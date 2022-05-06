Top 10 Best safety can funnel Reviews

safety can funnel – Are you finding for top 10 best safety can funnel on the market in 2022? We had scanned more than 39,818 customer satisfaction about top 10 best safety can funnel in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- Safety Cabinets & Cans
- Manufacturer: Justrite Safety Group
- Made in: United States
- Hazardous-Storage-Equipment
- Eagle Yellow Polyethylene funnel for 1, 2 and 5 gallon Type I Eagle Safety Cans
- HDPE construction
- This product adds a great value
- Product is highly durable and very easy to use
- This product is manufactured in the USA
- 5 gallon gasoline Safety can with poly yellow funnel
- 100% leak tested, UL and ULC listed and FM Approved
- Please read descriptions carefully before ordering.
- Included Components: Unit
- Instruction Guide
- Package Dimensions: 16" L x 15" W x 14" H
- Type I safety can used to store, transport, and dispense flammable liquids safely; comes with a funnel to facilitate filling and pouring
- Made of galvanized steel, which is resistant to rust, dents, and certain chemicals; powder-coated finish resists scratches, chipping, fading, and other wear
- Flame arrestor helps prevent liquids inside the can from igniting and keep flames from spreading
- Spout cap self-closes to help prevent leaks or spills; cap assembly opens automatically to vent internal vapors
- FM Approved; complies with OSHA Standard 1910.106 for the safe storage and handling of flammable liquids
- Safety can
- Type I
- Metal
- Green
- 2.5 gallon
Justrite 11202Y Polyethylene Funnel For Use With The Type I Metal Safety Can. Easy-to-fill, Easy-to-pour, .5 x 11.25 inch (25 x 356mm) Size
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Item Dimensions:1 x 11.25 x 5 inches 2.4 Ounces
Item product number:400-11202Y
Department:Janitorial / Maintenance & Lunchroom Provides
Day To start with Available:May 25, 2017
Manufacturer:Justrite
ASIN:B0013GBQEY
State of Origin:USA
Security Cupboards & Cans
Company: Justrite Basic safety Group
Produced in: United States
Hazardous-Storage-Products
