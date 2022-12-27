Top 10 Best safety deposit box Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

RPNB Deluxe Safe and Lock Box,Money Box – FITS MOST HANDGUN SIZES



Equipped with a programmable electronic keyboard for quick set-up and easy operation. Requirements for Battery: 4 NEW AA Alkaline Batteries (not included in the box). What’s in the box: 1 x Safe box; 2 x Backup keys; 2 x Expansion screws; 1 x Owner’s manual

Sturdy Construction

The safe’s 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges provide a high level of security and reliable strength to help prevent intruders from entering the safe.

Hidden Reset Button

Use the red reset button inside the safe,you can set your personal password at any time,you can easily enter and secure storage.

Quick Access

Using the emergency spare key to bypass the electronic keypad.And the key can make it possible to instantly open the safe and access your stored items.

Super Protection

Made of solid steel 1.5mm thick,4mm thick front door provides greater security.Offers added protection against attempted break-in.

We offer a comprehensive line of products in a variety of sizes to deliver security that fits with your lifestyle.

Lock your valuables securely in our RPNB safe.Safe volume of 1.5 cubic feet,which can accommodate a variety of goods,including gun,passport,cash money,jewelry and etc. Whether leaveing for a long journey or going to work all day.

Size

Compact

Double-Deck

Full-Size

Double-Deck

Full-Size

Exterior Dimensions

11.02″ x 7.00″ x 1.85″

14.57″×10.83″×7.28″

14.56″ x 9.25″ x 3.62″

11.02″×9.84″×8.07″

14.37″ x 10.82″ x 3.34″

Interior Dimensions

8.85″ x 6.88″ x 1.81″

12.00″ x 9.05 “x 3.34″

10.24″×9.45″×6.50″

12.00″ x 7.87″ x 2.95”

RFID Lock

✓

✓

✓

Biometric Fingerprint Lock

✓

✓

Auto Open Lid

✓

✓

✓

✓

Security Cable

✓

✓

Built-in LED Light

✓

✓

Strong & Secure : The safe is made of reinforced solid steel wall structure.Double-cylinder latch improves safety and reliability.Provides physical protection against forced entry

Smart Capacity : 1.5 cubic feet.Product exterior size-16.51″×13.76″×12.97″(H*W*D), interior size-16.42″×13.66″×10.63″(H*W*D). It gives you enough capacity for your valuables

Easy Operation : Opens with your digital code or keys.Digital numbers can be programmed 3 to 8 digits long. 3 different colors of lights flashing, indicating different states. You can clearly see if your operation is correct or if the battery is fully charged

Easy to Install : 4 AA batteries to control the battery operated digital panel.It has pre-drilled mounting holes and includes mounting hardware to mount it in a closet, shelf or closet under the floor

If you have any questions or difficulties, please contact us, we’ll be glad to help you