Check Price on Amazon

Ergo dynamic design, fits smoothly into any hand! Locking feature insures accurate circle size. Retractable safety point! Measurement arm graduated in both inch and metric. Assorted colors (red, blue, green, & orange).

Plastic locking safety compass

locking feature secures circle size

inch and metric scales

includes pencil

Customer will receive one in any of the following colors: Red, Blue, Green or Orange. Color is random and cannot be chosen at this time.

So you had known what is the best safety compass for geometry in 2021. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.