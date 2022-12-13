Top 10 Best safety door stopper Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product or service Description

【WALL PROTECTOR】: Are door knobs harming your partitions? Don’t get worried! Our huge 3.15 inch doorway knob wall protector will not only cover up present wall injury but also preserve your walls from foreseeable future damage. Much better have these than unattractive holes on your walls

【NOISE REDUCTION】: This wall doorway stopper is made of high-high-quality silicone rubber with the best possible thickness to soak up the impact sounds. Now permit your young children perform with the doors and you will never listen to a bang. Thanks to these door bumper

【STRONG 3M ADHESIVE】: Looking for a extensive-expression answer? Glance no further! Our door wall protector arrives with potent 3M adhesive to firmly adhere to all sorts of surfaces. Be it wooden, drywall, cemented wall, ceramic, marble, glass or any other – you title it

【EASY Set up – DIY】: Just clean up the area with a dry cloth, peel off the sticker and stick the door knob stopper for wall at the wished-for surface by firmly implementing stress. Which is it! No Drilling

【CUSTOMER SATISFACTION】: We hope you will enjoy our doorway halt wall protector. It not just shields your walls from room doorways, but can also guard your partitions from refrigerator, cupboard and shower doors along with other furniture. Having said that, if you really feel unhappy, concept us ideal absent and we will be satisfied to supply you a comprehensive refund or a alternative with free return