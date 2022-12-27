Top 10 Best safety deposit box Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety deposit box in 2023 Comparison Table
- Gun safe provides secure storage for two standard handguns or one larger pistol and extra ammunition; pistol safe with digital keypad for advanced protection. If you have young children who don’t understand the potential danger of firearms, it’s essential that you keep them safely stored. Placing them in this Pistol Lock Box is a responsible way to properly
- Handgun safe is constructed with solid steel and a pry resistant door for strength and handgun security; reliable high-strength locking mechanism, and precise fittings that are virtually impossible to pry open with hand tools
- Pistol safe features a gas strut and LED lighting to instantly and quietly open safe door for single-handed access to your handgun and interior light for increased visibility; ideal for use as a bedside gun safe, you also store your safe box in a closet, an office, a basement, the bedroom or any other location which is convenient for you to use
- Portable design: For added convenience, the safe is compact and lightweight for use whether you’re home or on the go. Its small size makes it easy to conceal under car seats, in spare tire wells, between mattresses and other out-of-the-way locations.
- 【Excellent Customer Service】: If there is any questions or problem with our product, please feel free to contact us, our customer service team have to provide a satisfying solution for you.
- 💴🎁【High Quality Materials】:Environmental ABS plastic;Safe simulation design,no odor and sturdy and not break easily.
- 💴🎁【Password Piggy Bank】:Four electronic password protection,if you press the wrong password, it will be issued.Only be opened when you enter the 4 digit correct password,the green light will turn on then you can turn the knob clockwise and open the door.(Default: 0000,Changable passwords as you like).
- 💴🎁【High-capacity Money Saving Box】:This piggy bank can store 600 pieces of coins or 100 pieces of paper money.Make children to plan to store pocket money,greatly helping children develop a good habit of saving money.
- 💴🎁【Automatic Paper Money Scroll】:Insert the paper money into the slot on top of kids ATM money bank, it can be rolled into the ATM machine automatically.Easy for kids to use.(But it doesn't work if the paper is too old or too soft) .
- 💴🎁【A Perfect Gifts】:Kids will love to receive this Cool money saving bank.It's fun and educational and teaches the importance of saving.It's the best gift for your birthday Gift,Christmas Gift,New Year's Gifts,prize, reward, or any other holiday gift.(Recommended for ages 3+ Year Old.)
- 0.5-cubic-feet security safe with electronic lock and 3 operation indicator lights; powered by (4) AA batteries (not included)
- Includes 2 emergency override keys to protect against forgotten passcodes or dead batteries; keep keys in a well-hidden, secure location
- Strong steel construction with carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage; pry-resistant concealed hinges; adjustable/removable interior shelf. Safe is not fireproof or waterproof.
- Pre-drilled mounting holes with four expansion bolts are included to mount safe to wall, floor, or shelf
- Exterior measures 13.8 x 9.8 x 9.8 inches (LxWxH); Interior measures 13.6 x 7.2 x 9.7 inches (LxWxH); door thickness is approximately 2 inches; product weight is 17.6 pounds
- 🎄【Safe Materials】-Our money bank is made of child-environmental ABS plastic that is odorless, anti-aging, and durable. The ATM piggy bank makes sound when money is inserted into the ‘mouth’. A fun gift for kids, and helps children save money while having fun with the toy bank.
- 🎄【Large Capacity】-This money saving box measures 7.5 x 5.1 x 4.7 inches，can store 600 pieces of coins or 100 pieces of paper money. And this atm saving bank may also be used to store the toys, jewelry, baseball cards, playing cards and other small items.
- 🎄【Password Protection】-The default password is 0000 and you can set it to other 4 digit password. If you forget your password, please remove the batteries and re-install. The password will be restored to default password "0000".
- 🎄【Automatic Paper Money Scroll】-When cash money is held near the inlet, it will be absorbed into the money saver automatically. Note: Cash that is too old or soft will not work for this process. The coin slot at the top of the bank allows it to be used as a piggy bank to store coins.
- 🎄【Hassle-free Warranty】-We stand behind our product and offer premium service to ensure your max satisfaction. If you have no idea how to make it when you forget the password or want to reset the password, please directly contact us for an instruction anytime.
- STRONG & SECURE:Digital Locking- the Electronic Safety Lock Box Is Equipped with an Easy to Program Digital Keypad That Is Simple to Lock and Unlock by Entering Your Security Combination. Two Emergency Keys Are Included for Faster and More Immediate Access.
- SMART CAPACITY:0.2-cubic-feet, Exterior :9.1" x 6.7"x 6.7", Interior size: :6.5" x 8.9" x 4.3" (Pls pay full attention to the dimension for this MINI safe box),It gives you easy personal access to your valuables .
- STRONG & SECURE: The mini safe box is made of reinforced solid steel wall construction. Dual security steel door locking bolts & a corrosion & stain-resistant powder coat finish keeps the drop box safe.
- Durable powder coated finish, Magnetic lock for auto-locking;
- Easy to install: The home safe box has pre-drilled holes for wall or floor mounting, Includes mounting bolts.
- Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents and valuables from fire
- Fire safe box is ETL Verified to protect CDs, DVDs, and USBs from fire damage
- Fireproof lock box features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; Includes 2 keys
- Document safe features convenient built-in carrying handle for easy transportation
- Exterior: 14.3 inch W x 11.2 inch D x 6.1 in H; Interior: 12 in W x 7.5 inch D x 3.5 inch H; Small capacity 0.18 cubic feet; Weighs 13 pounds.To assure that the unit will perform properly in case of a fire, store it closed and locked, with the feet down. The front plate with the key should be facing out not up
- Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents, small valuables, DVDs, and USBs from fire
- Waterproof box is ETL Verified for 72 hours of water submersion offering peace of mind in the event of a flood
- Fireproof lock box features a tubular key lock for added security and to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; Includes 2 keys
- Document safe features built-in straps for easy storage of passports, social security cards, and birth certificates; Fire box holds A4 size paper
- Exterior: 15.4 inch W x 14.3 inch D x 6.6 inch H; Interior: 12.8 inch W x 8.5 inch D x 4.4 inch H; Medium capacity 0.28 cubic feet; Weighs 20 pounds
- Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents, small valuables, DVDs, and USBs from fire
- Waterproof box is ETL Verified for 72 hours of water submersion offering peace of mind in the event of a flood
- Fire safe features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; Includes 2 keys. Material - Captured Fire Insulation
- Document safe features built-in straps for easy storage of passports, social security cards, and birth certificates; Fire box accommodates letter-size hanging files and folders (sold separately)
- Exterior: 15.5 inch W x 13.5 inch D x 14.3 inch H; Interior: 12 inch W x 8.1 inch H x 11.5 inch H; Medium capacity 0.65 cubic feet; Weighs 39 pounds
- PORTABLE SAFE – The digital small safe box can conveniently be utilized in your home or business and can also be taken along for your car or hotel during travel. It can be mounted on your wall or floor if you wish to keep it in one place.
- MULTI-PURPOSE – Securely store your cash, jewelry, documents, passports, heirlooms, and more in this home safe. Enjoy the peace of mind in knowing that your valuable assets and belongings are locked up safely!
- LED KEYPAD – The safe is protected with an LED keypad that can be programmed with master and guest codes 3-8 digits long. Equipped with 2 manual override keys, you will never have to worry about getting locked out of your safe if you forget the code.
- AUTOMATIC LOCK – After 3 incorrect entries, the alarm will sound for 20 seconds, and after 3 more incorrect entries, it will sound for 5 minutes, alerting you to attempted theft
- PRODUCT DETAILS – Material: Steel. Dimensions: Exterior:(L)12.2”x(W)7.9”x(H)7.9”, Interior:(L)12.08”x(W)5.5”x(H)7.75”, Door:(L)10.4”x(W)6.0”. Wall thickness: 1.5mm, Door thickness: 3mm. 4 AA batteries and 2 expansion screws included.
- 【Keep Safe Money】Open the door of the kids safe with 4-digit code(default password 0000). ATM piggy bank for boys, easy to program a personalized code, perfect for what your boys/girls needed to keep their money - safe! Kids will love hiddening their "valuables" in this coin bank.
- 【Piggy Bank Like A Real ATM】 ATM savings bank, made of premium ABS material, durable piggy bank for kids to play with. Vcertcpl kids bank upgrade, no trouble with noise. Electronic piggy bank, retracts dollar bills like an atm machine but locks like a safe.
- 【For All US Coins And Bills 】Large capacity money jar safe for kids, plenty of inside space for storage. A slot for coins and a slot for bills, this money saving box takes almost any coin and bill. Large enough to store some small trinkets too.
- 【Great Gifts For Kids 】Excellent packed with care. Stylish kids piggy bank with vibrant colors, also a variety of types to choose from. Piggy banks for children, definitely a awesome gift for kids and helps teach them the responsibility of holding their own money & keeping it safe.
- 【Great Educational Toy/Bank For Kids 】Teaching kids to save money is always a good idea. Vcertcpl atm bank for kids is a great to get kids interested in saving. Kids can have their own little "safe" while learning money management and math skills from it. Piggy bank with Lifetime Warranty.
Our Best Choice: RPNB Deluxe Safe and Lock Box,Money Box,Digital Keypad Safe Box,Steel Alloy Drop Safe, Keypad Lock,Perfect for Home Office Hotel Business Jewelry Gun Cash Use Storage,1.52 Cubic Feet
Product Description
RPNB Deluxe Safe and Lock Box,Money Box – FITS MOST HANDGUN SIZES
Equipped with a programmable electronic keyboard for quick set-up and easy operation. Requirements for Battery: 4 NEW AA Alkaline Batteries (not included in the box). What’s in the box: 1 x Safe box; 2 x Backup keys; 2 x Expansion screws; 1 x Owner’s manual
Sturdy Construction
The safe’s 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges provide a high level of security and reliable strength to help prevent intruders from entering the safe.
Hidden Reset Button
Use the red reset button inside the safe,you can set your personal password at any time,you can easily enter and secure storage.
Quick Access
Using the emergency spare key to bypass the electronic keypad.And the key can make it possible to instantly open the safe and access your stored items.
Super Protection
Made of solid steel 1.5mm thick,4mm thick front door provides greater security.Offers added protection against attempted break-in.
We offer a comprehensive line of products in a variety of sizes to deliver security that fits with your lifestyle.
Lock your valuables securely in our RPNB safe.Safe volume of 1.5 cubic feet,which can accommodate a variety of goods,including gun,passport,cash money,jewelry and etc. Whether leaveing for a long journey or going to work all day.
Size
Compact
Double-Deck
Full-Size
Double-Deck
Full-Size
Exterior Dimensions
11.02″ x 7.00″ x 1.85″
14.57″×10.83″×7.28″
14.56″ x 9.25″ x 3.62″
11.02″×9.84″×8.07″
14.37″ x 10.82″ x 3.34″
Interior Dimensions
8.85″ x 6.88″ x 1.81″
12.00″ x 9.05 “x 3.34″
10.24″×9.45″×6.50″
12.00″ x 7.87″ x 2.95”
RFID Lock
✓
✓
✓
Biometric Fingerprint Lock
✓
✓
Auto Open Lid
✓
✓
✓
✓
Security Cable
✓
✓
Built-in LED Light
✓
✓
Strong & Secure : The safe is made of reinforced solid steel wall structure.Double-cylinder latch improves safety and reliability.Provides physical protection against forced entry
Smart Capacity : 1.5 cubic feet.Product exterior size-16.51″×13.76″×12.97″(H*W*D), interior size-16.42″×13.66″×10.63″(H*W*D). It gives you enough capacity for your valuables
Easy Operation : Opens with your digital code or keys.Digital numbers can be programmed 3 to 8 digits long. 3 different colors of lights flashing, indicating different states. You can clearly see if your operation is correct or if the battery is fully charged
Easy to Install : 4 AA batteries to control the battery operated digital panel.It has pre-drilled mounting holes and includes mounting hardware to mount it in a closet, shelf or closet under the floor
If you have any questions or difficulties, please contact us, we’ll be glad to help you