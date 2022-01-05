Top 10 Best safety catches Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety catches in 2021 Comparison Table
- SPECS – Sold as a pair. Please note, these spotter arms are ONLY FOR USE WITH CAP Barbell’s FM-905Q series and FM-CS7000F. Dimensions for each spotter arm are 17.75” L x 2” W x 8” H. Includes 30-day limited manufacturer warranty
- BUILT TOUGH – Made with 10 & 11-gauge steel & welded to a 3-sided face plate, these safety catches offer the security & grip needed when using the CAP Barbell FM-905Q Series & FM-CS7000F rack. Peg diameter is 3/8” or 9. 5mm.
- HEAVY-DUTY – With a maximum static weight capacity of 500 pounds and 10 & 11-gauge steel construction, these catches safely support heavy loads. Durable powder coat finish helps prevent rust and corrosion. Catches sold separately & not included with rack.
- ADJUSTABLE – Easily adjust safety catches to preferred height for squats or bench presses. Simply twist & pull spotter arm & insert into desired height. Reinforced with rubber padding to reduce weight room noise & protect the finish of your bar.
- DEPENDABLE – 16-inch length of these spotter arms provides support needed when going heavy on your CAP FM-CS7000F or FM-905Q Color Series Power Rack Exercise Stand. Welded end caps prevent bar from rolling or slipping off the safety arms.
- HEAVY DUTY- Constructed of 2” x 2”, 12-gauge steel for strength and durability. 5 solid steel bar positions are welded for reinforced support to the body of the rack. Rubber end caps encase each foot of the base for stability and floor protection.
- ADJUSTABLE SAFETY CATCH- Adjustable safety bar catches on both sides measure 10” in length are included in the event the lift cannot be completed. 6 adjustable positions ranging from 22. 5” to 32”. Safety catches include 1/8” thick protective plastic
- STORAGE PEGS- Includes 4 Olympic plate storage pegs (2 each side) each measuring 8. 5” in length for an organized home gym while adding further stability to the unit.
- BAR HOLDERS- 5 solid steel bar positions measuring 1” in diameter and 4” in length for racking the barbell during squats and bench press. Positions are 7. 5” apart.
- ADDITIONAL- Can be used as a solo rack for squats or in conjunction with a utility bench for flat and incline bench press. Max weight load of 500 lb. Arrives in 2 separate boxes.
- HEAVY DUTY- Constructed of 12-gauge 2” x 2” steel frame with telescoping uprights. Each foot of each stand encased with rubber end caps for stability and floor protection. Storage pegs add further stability when loaded
- J-HOOKS- J-hook bar catch to rest the bar when not in use. Locking bar catch on J-hook locks bar in place while changing place to ensure user safety
- SAFETY CATCH- Protects user in the event the lift cannot be completed. Each safety catch measures 9.75” long and 1.75” wide. Protective rubber strip to protect bar from scratching
- ADJUSTABLE- 9 adjustable positions for uprights, 16” range of adjustments (adjusts with popper pin). 12 adjustable positions for safety catch, 11” range of adjustments (adjusts with locking pin). Height of unit ranges from 33.75” to 49.5”
- ADDITIONAL- 7” plate storage pegs allow for a clean and organized home gym. Designed specifically for bench press function. To accommodate standard Olympic barbell, stands should be placed 27.5” inches apart to bring total width of footprint to 56.5”
- HEAVY DUTY- Constructed of 13-gauge steel with 2” x 2” tubing for strength and durability. Rubber end caps encase each foot for added stability and floor protection.
- VERSATILE- Mainly functions as a squat stand, but with independent uprights it can easily accommodate a bench to perform bench presses. Storage pegs add functionality to the unit and make it more stable when loaded with plates.
- ADJUSTABLE- Uprights adjust between 10 different heights from 49.5” to 75” tall. Also included are adjustable safety catches from 24.75” to 38.5” in 11 different positions.
- EXPANDABLE FOOT BASE- 3 position adjustable base for larger footprint to add more stability. Minimum length of foot base is 20”, with a maximum of 28”.
- ADDITIONAL- Meant for home gym or light-commercial use. Max weight load of 350 lb. directed downward. Storage pegs compatible with EX-10 Olympic Adapter Sleeve (sold separately).
- HEAVY DUTY- Constructed of high-quality, 2” x 2” 12-gauge steel for strength and durability. Each foot features a rubber end cap for added stability as well as to prevent damage to flooring.
- VERSATILE- Mainly functions as a squat stand, but with independent uprights the unit can easily accommodate a bench to perform bench presses.
- ADJUSTABLE- Uprights adjust between 10 different heights from 37.25” to 61” tall. Also included are adjustable safety catches from 19.75” from the floor to 31.75” tall with 7 adjustment positions. Base frame adjusts from 20” wide to 28” wide.
- LOCKING BAR LATCH- Included on each upright to secure the bar in place while changing plates or when not in use, ensuring a safe environment.
- ADDITIONAL- Meant for home and light-commercial use. Max weight load of 350 lb. Stands nest for effective storage.
- CUPBOARD AND DRAWER LOCKS: Help keep little ones safer from harm by firmly securing most household cupboards and drawers with Dreambaby Safety Catches
- SLEEK DESIGN: Our Safety Catches are designed to be hidden from children's view and to preserve the look of your elegant cabinets & drawers.
- SIMPLE & EASY TO USE: Just pull the drawer slightly and press down on the catch to open. To engage, simply slide the drawer closed and it will lock automatically.
- FITS MOST CABINETS & DRAWERS: Dreambaby Safety Catches measure 3.5" long and 1" wide, making them compatible with most cabinets and standard drawers.
- WHERE TO USE: They are suitable for use on the top or side of most cabinets. Safety Catches are also suitable for use on top drawers. They may be used on lower drawers where there is a top divider to which the catch may be fitted.
Our Best Choice: Valor Fitness Olympic Weight Bench Press Station with Adjustable Safety Catch and Spotter Stand for Home Gym Workout
Day Initial Accessible : December 20, 2019
Maker : Valor Athletics Inc.
ASIN : B082YDVMYB
Sturdy, TRIPOD Foundation- Steel body measuring 3” x 2” on uprights and legs. Durable, steel tube (2” X 2” 12 Gauge Metal) underneath the bench and in between the uprights for more stability though lifting large loads. Designed to very last a life time. Rubber foundation caps stop movement of bench all through physical exercise and to superior safeguard health club flooring.
Dual-LAYERED PAD- Large density, dual-layer, vinyl bench pad designed for ideal convenience less than rigorous pressure. (47.5” x 11” x 2.5”) Tapered back again pad design (9.5”) will allow the shoulders and arms a better array of motion although doing a bench press.
STRIKER PLATE- Dual situation strong Steel striker plate positions for bar assist. Powder coated to avoid scratching soon after repeated use. Height from the bench to 1st bar capture, 16” Peak from bench to second bar capture, 21”.
Security- Includes adjustable safety catches in the party the raise can’t be concluded 7 position protection capture permits for a 6” adjustment assortment, up or down. Hefty obligation created-in spotter stand for additional safety and defense (18.5” x 12 “).
Additional- Intended for gentle-commercial use. Max weight load of 500 lb. 3-year frame guarantee, 2-yr bench pad warranty, 1-year popper pin warranty. Arrives in 2 individual bins.