Top 10 Best safety eye Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety eye in 2022 Comparison Table
- [Package Include] - Black safety triangle noses include 15pcs 8mm*6.5mm, 8pcs 11mm*10mm, 5pcs 13mm*10mm; black animal noses include 8pcs 12mm*9mm, 5pcs 15mm*12mm; black safety eyes include 30pcs 14mm, 12mm, 10mm, 8mm, 6mm, 5mm; black oval safety eyes include 10pcs 9mm*12mm
- [Premium material] - These amigurumi eyes and noses are made of high quality plastic, not easy to bend. It’s well-polished, glossy and smooth
- [Perfect for crafts] - The teddy bear eyes and noses are suitable for all kinds of crafts, such as dolls, teddy bears, dogs, etc
- [Convenience] - The plastic dog noses and eyes are assorted by size, and the display box is very easy to carry. Also the free awl is a good tool, you can use it on your different projects
- [Please note] - These stuffed animal eyes set are very small and suitable for ages over 8 years old. Please be accompanied by parents when children use it to avoid accidental ingestion.
- 【Valuable Package】 Plastic black safety eyes include 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 14mm, 40 each size. Craft doll noses include 20pcs 11mm. Each safety eye and nose comes with a washer. You will receive 520 pieces in total. Different sizes will meet your different needs.
- 【Premium Material】 Safety eyes and noses for amigurumi are made of high quality plastic, well-polished, smooth and durable.
- 【Easy to Use】 Pass crochet toy eyes and noses through where you want to place them, and then use a washer to fix them which can prevent eyes and noses from falling off.
- 【Perfect for Amigurumi】 This crochet kit is suitable for puppet dolls, teddy bears, stuffed animals, handmade projects. Safety eyes and noses are easy to use and can exercise your DIY ability.
- 【Application】 These stuffed animal eyes and noses are very small. Children under the age of eight need to be supervised by an adult to use.
- 📌 Multiple Sizes and Colors —— The diameter of the safety eyes has five different sizes, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 14mm, and 7 different colors. The safety nose diameter is also available in two different sizes, 11mm and 12mm, three different shapes and three different colors. Multiple sizes, colors and shapes safety eyes and nose can meet your different needs.
- 📌 Easy to Use —— These safety eyes for amigurumi are very convenient to use, you can easily pass them through where you want to place them, and then use a suitable backing to fix them. These washers can hold the safety eyes and nose well and prevent them from falling off during use.
- 📌 Excellent Quality —— These plush toy eyes are made of high quality abs plastic, it has a good polishing effect and a smooth surface, which makes the safety eyes and safety noses brighter. Shining safety eyes make your crafts more full of life.
- 📌 Great Value for Money —— The puppet crochet eyes set includes 186 safety eyes (Red, Blue, Golden, Light gray, Green, Brown, Black), 110 safety noses (Pink, Brown, Black) and 304 washers in a variety of sizes, and a plastic compartment box. A variety of safety eyes and noses can meet anything you need in the process of making crochet projects.
- 📌 Best Choice for Crafting —— These safety eyes and noses are perfect tools for craft, they can be used for handmade dolls, amigurumi projects, crochet projects, plush toys, puppet toys, teddy bears, etc.
- Assorted Sizes-5 different sizes of plastic eyes ranging from 8 to 14mm(0.31-0.55inch) ART SUPPLIES, and 2 different sizes for safety nose 10*11mm(0.39*0.43inch) and 10*13mm(0.39*0.51inch), meet your different needs
- Massive Quantity- 285 pieces stuffed animal eyes/ART SUPPLIES and noses and 285 pieces washers in one pack, enough for your replacement and spare, a great tool for DIY lovers and amateurs
- With Washer-Comes with sufficient nose and eye washer, which can prevent safety noses and eyes from falling out, also comes in a section box with buckle, which can well organize your backs and plastic eyes and ART SUPPLIES
- Material-These kit of safety eyes are made of high-quality plastic, and well polished, solid and durable ART SUPPLIES
- Widely Used-Safety eyes and noses are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi project and craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, teddy bears, ATR SUPPLIES etc.
- Plastic Safety Eyes Kit: Safety eyes for amigurumi contains: 392pcs safety doll eyes (172pcs 6-20mm black safety eyes +150pcs 10-12mm colorful safety eyes +70pcs safety nose )with 392pcs washers. Multiple colors & size for your choice. Meet all your needs for safety eyes!
- With Washer: This animal eyes comes with 142pcs washers. The washers are very strong, can prevents craft doll eyes from falling out. Just choose the right washer, add to your crochet animals eyes.
- Special Gifts: The crafts eyes are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi toys, plush animals, creatures etc. They can as Christmas, Halloween, birthday gift for kids or friends! These toys eyes are great gifts for DIY enthusiasts and amateurs.
- High Gloss: Dolls safety eyes are made of high quality material, safe, smooth and bright . Not easy to break. Every crochet eye can reflect light. Enjoy this wonderful DIY process with your children, friends and family.
- Nice Choice: You will receive a plastic storage box which you'll know what each safety eyes for crochet is where to get it in the box. And make it easy to store and carry doll eyes.
- Safety Eye with Washer: Buylorco 600pcs safety eyes and noses set is different from other doll making parts. Compared with button eye, it's no need to sewing and stronger than back-adhesive googly wiggle eyes. It only needs to screw the nut into the washer to be firmly fixed safety eye.
- Assorted Sizes: The size range of the safety eye is 6 to 14mm; Safety nose's size: 11mm, 12mm, 13mm. Screw length: 10~12mm
- Multiple Colors: Safety eyes and nose made of high-quality plastic have a polished surface and many colors, like black, red, blue, golden, Green, Pink, its very funny.
- Everything in Order: All of them are stored in a section box. Whenever, everything looks great and tidy.
- Our safety eye and nose set contains a variety of colors and sizes, which are enough for you to replace and spare. As a crafts and DIY lovers, are you sure you don't come to give it a try?
- Package Contains: You will receive 180pcs safety eyes and 86pcs safety noses that comes with 300pcs washers, a storage box, a free awl (random color). Different sized and styles of eyes can suit your wide needs.
- Assorted Sizes: Safety eyes 30pcs of each size, include 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 14mm. Triangle noses include 25pcs 6mm*9mm, 15pcs 9mm*11mm, 8pcs 12mm*15mm. Animal noses include 15pcs 9mm*12mm, 8pcs 12mm*15mm. Oval safety noses include 15pcs 10mm*14mm.
- High Quality Material: These black safety eyes and noses are made of high quality plastic, through fine polishing process. The surface is smooth and shiny, not easy to damage.
- Widely Used: The safety eyes and noses are great tools for DIY hand-made doll and crafts. Perfect for amigurumi, dolls, teddy bears, plush animals, etc. Bright eyes make handmade dolls more lifelike.
- Easy to use: You just need to press the washer on the bolt on the back of the safety eyes, holding them in place tightly. The washers can keep the eyes and noses from falling out. Please note: These stuffed animal eyes set are small and recommended ages grade is 8 years +, children under 8 need to be accompanied by an adult.
- Quantity and size: there are 56 pieces of plastic safety eyes with washers in this package, which come in 6 size, 10 pieces in 16 mm, 10 pieces in 18 mm, 10 pieces in 20 mm, 10 pieces in 22 mm, 10 pieces in 24 mm, and 6 pieces in 30 mm, enough quantity and assorted sizes to meet your different DIY needs
- Smooth and sturdy: made of quality plastic, these safety eyes are glossy in appearance, sturdy and reliable to use, easy to bend, deform or fade, which can be applied for a long time in various handmade projects. The plastic safety eye is disconnected by machine ultrasonic, so there be some small chips or dents at the material break. After receiving the goods, if necessary, can trim them before use if necessary.
- Doll making supplies: plastic doll eyes are ideal supplies for making dolls, toy craftsmanship and more projects, suitable for stuffed animals such as stuffed puppets, bears, dogs and more, making your doll look adorable and vivid
- Easy to operate: featuring with practical thread design, these safety eyes can be passed through the plastic washers, and be firmly glued to these washers to prevent the eyes from falling off, easy to operate, making your DIY process more enjoyable
- Design in your way: this plastic safety eyes set can be shared with friends, family, classmate or anyone who enjoys handicrafts work, then, you can try to design lovely dolls in your own way, the finished products can be meaningful gift for beloved ones in your life; Small items, please keep away from little kids to avoid swallowing
- ❀ Safety eyes sizes: You will receive 130 6mm safety eyes with 130 washers.You can choose the eye size needed to make different DIY crafts,which will bring you enough making experience.
- ❀ Safe and durable: These safety eyes for amigurumi are made of high-quality plastic,safe and non-toxic,well polished,sturdy and durable,and not easily damaged.
- ❀ Easy to use：Put the plastic craft doll eyes through the washers,and then firmly bond them to these washers to prevent the amigurumi eyes from falling.
- ❀ Perfect for crafts：The safety eyes for crochet animals are very suitable for hand-made doll amigurumi toy craft making stuffed creatures,like plush puppets,teddy bears,etc.
- ❀ Please note: These crochet amigurumi eyes are very small,please prevent children from swallowing them by mistake!If the eyes are a little blemish,you can fix it by yourself,it will not affect the use.
- ⭐High-Quality Material: Our safety eyes for amigurumi are plastic made with a smooth and glossy surface owing to a delicate polishing process. These craft eyes for stuffed animals are solid, durable, and not easily bendable or damaged. Ideal art supplies for DIY arts and crafts project.
- ⭐Assorted Size: The crochet eyes kit set contains 4 different sizes including 100 eyes of 6mm, 100 eyes of 8mm, 100 of 10mm, and 100 of 12mm. The set also has 400 back washers to prevent these cute teddy bear eyes from coming off. Multiple sizes provide varying crafting options for a great experience.
- ⭐Elegant Design: Our eyes for crochet animals have a smooth and glossy texture on the surface. They can reflect light to bring realistic and lifelike expressions to the stuffed animals' eyes. A useful accessory for DIY enthusiasts.
- ⭐Convenience of Use: Safety eyes for crochet are neatly organized according to size for easy carrying it around. Also, the equivalent number of back washers ensures that amigurumi eyes do not fall off. Put the eye through the plastic washer to tightly bound them together.
- ⭐Wide Applications: Plastic eyes for stuffed animals can be used for all types of crafts and amigurumi projects. They are great for hand-made dolls, teddy bears, plush puppets, and other stuffed creatures for a more life-like appearance. Perfect safety doll eyes and improving your crafting capability.
Our Best Choice: VEVESMUNDO 14 Pieces Glitter Safety Eyes Round Plastic Colorful with Washers for Crafts, Doll, Bunny, Amigurumi, Puppet, Plush Animal, Teddy Bear 9-25MM (7 Pairs Blue Colors, 20mm)
Product Description
VEVESMUNDO is a young brand from our young team.
Though we are a young team,
we always insist on giving high priority to QUALITY.
Though it is an unknown brand for now,
we believe it will become one of the fashion leaders in the future.
We are VEVESMUNDO, we put quality first and focus on providing you with better service.
Come to VEVESMUNDO, where you could get highly cost-effective products and enjoy our quality service.
REFERENCE VALUE:
Material: Plastic.7 colors: blue, pink, green, silver, violet, golden, brown.Eyes diameter: 9mm 12mm 14mm 16mm 18mm 20mm 25mm.Safety eyes for: teddies, dolls, cuddly toys, amigurumi and various rag dolls.Delivery includes: eyes in the same size but 7 different colors and a cotton linen bag. (Please choose the right size.)
Easy to use and really nice to look at. Ideally suited for making cuddly toys for children.
Suitable for DIY many kinds of dolls, such as doll, teddy bear, plush toys, etc. great gifts for your lovely children.
Attention:
We have 7 size (9mm 12mm 14mm 16mm 18mm 20mm 25mm), please choose according to your requirements.All photos were taken by our VEVESMUNDO professional photographer. Due to the different display image resolution, the color may differ slightly from the real product.
Danger:
Choking hazard – small parts. Not for children under 3 Years Old.Please keep it away from small children, danger of chocking; Children should use it under parenting guidance in case they eat incorrectly.
Application:
Simply press the glitter disk into the eyes “screw”. Make sure that the glitter side is inserted correctly. Then press in the white safety plastic.
Plastic Washers:
Uniform semicircular washer.The size of the gasket is determined by the size of the safety eye.
Cotton pouch
Small bag size:
Length: 3.5IN / 9CM (90mm)
Width: 2.7IN / 7CM (70mm)
Big bag size:
Length: 5.1IN / 13CM (130mm)
Width: 3.9IN / 10CM (100mm)
Bag material: Linen
Use small pockets: 9mm, 12mm, 14mm.
Use large pockets 16mm, 18mm, 20mm, 25mm.
Package include: 14 pieces (7 pairs) 9-25mm glitter safety eyes. Transportation time: 7-15 days.
Diameter: 9mm, 12mm, 14mm, 16mm, 18mm, 20mm, 25mm. (Please choose the right size.)
Ideal for making on dolls, soft toys, teddies, cuddly toys, amigurumi or other mythical creatures.
Material: Vevesmundo glitter plastic safety eyes eyes are made of good quality plastic, solid and durable, looks shiny and smooth; Comes with a canvas bag, convenient to store and carry.