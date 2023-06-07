Top 10 Best safety door locks Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Portable Door Lock From COCIVIVRE Can be Your Extra Protector!



The portable door lock is made of stainless steel and ABS material, which is strong and durable. No drilling, no screws in. The door lock adopts a new upgraded design, which is suitable for more doors.A few simple steps will give you extra protection and make you feel at ease during your travels. Protect your safety and privacy, and prevent aggression from strangers when you live alone.Wide application: Hotel, Airbnb room, Motel, Apartment, University, School, Home, Bedroom, Restroom, valentines day gifts for him, valentines day gifts for her

Sturdy and Durable, Lightweight to Carry.



COCIVIVRE portable door lock is composed of stainless steel and ABS which is firm and can be used for a long time. It’s ideal lock for added protection and security.

It weighs only 3.9 ounces and easy to carry. You can even put one in your pocket. It only takes a few seconds to realize the use of the door lock. Not only can it add extra protection to the family or children, but it is also the best gift for them. Especially when traveling or living alone, it can bring you peace of mind. Effectively prevent unauthorized entry.

Installation Notes



Step1. Test the gaps between door and frame

Test the lock to see if it fits before installing it. If the gaps between door frame and panel can be inserted, it can be used directly.

Step2. Insert the claws into the door strike

No Drilling, No Screws in. Repeated Use for a Long Time!

Step3. Close the door

Notice: Don’t force the door to shut if there’s no space.

Step4. Insert the metal rod to the hole

Insert the lock completely to lock up. Now the lock can keep you safe and privacy.

Why Should You Need COCIVIVRE Door Lock?

1. Added Security For Your Room: The extra lock can protect the security of your room and give you a sense of peace of mind.

2. Peace of Mind When You Live Alone: We always worry about strangers breaking in when living alone. With the door lock, you can prevent unauthorized entry effectively.

3. Enhance Travel Safety: The door security lock can give you an extra security of protection when you stay in a hotel. Strangers cannot enter your room if they have a key or room card.

4. Prevent Your Child From Getting Lost: Sometimes children will run around, open the door and out of your sight. The door lock can narrow their range of activities and prevent them from being lost. Keep your child safe.

5. Perfect Gift for Your Friends/Family: The portable door security lock will be a good gift for self-defense and protection on the trip.

Product

Magnetic Door Stop

Folding Shelf Brackets

Door Holder Catch

Folding Shelf Brackets

Door Lock

Folding Shelf Brackets

Material

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Iron

Stainless Steel + ABS

Iron

Unit Cost

22.99

18.99

19.99

15.99

10.99

15.99

Package Quantity

6 PACK

2 PACK

4 PACK

2 PACK

1 PACK

2 PACK

Color

Silver

Silver

Silver + Black

Black

Red + Silver

White

Installation

with screws

with screws

with screws or 3M Tapes

with screws

No Drilling, No Screws in

with screws

Brand New？

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

EXTRA SECURITY & FEEL SAFE – COCIVIVRE portable door lock can bring you additional security, especially when you are traveling or living in a hotel. The portable lock can prevent criminals from intruding while protecting your privacy. It is a door lock that can make you feel safe and peace of mind.

UPGRADED VERSION – COCIVIVRE travel door lock has been upgraded and will be suitable for two different sizes of door strike. Suitable for 0.79 x 0.79 Inch and 1.1 x 0.79 Inch Door Bolts. Made of stainless steel & ABS, more durable and sturdy. The best gift for your family and keep them safer.

EASY TO USE & UNLOCK – No need to drill or screw into anything. Insert the claws into the door strike and close the door. Then insert the metal rod to the hole and finish. It only takes a few seconds to add extra security for you. The first choice to prevent aggression.

WIDE APPLICATION – Fits most doors that are hinged and swing inwards. Perfect for hotel, apartment, motel, hostel, university dorm, rented room. Keep one in your travel bag. Use for additional safety and privacy.

WARRANTY & SUPPORT – The package contains the product manual, which you can use as a reference. We provide the best support after selling and any questions about the product, feel freely to contact us. We are glad to be at your service.

