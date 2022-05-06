Top 10 Best safety can funnel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Funnel Pour For Type I Can

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎1 x 11.25 x 5 inches 2.4 Ounces

Item product number‏:‎400-11202Y

Department‏:‎Janitorial / Maintenance & Lunchroom Provides

Day To start with Available‏:‎May 25, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Justrite

ASIN‏:‎B0013GBQEY

State of Origin‏:‎USA

Domestic Shipping and delivery:Item can be delivered inside U.S.Intercontinental Delivery:This merchandise can be shipped to choose countries outside of the U.S. Discover Far more

Security Cupboards & Cans

Company: Justrite Basic safety Group

Produced in: United States

Hazardous-Storage-Products

So you had known what is the best safety can funnel in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.