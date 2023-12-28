Top 10 Best safety door knob covers Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated safety door knob covers in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: EUDEMON Childproof Door Lever Lock, Baby Safety Door Handle Lock, Easy to Install and Use 3M VHB Adhesive no Tools Need or Drill (White, 2 Pack)
Top 10 Rated safety door knob covers in 2023 Comparison Table
- EXTRA WIDE: Expands to fit openings between 29-34 and 35-38.5 inches wide. Stands 30 inches tall. Please be sure measure your opening prior to purchase to ensure proper fit. Note: This gate will not fit an opening between 34-35 Inch - An additional 4” extension is needed.
- EASY TO USE AND SET UP: Pressure mount design that is quick to set up. Please note, before installation there will be a gap between the gate latch and the frame which is NOT a defect and it is NOT bent. This gap will be eliminated once installed.
- ADJUSTABLE: Includes a 6-inch wide extension kit and 4 pressure mount spindle rods. Perfect for doorway, hallway and bottom of stair use. Gate can quickly be removed out of the opening for easy storage. Additional extensions sold separately.
- DURABLE AND CONVENIENT: The all steel design is durable and convenient with a walk-through door. Certified to both JPMA and ASTM standards.
- SAFETY: Includes multiple safety-lock features, four wall cups for added security and mounting hardware. Please note, gate frame is design to be assembled at all times. Perfect for children 6-24 months. Great for PETS TOO.
- Quick for adults but a nightmare for toddlers! Like you, we're tired of cabinet locks that are strenuous for adults; And best thing is installation takes seconds!
- Skyla a known brand that strives to provide value; Rest assured we took care to make your life easier, not stressful
- Satisfaction Guarantee: Trusting Skyla never costs you a thing; If you are not satisfied, we even let you keep the product; Yes, that's how much we stand by our product; Try us
- Join millions of parents and trust Skyla helping create the safe, fun and warm home that you and your family deserve
- ★Special Design---Special double button design with soft TPR material increased friction with the door knob. When you need to open the door,press the double buttons and turn the door knob easily.
- ★Easy Installation/Release---No drill and tools need,no harm to the door.Take off the door knob cover then set it on the door knob and close the two covers,the door knob is in lock.It can be easily released by a screwdriver.
- ★Why need it---Prevent babies from opening the door and getting into dangers like the toilet or the storeroom and get injured;Prevent babies from going in or out of the house without adults' superision; Prevent children from playing with the door and pinching their fingers.
- ★Safety & Eco-Friendly---Made of Eco-Friendly PP and TPR material. EUDEMON baby safty door knob cover has pass Mechanical and Physical Properties test(EN71). Parents can use them safely on the door knobs.
- Please note that this product has been updated, with only a little difference in appearance, but no change in function. You may receive products both in old version and the new version, but the function is completely the same, please feel free to purchase.
- 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟕,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝟓-𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖𝐒: Babyproofing is easier with Amazon’s most successful corner protectors, loved for their combination of SAFETY and MODERN LOOKS. Our 3RD-PARTY TESTED protectors will safeguard your home. For larger tables, try using them on both the top and bottom sides for full crash protection!
- 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐈𝐂𝐄: Our table corner protectors for baby are free from phthalates, BPA, chemicals, heavy metals & fire retardants (SCCPs). As parents, we know little ones love to lick, suck, and chew everything in sight. That’s unlikely to happen with our NEAR-INVISIBLE guards, but they’re TASTELESS & NON-TOXIC—just in case!
- 𝐎𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐋 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐘: Other corner protectors are made from too-soft silicone or foam, marketed as being desirably “squishy”. But adhesives don’t stick well to soft materials, so little hands can tug them off easily. Our premium PVC PROTECTS, ABSORBS SHOCK & RESISTS BITING. Softer alternatives can dent inwards or flake off over time.
- 𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐑 & 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐓: Don’t settle for ugly baby safety products that clash with furniture. Our clear options are stylish and RESIST DISCOLORATION. The spherical design is MORE DENSE & PROTECTIVE than flat L-shaped guards, and it’s fuss-free to apply—unlike awkward foam rolls, which need perfectly steady hands to cut and place!
- 𝟏-𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐓𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍: Apply our child proofing guards with the 3 custom-cut pieces of HIGH-POWER ADHESIVE: one for each side, to give you more peace of mind (other brands cut corners—literally—by only including 2 pieces). Plus, when baby’s all grown up, our recommended removal process AVOIDS STRIPPING OR STAINING FURNITURE.
Our Best Choice: EUDEMON Childproof Door Lever Lock, Baby Safety Door Handle Lock, Easy to Install and Use 3M VHB Adhesive no Tools Need or Drill (White, 2 Pack)
Product Description
EUDEMON Childproof Door Handle Lock
INSTALLATION & SIZE
3M VHB adhesive tape with strong viscous (Effect will be better after 24 hours) and can be removed easily without any residual, no harm to the door.
Size 1: 4.92″/12.5cmSize 2: 1.57″/4.0cm
Size 3: 0.59″/1.5cmSize 4: 0.59″/1.5cmSize 5: 2.95″/7.5cm
Why need it & Easy to use
• Stop kids from getting into specific rooms like the toilets or the storerooms without adults’ supervision.
• No more kids or pets locking you or themselves in a room.
• Press the doubl buttons, and push it down , once you hear with a “click”, make sure the arm can’t be pushed up.
That means the door lever lock is unlocked .
• Press the the white circle button below first and press the double button together, then push it up , once you hear with a “click”, make sure the arm can’t be pushed down.
That means the door lever lock is locked.
Wide applicable range: Suitable for most kinds of door lever handles on the market.
Package Size
4 Pack
1 Pack
1 Pack
1 Pack
1 Pack
4 Pack
Color
White
Transparent/White
Black
Grey
Grey/White
White
Recommended Age
0-4 Years
0-4 Years
0-4 Years
0-4 Years
0-4 Years
0-4 Years
Inteded Use
Child Proof Doors
Outlet Cover Box
Kitchen Safety
Kitchen Safety
Kitchen Safety
Gate Safety
Features
No Adhesive, no drill and tools need,no harm to the door.Fits most standard door knobs.Easy access for adults.
Prevent children or pets from playing with the socket holes or the wires.
Keep little hands from opening hot ovens and getting injured；Keep little ones safe from kitchen accidents.
Applicable for most fridges in the market like outdoor fridge/ compact refrigerator/ mini fridge /direct cool single door fridge and etc. Help holding a fridge whose seal isn’t working properly
Prevent unsolicited items from entering into your workspace fridge, prevent kids from opening the refrigerator and eat something that parents don’t want them to eat or hide themselves into the fridge.
Universal size fit for all pressure Gates, including baby gates, pet gates, Walk through Extra Wide/Tall Safety Children Proof Gates With Door, Work with threaded Spindle Rods together.
★Easy Installation—Install the lock directly by just peeling the 3M VHB adhesive tape and placing the lever lock on the door, no drill or tools needed. 3M VHB adhesive tape with strong viscous (Effect will be better after 24 hours) and can be removed easily without any residual, no harm to the door.
★Wide Application Range—Suitable for most kinds of door lever handles on the market, it has wide applicable range as it is more practical and smaller than the similar locks in the market.
★Why need it—No more kids or pets locking you or themselves in a room; Stop kids from getting into specific rooms like the toilets or the storerooms without adults’ supervision; Prevent children from playing with the door and pinching their fingers.
★TIPS— DEFINITELY “UNLOCK” THE SAFETY LOCK WHEN YOUR CHILD ISN’T AROUND. Please make sure under the “LOCKING” and “UNLOCKING” position, the arm can’t be pushed up or down.