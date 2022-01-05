Top 10 Best safety catches Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Day Initial Accessible ‏ : ‎ December 20, 2019Maker ‏ : ‎ Valor Athletics Inc.ASIN ‏ : ‎ B082YDVMYB

Sturdy, TRIPOD Foundation- Steel body measuring 3” x 2” on uprights and legs. Durable, steel tube (2” X 2” 12 Gauge Metal) underneath the bench and in between the uprights for more stability though lifting large loads. Designed to very last a life time. Rubber foundation caps stop movement of bench all through physical exercise and to superior safeguard health club flooring.

Dual-LAYERED PAD- Large density, dual-layer, vinyl bench pad designed for ideal convenience less than rigorous pressure. (47.5” x 11” x 2.5”) Tapered back again pad design (9.5”) will allow the shoulders and arms a better array of motion although doing a bench press.

STRIKER PLATE- Dual situation strong Steel striker plate positions for bar assist. Powder coated to avoid scratching soon after repeated use. Height from the bench to 1st bar capture, 16” Peak from bench to second bar capture, 21”.

Security- Includes adjustable safety catches in the party the raise can’t be concluded 7 position protection capture permits for a 6” adjustment assortment, up or down. Hefty obligation created-in spotter stand for additional safety and defense (18.5” x 12 “).

Additional- Intended for gentle-commercial use. Max weight load of 500 lb. 3-year frame guarantee, 2-yr bench pad warranty, 1-year popper pin warranty. Arrives in 2 individual bins.