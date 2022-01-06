Top 10 Best safety darts Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Dart Board Soft Tip Safety for Kids, Rubber Dartboard Toy for Family, Gift and Toys for Boys



Ylovetoys Safety Dart Board Set Great Toys for Teen Boys & Girls, More Safe, More Funny.



Darts is a great fun and challenging game that builds our hand and eye coordination ability. however, the conventional darts which contains steel tip darts can be very dangerous, especially for kids. the sharp points can stab you or hurt someone who accidentally gets in the way of a throw.

It doesn’t mean that you have to give up playing darts.

Now, our PP material dartboard is cleverly avoided above trouble. the exterior design is the same as traditional dartboards. but you will get more fun and safe while throwing the soft plastic darts. We love children and won’t let them suffer from any harm while playing our dartboard. we design the safe darts in case they hurt while playing the darts. but we still need to advice our parents, children under 14 (not for children under 6 years.) must be to play accompanied by the parents.

Safe for children



This dart set is safe for children aged 6 and up and plenty of fun for teens and adults. it is a great stress-reliever in the office, ice-breaker at parties and bonding activity for the family. with non-toxic soft plastic. You don’t need to worry the darts will damaged the wall, furniture or door. take easy and don’t miss out on all the dart throwing fun.

Great Toys for Teen Boys & Girls



1. When hanging dart board, please be sure the center of the board(bull’s-eye) is 5 ft 8 inches from the floor. this is considered eye-level for a six-foot man. 2. When throwing darts, the oche (line behind which the thrower must stand) should be 7 ft 9¼ inches (2.37 m) from the face of the board.

Note: To open the game, each person should throw one dart at the board, and the person with the highest score goes first. The rest of the players follow according to their scores.

Easy to Install

9 Soft Darts Included

Widely Used in Daily Life

▶Quality dart board◀ 16.4 inch diameter, made from soft PP material, has strong resilience and easy to grip the darts. no damage to body or furniture. package come with 9 soft silicone needle tip darts, have more fun with more fellows.

▶Safety dart board◀ Durable and reusable, safer than traditional steel tip darts, soft tip darts won’t damage the dart board surface. provides an excellent dart experience, no matter the age level or setting.

▶Two ways to install◀ Build-in metal bracket for tabletop play and reinforced nail hole for wall mounting, package comes with 1 lanyard for easy hanging,it can be used in table, wall, door or anywhere.

▶Perfect gift◀ It is a good gift for kids(recommended age 6 years +)in Children’s day, Birthday, Christmas day to build teamwork, it is also an ideal for tournament, tavern, home use or office stress-reducing and party game.

▶Best Service◀ All products that from ours will be strict inspected by relevant department and ensure every package was in good condition before shipping out to our customers. BUT, if they don’t work out for you for any reason, please contact us via E-mail without any hesitate, you’ll be offered a full Refund or free replacement, no questions asked.