Top 10 Best safety eye Reviews

VEVESMUNDO is a young brand from our young team.

Though we are a young team,

we always insist on giving high priority to QUALITY.

Though it is an unknown brand for now,

we believe it will become one of the fashion leaders in the future.

We are VEVESMUNDO, we put quality first and focus on providing you with better service.

Come to VEVESMUNDO, where you could get highly cost-effective products and enjoy our quality service.

REFERENCE VALUE:

Material: Plastic.7 colors: blue, pink, green, silver, violet, golden, brown.Eyes diameter: 9mm 12mm 14mm 16mm 18mm 20mm 25mm.Safety eyes for: teddies, dolls, cuddly toys, amigurumi and various rag dolls.Delivery includes: eyes in the same size but 7 different colors and a cotton linen bag. (Please choose the right size.)

Easy to use and really nice to look at. Ideally suited for making cuddly toys for children.

Suitable for DIY many kinds of dolls, such as doll, teddy bear, plush toys, etc. great gifts for your lovely children.

Attention:

We have 7 size (9mm 12mm 14mm 16mm 18mm 20mm 25mm), please choose according to your requirements.All photos were taken by our VEVESMUNDO professional photographer. Due to the different display image resolution, the color may differ slightly from the real product.

Danger:

Choking hazard – small parts. Not for children under 3 Years Old.Please keep it away from small children, danger of chocking; Children should use it under parenting guidance in case they eat incorrectly.

Application:

Simply press the glitter disk into the eyes “screw”. Make sure that the glitter side is inserted correctly. Then press in the white safety plastic.

Plastic Washers:

Uniform semicircular washer.The size of the gasket is determined by the size of the safety eye.

Cotton pouch

Small bag size:

Length: 3.5IN / 9CM (90mm)

Width: 2.7IN / 7CM (70mm)

Big bag size:

Length: 5.1IN / 13CM (130mm)

Width: 3.9IN / 10CM (100mm)

Bag material: Linen

Use small pockets: 9mm, 12mm, 14mm.

Use large pockets 16mm, 18mm, 20mm, 25mm.

Package include: 14 pieces (7 pairs) 9-25mm glitter safety eyes. Transportation time: 7-15 days.

Diameter: 9mm, 12mm, 14mm, 16mm, 18mm, 20mm, 25mm. (Please choose the right size.)

Ideal for making on dolls, soft toys, teddies, cuddly toys, amigurumi or other mythical creatures.

Material: Vevesmundo glitter plastic safety eyes eyes are made of good quality plastic, solid and durable, looks shiny and smooth; Comes with a canvas bag, convenient to store and carry.