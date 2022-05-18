Top 10 Best safety boxes Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety boxes in 2022 Comparison Table
- Brand New Product
- Large capacity key lock box enables secure storage of up to five standard (2 inch) house keys; Shackle fits most ball, biscuit, and tulip door knob styles
- Set your own four-digit combination lock box; Reset the combination for thousands of personalized combination code options
- For indoor and outdoor use; Key safe is constructed with a metal body for durability, vinyl coated shackle to prevent scratching, and shutter door to protect combination dials from weather
- Exterior dimensions: 4 inch (10.2 centimeter) H x 3-1/4 inch (8.3 centimeter) W x 1-3/4 inch (4.4 centimeter) D; 13/32 inch (10 millimeter) diameter shackle with 1-13/32 inch (36 millimeter) L, 1-7/8 inch (48 millimeter) W Internal Dimensions: 3-1/2in (89mm) H x 2-3/4in (70mm) W x 1in (25mm) D
- Capacity for 5 standard (2 inch) house keys; Interior dimensions are shaped like an "L" with top section measuring 0.3 inch x 1.56 inch x 2.95 inch; bottom section measures 0.95 inch x 1.51 inch x 3.21 inch
- Fireproof safe is UL Classified to endure 1 hour at 1700°F and keep interior temperatures safe for irreplaceable documents, valuables, DVDs, and USBs; ETL Verified to withstand a 15 foot fall during a fire and remain closed
- Waterproof safe is ETL Verified for 24 hours of protection in water up to 8 inches deep offering peace of mind in the event of a flood
- Set your own digital combination fire safe with secondary locking key for strong security; digital combination safe features four live-locking bolts, steel construction, pry-resistant hinge bar, locking drawer, interior light, and bolt down hardware
- Exterior: 16.3 in. W x 19.3 in. D x 17.8 in. H; door requires 14.75 in. of clearance to fully open; Interior: 12.6 in. W x 11.9 in. D x 13.8 in. H; large 1.23 cubic foot capacity; weighs 86.69 pounds
- For optimal performance, SentrySafe recommends the use of four high-quality, name branded, alkaline AAA batteries with an expiration date of 8-10 years from the current year. Generic and rechargeable batteries often do not have the lifespan needed to support long term usage
- 1.52-cubic-foot home safe for storing important documents, jewelry, and other valuables
- Programmable electronic keypad ensures secure, easy operation; back-up key for emergency use; AA batteries required
- Heavy-duty carbon-steel construction (8-gauge steel door and 14-gauge steel body); 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges for superior security
- Includes pre-drilled mounting holes and hardware for floor and wall mounting; weighs 37.6 pounds
- Exterior measures 13.8 by 13 by 16.5 inches (L x W x H); interior space measures 13.6 by 10.6 by 16.4 inches (L x W x H)
- MAXIMUM SECURITY - 360 degree stainless steel wire mesh embedded in poly canvas fabric is highly cut resistant. Design patented in the USA, by Pacsafe, the original anti-theft brand. Can be locked securely with TSA accepted 3-dial combination lock (incl. ).
- CAN BE LOCKED TO FIXTURES - Bag can be cabled to furniture, pipes, or fixtures when in hotel rooms (i. e. when hotel room safe is too small) and beach chairs or trees to prevent theft when at the beach or by the pool where items need to be left unattended.
- CAN BE STORED FLAT - Can be stored flat in your suitcase (also foldable). This is a key differentiator from comparable products that are often bulky and take up a lot of space. Ideal gift for someone going for vacations, a cruise, train trip or air travel.
- COMPACT & LIGHT - Fits up to two 10 inch tablets / iPads, plus phone, camera, IDs, money, credit cards passports and other valuables. 16. 3"H x 10. 4"W x 1. 2"D. Lightweight: 0. 91 lbs. Comes with a 5-year Pacsafe .
- PEACE OF MIND INDOOR & OUTDOOR - Bag fabric is water resistant to protect your personal items when traveling. This slash safe 'vault' is made of durable and easy to clean polyester to ensure secure & long-lasting usage. With carry handles for convenience.
- ORIGINAL: This is the original handmade match striker made by hand individually in the mountains of North Carolina. Don't be fooled by machine cast Chinese fake imitations. ***MATCHES NOT INCLUDED***
- DIMENSIONS: 2.25" H x W 2.5"
- MATCHES: Matches NOT included, works with all matches, 3" matches recommended
- HENRO Company: See our other listings or visit our Amazon store HENRO Company for additional styles and candle and match striker gift sets.
- HANDMADE: Each piece is a unique work of art, slight differences will be apparent from piece to piece
- ✈️ PORTABLE- 🔒 DURABLE- 💡 EASY TO USE- 😊 TONS OF FEATURES- Five layer slash-resistant design, heavy duty build quality, easily packable & flexible. This is the personal small safe designed to go where you go. Secure all of your valuables in the internal zipper pouch and lock to any fixed object. As seen on Shark Tank.
- AMAZINGLY EASY TO USE AND TRAVEL WITH. This small safe is ideal for use as a travel safe or personal safe for protection and security from theft. The patented locking design integrally locks securely to your beach chair, bike, umbrella, golf cart, closet rod, hospital bed, wheelchair, or any other fixed object. This portable safe will keep you valuable items out of reach so you can enjoy added peace of mind on all of your adventures.
- HAVE YOU EVER WORRIED ABOUT YOUR "STUFF" WHILE AT THE BEACH, POOL OR WATERPARK,? We? had our valuables stolen out from under our towel and invented the FlexSafe portable travel safe to keep your valuables out of the hands of would be thieves. We got a deal on Shark Tank with investor Daymond John and are helping travelers around the world add peace of mind to every trip they take.
- EXTRA FEATURES. Belt loop for excursions, side mesh storage pockets, padded carry handle, RFID blocking & slash resistant materials. Dimensions 10" x 6" x 3" - 9oz
- READ LOCK INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY. Watch our Videos. Fully Test the and Understand the Item Prior to Using. FlexSafe by AquaVault is the ultimate anti-theft portable safe
- Safely carry cash, jewelry and confidential documents
- Laminated nylon construction,water resistant
- Built-in high security lock with 2 keys
- Clear window pocket for index cards
- HOLD AND SECURE DOCUMENTS: For storage and transportation of medical records. Locking Document Bag for Medical, Business, Home, Church, Traveling, School or Government use.
- Metal Donation box,collection box,Suggestion Box
- Secure donation box, easy to mount on walls or counters
- Lock with 2 keys included - door opens down
- Nice display Area, Light weight and secure
- 🔒 Great safe design, holds all of your valuables - Money, Medicine, Cell Phone, Credit Cards, Keys, Sunglasses, Passport and anything else that needs to be secured. 171 cubic inches spacious interior. You'll never know how you traveled before having it!
- 🔒 This Portable Travel Safe Lock Box container is made of super sturdy ABS plastic that is water and sand proof. It is attached to a heavy duty steel cable that acts as a purse handle and to secure the lockbox around almost any fixed object. Lightweight and easy to carry.
- 🔒 Easy to open & close with a combination safe lock that allows you to easily program your own password. Just 3 digits. No keys to lose. Ideal as a college dorm room or assisted living facility room safe, for college students or seniors to keep their valuables and meds safe and hidden.
- 🔒 Use It anywhere and be worry free! This indoor/outdoor vault attaches to a fence, chair or any fixed object, so you can feel safe while having fun. - Perfect to use at the beach, pool, parks, sports fields, water parks, music events, at the playground or simply go for a walk or play with your friends and family.
- 🔒 Perfect for Soccer moms! and other caregivers who take children to playgrounds, sports activities. Ice skating, kayaking, cycling, swimming, lacrosse, football, baseball, hockey!
Our Best Choice: TIGERKING Safe Box with Keypad Digital Safe for Home, Office, Hotel, Black – 1.8 Cubic Feet
Product Description
TIGERKING Home Lock Safe Box
Security&Safety:
The TIGERKING E45LK is made of highly durable steel material. Produced with advanced welding technology and R&D innovation can provide further security to your valuables.
Fashion:
The well-designed cabinet and elegant black color will perfectly match the decoration style of your home or office.
Well-packed
To ensure our clients have a good shopping experience, we use 0.6 Inch thick carton to protect the safe from damage during delivery.
Top Specifics
Digital Keypad
Built-in LDE Light
Removable Shelf
Dual Security Lock
Dual Warning System
Highly DurableSteel Material
Four Pre-Drilled Anchor Holes
Sturdy Construction
Made of highly durable thick steel material with 2 live-locking bolts for long-lasting and reliable protection. The Built-in Led light will turn on when using the master key plus code to open the safe.
Big storage space
The removable shelf allows you to organize your important things easily, and also get more space to accommodate your valuables such as cash, passport, pistol, jewelry.
Dual Warning System
Violent vibration or three- incorrect entries can activate the warning beep which adds additional protection to this security safe box. The alarm will last 60 seconds unless you enter the correct code.
Size
1.4 Cu Ft
1.76 Cu Ft
1.34 Cu Ft
1.76 Cu Ft
1.8 Cu Ft
Net Weight
45 Pounds
38 Pounds
55 Pounds
38 Pounds
37Pounds
Interior Light
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Warning System
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Fingerprint
X
✓
X
✓
X
Item Dimensions
15.8x13x17.3 in
13.8×11.8×19.7 in
15 x 12.6 x 18.9 in
13.8×11.8×19.7 in
13.8×13.8×17.7 in
Colour
Black
White
Antique Brass
Black
Black[Security Safe Box]:The digital safe is made of durable thick steel material, equipped with high secure keypad locking system and two strong locking bars (0.8-inch diameter) to resist forced entry (total net weight 37.36lbs);Provide great safety protection for your valuables
[Big Space Organizing]:The removable shelf allows accommodating items cash, documents, pistol, jewelry, 13.3” laptop, and more;The built-in LED light provides increased visibility so you can easily access your valuables in the dark; Interior: 13.8 in. W x 13.8 in. D x 17.71 in. H
[Dual Alarm System]: For this personal safe, violent vibration or three- incorrect entries can activate the alarm system; Enter the correct code that can stop the alarm; The screen will show “ LO-BATT” when the battery is low
[Led Keypad]: The safe is protected with an LED-lit keypad that can be programmed with master and guest codes 3-8 digits long;Only enter your code and rotate the knob can open the safe after successful setup; Pls keep your emergency key in proper place but not in the safe
[Great for Home, Office, Hotel]: The lock box safe both with fashion and security, will perfectly match the decoration style of your furniture and cabinet;Equipped 4 pre-drilled holes in the back and bottom for wall or floor mounting(comes with 4 expansion bolts), great for home, office, dorm and hotel