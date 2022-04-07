Top 10 Best safety box fireproof Reviews

Contents
Home and Office Electronic Safe Box with Keypad & Keys, Money Lock Boxes, Safety Boxes for Home, Office, Hotel Rooms,Business, Jewelry, Gun, Cash, Steel Alloy Drop Safe 9.85 x 13.75 x 9.85 inches
- 【TRIPLE LOCK CORE, HIGH STRENGTH】: Triple solid lock core, composed of 20mm thick solid steel and thickened front door, it is not easy to open after being locked, which is more secure
- 【TWO UNLOCKING METHODS】: You can use the password key to unlock. When the box is closed, you can use the hidden key to open the master key, so you don't have to worry about running out of power. Numeric keyboard with 3 indicator lights (green, red, yellow), easy to operate, durable
- 【HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS】: Our fireproof safe is made of high-quality metal materials, built-in hinge, sturdy and durable, and can save important photos, documents or other valuables
- 【EASY TO INSTALL】: The home safe has pre-drilled holes on the wall or floor. Including mounting bolts and 4 AA batteries (not included) to control the battery-powered digital panel
- 【WHAT YOU WILL GET】: A box that guarantees security, and the 24-hour return and exchange service we provide, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact our online mail
- 0.5-cubic-feet security safe with electronic lock and 3 operation indicator lights; powered by (4) AA batteries (not included)
- Includes 2 emergency override keys to protect against forgotten passcodes or dead batteries; keep keys in a well-hidden, secure location
- Strong steel construction with carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage; pry-resistant concealed hinges; adjustable/removable interior shelf. Safe is not fireproof or waterproof.
- Pre-drilled mounting holes with four expansion bolts are included to mount safe to wall, floor, or shelf
- Exterior measures 13.8 x 9.8 x 9.8 inches (LxWxH); Interior measures 13.6 x 7.2 x 9.7 inches (LxWxH); door thickness is approximately 2 inches; product weight is 17.6 pounds
- Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents, small valuables, DVDs, and USBs from fire
- Waterproof box is ETL Verified for 72 hours of water submersion offering peace of mind in the event of a flood
- Fireproof lock box features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; includes two keys
- Document safe features built-in carrying handles for easy transportation; Fire box accommodates letter-size hanging files and folders (sold separately) for easy storage of passports, social security cards, and birth certificates
- Exterior: 16. 6 in. W x 13. 8 in. D x 14. 1 in. H; Interior: 12 in. W x 8. 1 in. H x 11. 6 in. H; large capacity 0. 66 cubic feet; weighs 41 pounds
- 🔥【FIREPROOF & WATERPROOF】 Safe box is made from solid cold rolled sheet, which is excellent in anti-collision, anti-drilling, high temperature resistance. 78mm thickened solid door panel, laser-cut 1mm micro seam, which is the key to fireproof, anti-prying and anti-drilling. With the fireproof and waterproof bag is double protection for your cash, jewelry, diamonds, watches, credit cards, passport.
- 🔥【STEEL STRUCTURE & LARGE CAPACITY】 Our safe comes with thickened 28 mm quadruple lock cores make our safe box to protect your precious reliably. Large inner space has built-in lock cabinet, this design provides double private protection for your valuable personal belongings (photos, letters, private files). Removable shelf can easily adjust different storage space according to needs(14''laptop, camera, prize, etc). The safe also comes with 6 built-in hooks, LED light and exquisite lining.
- 🔥【LCD SCREEN & DOUBLE WARNING SYSTEM】 After the battery is installed, the screen displays "time, week and date". When the battery is low, the screen will display "LO-BATTE" to remind you to replace the battery. After pressing *, the time and date can be easily set on the LCD. The cabinet will make a warning sound when it is strongly struck or enter the wrong password 3 times till the correct password is entered, otherwise, the alarm will last for 60 seconds.
- 🔥【3 WAYS TO OPEN FIREPROOF SAFE】 1. Master key+emergency key (first use, forgotten password or battery is out of power). 2. Personal code (quick access). 3. Personal code+master key (improve the safety factor of unlocking). You could press # and * before entering your private code, which will be replaced by 0 in the LCD, so that others will not be able to see the password numbers you enter.
- 🔥【ANY INSTALLATION ON WALL OR FLOOR】 The safe with pre-drilled holes and 6 expansion bolts, which is easy to install and further strengthen the stability and anti-theft coefficient. Due to wall safe good concealment, money safe is widely used in bedroom wardrobe, closet under the floor, living room bookshelf, office walls, hotel bedside table, mall checkout counter, etc. Classic black is perfectly compatible with different decoration style in any place.
- Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents, small valuables, DVDs, and USBs from fire
- Waterproof box is ETL Verified for 72 hours of water submersion offering peace of mind in the event of a flood
- Fireproof lock box features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; Includes 2 keys
- Document safe allows for easy storage of passports, social security cards, and birth certificates; Fire box holds A4 size paper
- Exterior: 14.3 inch W x 13 inch D x 6.1 inch H; Interior: 12 inch W x 7.4 inch D x 3.4 inch H; Extra small capacity 0.17 cubic feet; Weighs 17 pounds
- FIRE RESISTANT BOX: Lifetime after-fire replacement guarantee. Keep your important papers, digital media and other valuables secure and protected from fire with this durable fireproof safety box for home
- ADVANCED FIRE PROTECTION: Fire safe box is UL classified for fire endurance (1/2 hour at 1550ºF) to protect documents and valuables; ETL verified (1/2 hour at 1550ºF) to protect CDs, DVDs, memory sticks and USB drives
- KEY LOCK: Fire resistant safe has a privacy key lock to keep unwanted viewers away and prevent the lid from opening in the event of fire; includes two keys
- CARRYING GRIPS: Convenient carrying grips on fire resistant safe assist with ease of transportation and portability
- SMALL FIRE SAFE: Safety box fits wherever you need; Interior: 3.8 in. H x 13 in. W x 8.6 in. D, exterior: 6.3 in. H x 15.3 in. W x 12.1 in. D
- WALL SAFE – The electronic safe can conveniently be utilized in your home or business, and is designed to be installed between wall studs for easy concealment behind a painting or in a closet. The hidden safe is perfect for discreet security
- LARGE – This home safe is large enough to securely store your cash, jewelry, documents, passports, heirlooms, and more. Enjoy the peace of mind in knowing that your valuable assets and belongings are locked up safely
- LED KEYPAD – The safe is protected with a digital keypad that can be programmed with master and guest codes 3-8 digits long. Equipped with 2 manual override keys, you will never have to worry about getting locked out of your safe if you forget the code
- AUTOMATIC LOCK – After 3 incorrect entries, the alarm will sound for 20 seconds, and after 3 more incorrect entries, it will sound for 5 minutes, alerting you to attempted theft
- PRODUCT DETAILS – Material: 1/8” thick Steel; Dimensions: Exterior:(Depth)4” x (W)16.5” x (H)22”; Interior:(Depth)3.75” x (W)14.25” x (H)20.25”; .83 Cubic Feet; Weight: 39lbs; 4 AA batteries and anchor bolts included; Color: Dark Gray
- Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents and valuables from fire
- Fire safe box is ETL Verified to protect CDs, DVDs, and USBs from fire damage
- Fireproof lock box features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; Includes 2 keys
- Document safe features convenient built-in carrying handle for easy transportation
- Exterior: 14.3 inch W x 11.2 inch D x 6.1 in H; Interior: 12 in W x 7.5 inch D x 3.5 inch H; Small capacity 0.18 cubic feet; Weighs 13 pounds.To assure that the unit will perform properly in case of a fire, store it closed and locked, with the feet down. The front plate with the key should be facing out not up
- ✔SAFE BOX : Constructed with increased solid steel and sophisticated craft: laser cut, seamless welding and scratch-proof water ripple powder spraying.
- ✔2 WAYS TO OPEN: Smart Digital Keypad/Backup Keys
- ✔MULTI-PURPOSE: The combination safe box is perfect for protecting guns, documents, jewelry, cash etc. Great for home, office or business use
- ✔EASY TO INSTALL：The home safe box has pre-drilled holes for wall or floor mounting. It can conveniently be utilized in your home or business and can also be taken along for your car or hotel during travel.
- ✔DIMENSIONS: 13.8" x9.8" x9.8"(L x W x H); Capacity: 0.8cu ft.
- CASH MANAGEMENT - Protect your most valuable possessions and electronics, from theft and tampering with Honeywell cash management products. With options of key locks and digital locks, protect your cash, electronics, and other small valuables secured with the locking feature. These security box includes 2 entry keys, or override access keys in case of misplacement or multiple users. Honeywell cash management products are backed by a 1-year limited warranty.
- FEATURES - The Honeywell 6108 security box’s concealed hinge keeps your small valuables protected from users by preventing prying of the door. This box includes a foam padded floor mat and is built with a sturdy double steel wall construction and has a fire resistant insulation. This security box has a durable scratch resistant powder coat finish that protects the safe from scratches and keeps it looking clean in your home or office for years. The exterior dimensions are 5.5 in H x 12.7 in W x 10.4 in D.
- QUALITY MADE – As a Honeywell brand licensee, we have a responsibility to conduct ourselves with the highest levels of integrity in everything we do. This helps us sustain the credibility of the brand, maintain the strong reputation, and build on our track record of growth and performance. From the shop floor to the boardroom, all Honeywell licensees and representatives are held to the highest standard and we exceed all laws and regulations in the countries where we do business.
- SECURE - Honeywell Safes, Paper Shredders and Door Locks are manufactured and distributed exclusively by LH Licensed Products, Inc. These products provide security and safety for your important and irreplaceable documents and your most valuable personal possessions. We offer products that help deliver peace of mind by protecting your belongings against damage or loss in the event of fires, floods and other natural disasters as well as unauthorized intrusion and invasion of your home and office.
- TRUSTED COMPANY - The Honeywell trademark is licensed from Honeywell International Inc., a Fortune 100 company that invents and manufactures technologies to address some of the world’s toughest challenges linked to global macro trends such as energy efficiency, clean energy generation, safety and security, globalization and customer productivity. Technology from Honeywell International Inc. is in 150 million homes and 10 million buildings worldwide.
Home and Office Electronic Safe Box with Keypad & Keys, Money Lock Boxes, Safety Boxes for Home, Office, Hotel Rooms,Business, Jewelry, Gun, Cash, Steel Alloy Drop Safe 9.85 x 13.75 x 9.85 inches
Item Description
Household and Business Digital Risk-free Box with Digital Keypad & Keys, Money Lock Boxes, Security Bins for Dwelling, Place of work, Lodge Rooms, Enterprise, Jewelry, Gun.
Manufactured with bolstered good steel wall development. Dual protection metal door locking bolts & a corrosion & stain-resistant powder coat finish retains the safe protected.
Hold YOUR VALUABLES Risk-free:
The large good quality construction and twin security locking bolts be certain the safety of your valuables from assault. It can be absolutely developed with safety features to defend it from any attack.
Security First:
It also will come with a established of two learn keys in the circumstance of emergencies, neglected passwords, or minimal battery.
Amount Management PAD AND KEYS:
The blend of the secure box capabilities a selection keypad where you can preset your personal code and it contains grasp keys for crisis use.
Uncomplicated TO Put in:
Made use of for household, lodge, business office and company use – pre-drilled holes allow you to mount and put in the secure for long lasting wall or flooring mounting.
Hold YOUR VALUABLES Harmless: Made with reinforced solid metal wall building. Dual protection steel door locking bolts & a corrosion & stain-resistant powder coat finish retains the safe protected.
Effortless TO Set up: Will come with 2 pre-drilled holes and mounting bolts for wall or ground mounting.
Amount Handle PAD AND KEYS: The blend of the risk-free box features a number keypad in which you can preset your personal code and it features grasp keys for crisis use.
Protection Very first: Employed for home, hotel, office and organization use – pre-drilled holes let you to mount and install the secure for everlasting wall or ground mounting.
Proportions: Complete Dimensions 9.85 x 13.75 x 9.85 inches, making this the best dimensions for house and business use. Safeguard your income, jewellery, guns, files and more.