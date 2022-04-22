Top 10 Best safety cones for kids Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety cones for kids in 2022 Comparison Table
- ☑️ Get FOUR (4) Hardware Plastic Safety Cones with Reflective Strips
- ☑️ They are the most recognized traffic cones that are perfect for emergency responders, schools, municipalities, parking lots, construction, utility trucks, tow trucks and road safety.
- ☑️ Need to direct traffic during parties and special events? Or are you trying to deter people from a particular place? Either way these handy plastic safety cones will me of enormous help.
- ☑️ Plus, they come with a reflective strip that will ensure people will see them and stay away even at night.
- ☑️ They measure 7.375 x 12-in.
- What can you get: the package includes 1 roll of yellow caution tape, 10 pieces of plastic orange traffic cones, enough quantity and a nice combination to meet your needs for outdoor and indoor gaming or decoration
- Sturdy and quality material: the yellow barrier tape is made of quality polyethylene material, not easy to break or fade, lightweight but sturdy, and the safety road parking cones are made of plastic, which are squeezable but will not crack, can be applied for a long time
- Size information: the warning safety tape measures approx. 7.5 cm/ 3 inches wide, and the length is about 50 m/ 164 feet, long enough to meet your different needs; The orange construction cone is approx. 14 x 14 x 18 cm/ 5.5 x 5.5 x 7.1 inches, proper size is easy to attract people's attention
- Safety and visibility: the caution tape is printed with bright yellow and bold black texts, which are clearly in contrast to the dark black, and the traffic cones are designed with orange colors, which is obvious when entering a dangerous area, so the warning tape and cones play a key role in safety measures
- Wide applications: the combination of caution doesn't just apply to dangerous areas, the bright yellow tape and orange cones make delicate decorating for architecture themed parties, equipment for outdoor sports, props for pet training, or a haunted house for Halloween parties
- Vibrant neon-body and reflector belt are easily visible during twilight hours
- Visual Warning Signal alerts oncoming motorists when children are in the area
- Easy set-up and take-down for each play time
- Place at end of driveway or yard to alert motorists to proceed with caution
- 32" tall warning flag included
- 🔴DURABLE AND STABLE - Each traffic cone has 3KG weight, will not easy fall over, it's a great barrier which can stand high temperature, sun burning, cold icing or heavy crash.
- 🔴PREMIUM PVC MATERIAL - The traffic cones are made of environmentally friendly PVC material. The safety cones are flexible, weighted and durable, also can be continuously overlapped and will not take up too much space.
- 🔴3 REFLECTIVE COLLARS - With 3 reflective strips, the cones are highly visible during day or night. The 360 degrees visibility is sign alternative even in fog, rain, snow or other bad conditions.
- 🔴MULTI FUNCTIONS - Those safety cones can be used in personal or construction areas, like garden, parking lots, road, square. Create caution areas in your driveway or marks off safe places for kids play in the driveway or playground.
- ❤️1 YEAR WARRANTY - The size of traffic safety cones is 36”X14.6”X14.6”, which could be noticed from a long distance, Each cone weighs 6.6 pounds, making the traffic safety cone heavier and more stable. The base size of traffic cones is 14.6”X 14.6”.
- Set of 20 plastic agility cones,5 colors(Red,Yellow,Blue,Green,Orange),4 in each color.
- Each cone measures 7 inches in height.Four holes on it for attachment.
- Lightweight and Sturdy:made of durable plastic,very comfortable to touch.Light-weight and stackable design for easy storage and portability.
- Ergonomic Design:if training cones get trampled on or squeezed,they retract into their original shapes.
- The cones are used for any outdoor and indoor activities,such as soccer,football,basketball training.Also they are perfect for party decorations,bicycle obstacle course,motorcycle training,dog training,horse training or etc.
- Many sports require a lot of practice and training, and that is where these vibrant training cones come into the picture. Vivid and traditional point cones come packed together for a portable and effective pack of sports training equipment. An essential training tool and coaching equipment for a variety of sports training drills.
- Sports equipment for kids or sports equipment for men and women, these sports accessories are great for both outdoor sports and indoor sports. Cones are stackable for easy carring from place to place. Can be used for side-line, boundary markers, speed agility drills, obstacles, targets and many other training activities.
- These sports cones are made of durable neon colored plastic, easy to see thanks to the bright color. These make excellent soccer cones for use as a running course or a soccer goal post, agility cones, activity cones, football equipment, basketball gear and overall great sports equipment and sports accessories for anyone.
- Add these cones to your bag of fitness training equipment and speed training equipment to ensure you get the practice you need. Easy to carry, stack-able to ensure this sports training equipment stays together.
- Neon colored sports cones measure at 7.5" inches tall. Every order includes a total of 24 per package (6 of each color including orange, yellow, red, and green). Perfect for school P.E. teachers and storing them in with other gym supplies.
- KIDS AT PLAY message displayed on side.
- Sport cones are made from lightweight, durable injection-molded polyethylene
- Ideal for amusement parks, schools, sporting events, parking lots and temporary traffic control
- UV and color stabilizers resist fading and provide uniform color
- Measures 10.5-inches by 10.5-inches by 18-inches height
- HEAVY DUTY: Xpose Safety plastic orange traffic safety cones are sturdy so you can rely on them not to fall over. Create a barrier or designate an area with the help of these brightly colored orange cones. Our weighted cones stay up right without falling.
- PREMIUM GRADE PVC: Each cone is made from a high-quality vinyl plastic material that won’t fade or crack. They’re flexible and resist cracking during impact. They can withstand various weather conditions, environments, surfaces or terrain.
- MULTI FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: These tall 18" orange traffic cones are designed to handle anything. They're perfect for sports, kid's activities and dog training. They're great on the road, parking lot, park, field or your own backyard at home.
- SAFETY BARRIER: These caution cones are the perfect sign alternative. Create designated zones for parking, campers, hazard areas or construction sites. Create caution areas in your driveway or marks off safe places for kids play in the driveway or playground.
- REGULATION TRAFFIC CONE: This orange cone is non reflective, has a black base and meets MUTCD specifications. Use it to mark caution areas, stalled vehicles or any road hazard. These durable safety cones are backed b an Xpose Safety money back guarantee.
- Product Type: SAFETY SUPPLY
- Package length: 2.997 cm
- Package width: 27.990 cm
- Package height: 59.994 cm
- Product comes complete with Tunic and Hat
- Pull-on traffic light tunic has soft padding in the front, top off this costume with the soft padded traffic cone hat included
- Traffic light costume is ideal for Halloween, Parties, and school performances
- Stop people in their tracks or pass yourself by this versatile and amusing traffic light costume
- Traffic light costume available for kids and adults
Our Best Choice: Champion Sports Hi Visibility Fluorescent Plastic Cone Set, Set of 6
Day Initially Available:June 22, 2020
Manufacturer:Champion Sports
ASIN:B08BLGD715
Substantial visibility plastic cone with large foundation for security
Use cone in athletics as a discipline and target marker or for social distancing steps
Peak of 9″
Sold as a established of 6 cones
Color: Assorted – pink, orange, yellow, environmentally friendly, blue, and purple (1 of every single)