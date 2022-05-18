Top 10 Best safety boxes Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

TIGERKING Home Lock Safe Box



Security&Safety:

The TIGERKING E45LK is made of highly durable steel material. Produced with advanced welding technology and R&D innovation can provide further security to your valuables.

Fashion:

The well-designed cabinet and elegant black color will perfectly match the decoration style of your home or office.

Well-packed

To ensure our clients have a good shopping experience, we use 0.6 Inch thick carton to protect the safe from damage during delivery.

Top Specifics

Digital Keypad

Built-in LDE Light

Removable Shelf

Dual Security Lock

Dual Warning System

Highly DurableSteel Material

Four Pre-Drilled Anchor Holes

Sturdy Construction

Made of highly durable thick steel material with 2 live-locking bolts for long-lasting and reliable protection. The Built-in Led light will turn on when using the master key plus code to open the safe.

Big storage space

The removable shelf allows you to organize your important things easily, and also get more space to accommodate your valuables such as cash, passport, pistol, jewelry.

Dual Warning System

Violent vibration or three- incorrect entries can activate the warning beep which adds additional protection to this security safe box. The alarm will last 60 seconds unless you enter the correct code.

Size

1.4 Cu Ft

1.76 Cu Ft

1.34 Cu Ft

1.76 Cu Ft

1.8 Cu Ft

Net Weight

45 Pounds

38 Pounds

55 Pounds

38 Pounds

37Pounds

Interior Light

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Warning System

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fingerprint

X

✓

X

✓

X

Item Dimensions

15.8x13x17.3 in

13.8×11.8×19.7 in

15 x 12.6 x 18.9 in

13.8×11.8×19.7 in

13.8×13.8×17.7 in

Colour

Black

White

Antique Brass

Black

Black

[Security Safe Box]:The digital safe is made of durable thick steel material, equipped with high secure keypad locking system and two strong locking bars (0.8-inch diameter) to resist forced entry (total net weight 37.36lbs);Provide great safety protection for your valuables[Big Space Organizing]:The removable shelf allows accommodating items cash, documents, pistol, jewelry, 13.3” laptop, and more;The built-in LED light provides increased visibility so you can easily access your valuables in the dark; Interior: 13.8 in. W x 13.8 in. D x 17.71 in. H[Dual Alarm System]: For this personal safe, violent vibration or three- incorrect entries can activate the alarm system; Enter the correct code that can stop the alarm; The screen will show “ LO-BATT” when the battery is low[Led Keypad]: The safe is protected with an LED-lit keypad that can be programmed with master and guest codes 3-8 digits long;Only enter your code and rotate the knob can open the safe after successful setup; Pls keep your emergency key in proper place but not in the safe[Great for Home, Office, Hotel]: The lock box safe both with fashion and security, will perfectly match the decoration style of your furniture and cabinet;Equipped 4 pre-drilled holes in the back and bottom for wall or floor mounting(comes with 4 expansion bolts), great for home, office, dorm and hotel