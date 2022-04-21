Top 10 Best safety cables for towing Reviews

Top 10 Best safety cables for towing in 2022 Comparison Table
- DEPENDABLE SAFETY. These trailer safety cables are designed to connect from your trailer to your vehicle to help resist complete vehicle-trailer separation in the event of a disconnection while towing
- EASY TO HANDLE. These safety cables come with a vinyl coating that protects them against the elements and makes them more comfortable to handle and use. When connecting safety cables for towing, two cables should be used
- SUPERIOR DURABILITY. These trailer safety cables are constructed from 3/8-inch diameter, high-strength steel cable and are protected with a vinyl coating to resist rust and corrosion in spite of the outdoor elements
- HIGH-STRENGTH. These trailer cables have a minimum break force of 7,500 lbs. (two trailer safety chains or cables advised; each safety cable must meet or exceed the gross trailer weight)
- READY TO COUPLE. For safe, secure coupling to the vehicle, these 44-inch long trailer cables come with two pre-attached safety chain hooks. The 17/32-inch snap hooks feature a spring-loaded lever for enhanced security
- Stretched Length: 68 inch
- One Pairs Capacity: 12 000 lbs
- Quantity: Contain two cables with hook and two quick links.
- Coiled cables conveniently contract for storage
- Drop-forged steel hooks and spring-loaded clasps for maximum strength and security
- Vinyl coating prevents the safety cables from scratching or chipping the tow bar.
- Package Dimensions : 11.5" L x 11.5" W x 4" H
- 64" length
- 8,000 lb Capacity
- Aircraft-type galvanized steel cables with vinyl coating to prevent scratching or chipping your tow bar
- Drop-forged steel hooks with spring-loaded latches
- Contains two cables, snap hooks and quick links
- Protects from accidental disconnection
- Plastic coated for easy handling
- Made from aircraft-grade cable
- Features heavy-gauge steel connectors
- Controls the vehicle in case of a hook-up failure
- Self coiling and includes spring loaded safety latch
- Helps to keep the hook in places
- Made from a sturdy material
- Easy to install
- Withstands all weather conditions
- Safety cable extension 12 inch length.
- 12000 Lbs Load Capacity.
- Contains two cables and quick links.
- Package Dimensions: 11.506 cms (L) x 21.107 cms (W) x 21.488 cms (H)
- Product Type: Auto Accessory
- Package Quantity: 1
- Country Of Origin: United States
