- Perform all the functions of a standard compass without the dangerous point
- Help students complete geometric drawing assignments
- 6" compass can draw circles from .25" to 10" in diameter
- Straight-edge sides feature customary and metric scales
- Ages 8+
- Combines a ruler, drawing compass, and protractor in one handy tool
- Precision design lets produce exact drawings of shapes, circles, triangles, and straight lines
- Radius slider adjusts with the push of a finger for precise measurements
- Calibrated in inches (5" long) and centimeters (12cm long) with a 180 protractor
- Recommended Grade(s): 3-12
- COMPASS FOR KIDS MATH: This 6-inch compass can draw circles from .25 to 10 inches in diameter and is essential for math school supplies.
- SAFETY COMPASS: Our Safe-T branded compass performs all the functions of a standard compass without the dangerous points that can sometime cause accidents.
- COMPASS FOR GEOMETRY: Help students master geometry with this safety compass.
- CLEAR PLASTIC COMPASS: This clear plastic compass is see through making it easier to draw perfect circles.
- ESSENTIAL HOMESCHOOL SUPPLIES: Set up your students in their home classroom with these classic math school supplies.
- Make math easier with this 4-in-1 drawing tool
- Students can easily draw accurate circles and determine and draw the radius in customary or metric scales
- The safe-t plastic will not break or shatter under normal classroom conditions
- Measure 6"L
- Ages 8+
- Ideal for drawing and measuring circles
- Necessary tool for geometry class or lessons
- Made with plastic
- Includes a pencil that fits
- Plastic locking safety compass
- locking feature secures circle size
- inch and metric scales
- includes pencil
- Customer will receive one in any of the following colors: Red, Blue, Green or Orange. Color is random and cannot be chosen at this time.
- Combines a ruler, drawing compass, and protractor in one handy tool.
- Precision design lets students create exact drawings of shapes, circles, triangles & straight lines.
- The locking radius slider adjusts with the push of a finger for precise measurements.
- A unique compass swivel allows students to hold it securely in place with one finger while drawing.
- Recommended Grade(s):3-12
Helix Large Plastic Locking Compass with Safety Point, Assorted Colors (37279)
Ergo dynamic design, fits smoothly into any hand! Locking feature insures accurate circle size. Retractable safety point! Measurement arm graduated in both inch and metric. Assorted colors (red, blue, green, & orange).
Plastic locking safety compass
locking feature secures circle size
inch and metric scales
includes pencil
Customer will receive one in any of the following colors: Red, Blue, Green or Orange. Color is random and cannot be chosen at this time.
