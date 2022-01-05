Top 10 Best safety blanket Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety blanket in 2021 Comparison Table
- EXTRA LARGE FOR FULL BODY PROTECTION – Our massive 7x5 foot emergency blankets are 23% larger than standard foil blankets for full body protection. With a little bit of tape and paracord, these XL mylar heat sheets can be converted into an emergency shelter, emergency sleeping bag, emergency bivy, or other survival gear.
- PERFECT FOR HIKING, RUNNING, & FIRST AID KITS – NASA-designed mylar is waterproof and reflects up to 90% of body heat to help prevent hypothermia for cold, wet, or hot weather survival situations. Designed for outdoor adventures to pack away ultralight & compact, our thermal blankets are a must-have for camping, trail running, marathons, 48hr/72hr/30 day go bags, tactical gear preppers, earthquake survival kits, home emergency, and car first aid kits.
- DURABLE, ULTRALIGHT, COMPACT PACKAGING – Includes 4 extra large (5’ x 7’) double-sided color survival blankets rolled into ripstop nylon stuff sacks. You can stash single blankets anywhere, or carry enough for your whole group in the included zipper pack with carabiner. No other space blanket comes close to our ultra compact, durable storage - the perfect balance of durability & light weight at only 9.5 oz/set (only 2 oz/blanket).
- PREMIUM MATERIALS FOR SURVIVAL SITUATIONS – Other emergency survival blankets are made flimsy and cheap in ziploc bags for one time use. Ours are made tough to be there when you need them. Stash these tactical emergency blankets everywhere – in your car, roadside emergency kit, survival kit, first aid kit, bug out bag, zombie survival kit, and camping gear.
- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED – We stand behind our products. Satisfaction guaranteed. 1% FOR THE PLANET – We donate a percentage of profits to conservation efforts around the world, including The Conservation Alliance and many more.
- BULK MYLAR EMERGENCY BLANKETS - Advanced dual-sided aluminized mylar blankets in Silver color.
- BULK SAVINGS - Our same top-performing individually wrapped blankets, in bulk savings quantities.
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE - Military-grade 12-micron aluminized polyethylene mylar, 52"x82" & 2 oz.
- EMERGENCY USE - Designed to retain up 90% of your body heat, completely block rain, snow, moisture.
- 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Swiss Safe Guarantees customer satisfaction or receive a 100% refund.
- Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets - Emergency Blanket,Space Blanket,Thermal Blanket,Mylar Blanket,Survival Blanket.Our durable advanced aluminized Mylar blankets are perfect for civilian bug out bags, go-bags, and home/auto emergency kits.
- Space Blanket Survival kit Camping Blanket (Pack of 4)- Each survival blanket is individually folded, wrapped, and sealed for easy storage and retrieval. They are reusable, waterproof and windproof and can also be used for both ground cover and shade. Durable and advanced aluminized dual-sided Mylar blankets are perfect for conserving body heat in emergency survival situations.
- EMERGENCY USE - Perfect for emergency situations where warmth or protection from all-weather conditions is required. Helps prevent hypothermia and shock by retaining/reflecting up to 90% of a user's body heat. our blankets can help block rain, snow, and moisture to keep you dry in damp, wet, cold, rainy environments
- Manufactured from the best Weatherproof Material : Waterproof and weatherproof foil and Mylar emergency thermal blanket for retaining or deflecting heat. Mylar insert provides insulation and the foil cover can reflect heat back to the body or deflect heat from the sun
- Provides compact emergency protection in all weather conditions: Perfect for camping trips and sporting events. uses are nearly limitless: use as tent footprint, backpack cover, rain poncho, emergency signal, solar oven, shade cover, fishing lure, bird repellent, emergency shelter, sleeping bag liner, ground cover, bivouac sack, wind blocker, arm sling, tourniquet, bivvy, trail marker, water collector, snow melt container and so on.
- Waterproof and weatherproof foil and Mylar emergency thermal blanket for retaining or deflecting heat
- Mylar insert provides insulation and the foil cover can reflect heat back to the body or deflect heat from the sun
- Mylar blanket is 52" long and 84" wide
- 10 Pack of emergency mylar thermal blankets
- A must have for first aid kits and emergency preparedness
- FOUR MYLAR EMERGENCY BLANKETS (Army Green) - Advanced dual-sided aluminized mylar blankets.
- BONUS GOLD SPACE BLANKET - Each package includes ONE EXTRA GOLD colored space blanket.
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE - Military-grade 12-micron aluminized polyethylene mylar, 52"x82" & 2 oz.
- EMERGENCY USE - Designed to retain up 90% of your body heat, completely block rain, snow, moisture.
- 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Swiss Safe Guarantees customer satisfaction or receive a 100% refund.
- 【MADE FOR EMERGENCIES】For its weight and thinness, these emergency sleeping bags will surprise you with their strength. The material ensures these sacks are tear-resistant, windproof and water proof. Plus, these bivy sack feature reinforced taped seams,locking out harsh weather to cover & protect you in the worst conditions. Professional emergency color - orange helps the user be found more easily in an emergency.
- 【OUTDOOR ESSENTIALS】Just pull out of the stuff sack.Emergency sleeping bag can be used as a sleeping bag line. Zmoon emergency bags in your hiking pack, go bag, bug out supplies, and glove box so whether you’re trapped in your car during a winter storm or forced to spend an unplanned night outside, you’re ready for the harshest conditions Mother Nature throws at you. A must-have tent camping gear when camping, hiking,trail running.
- 【DURABLE AND REUSABLE MATERIAL】Package includes 2 pack emergency sleeping bags. The survival bivy bag is durable enough for repeated uses so it can be folded up and placed back inside the waterproof Nylon stuff sack and ready for your next next adventure. This affordable set is enough for you to reuse for a long time, just really save your money.
- 【MULTI-PURPOSE EMERGENCY SLEEPING BAG】Uses are nearly limitless: use as tent footprint, rain poncho, ground cover, bivouac sack, wind blocker, water collector, snow melt container and so on. Suitable for outdoor camping and hunting,emergency shelter or car emergency.
- 【LIGHT-WEIGHT & COMPACT】Each survival sleeping bag measures 80 x 35 inches,enough to cover any adult body. Folding size 11 cm x 7 cm x 7 cm and lightweight at 4.1 oz, small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. And the survival sleeping bag comes rolled up inside a durable waterproof Nylon stuff sack so you can store it nearly anywhere.
- 4 PACK EMERGENCY BLANKET SET - Each pack comes with 4 individually wrapped, reusable mylar blankets that fit into a highly durable EVA case. Designed to be the most compact and convenient thermal blankets on the market, you can store the whole set in your car or take an individual survival blanket on your camping and hiking adventure.
- ALL PURPOSE THERMAL BLANKET - Designed by NASA, Mylar blankets are highly insulated and designed to reflect 90% of your body's heat. Protecting you from extreme cold weather, it helps prevent hypothermia in serious emergency situations, making it the perfect outdoor gear for camping, hiking, marathon and trail running.
- FULL BODY PROTECTION - Our extra large 7x5 emergency blankets offer over 20% more coverage than the industry average reflective foil blanket. Not only are they great for first aid kits, but can be used as an emergency sleeping bag, shelter, bivy, or survival gear.
- LIGHTWEIGHT & DURABLE - Each space blanket is incredibly lightweight and compact, weighing only 2oz you can take your emergency blankets for survival anywhere. Using heavy duty mylar, they're also incredibly hard to tear and completely blocks rain, snow, and moisture.
- 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - We believe that we've created the highest quality emergency mylar blankets and we're willing to guarantee it. If you have any complaints or issues, we will offer you a total refund within 30 days of your purchase, no questions asked.
- By the advanced double-sided aluminum foil polyester film manufacturing high-quality emergency blanket,can be reused for many years to protect your safety.
- The first aid blanket with high reflection design is the best distress signal for your survival in the wild, so that you can be rescued and protected quickly when you encounter an emergency.
- Not only a survival blanket, but also an emergency blanket. In the harsh outdoor environment, it can not only be windproof and waterproof, but also retain 90% of the body heat，foil cover can reflect heat back to the body or deflect heat from the sun
- Each emergency blanket is individually packaged and combined in the same exquisite packaging box, which is easy to organize and take.
- Lightweight, portable and durable, it is a good gift for family, friends, relatives, travelers, drivers, wild survivors.
- 🔥A SURVIVAL FIRE BLANKET:Designed as an essential home-safety device in emergency.Ideal for kitchen,fireplace,grill,car,office,camping and so on.( Warm tips:NEVER use WATER on cooking fire.)
- 🔥EASY TO USE:Pull down the fire blanket,slowly cover the fire,(don’t pull back it right away),turn off the heat source,throw away it after the temperature is down.the fire cover is just for one-time use.Can be used simply without training.
- 🔥HIGH QUALITY:Emergency Flame Retardent Shelter Safety Cover Isolates high temperatures,heat source and the flame.It had reached the EN-1869:1997standard.
- 🔥PACKAGE:4 Pack Fire Blanket(39x39 in).+ Free Gloves.Gloves are not fire-fighting gloves.They are only used to check the fire blanket and clean after using.
- 🔥SATISFACTION:As a emergency survival fire cover,every family need it,but we hope you will never use it.if any questions when using it pls feel free to contact,we will respond in 24 hours.
- ► FOUR MYLAR SURVIVAL BLANKETS – Individually wrapped in a re-sealable protective bag. Always keep some in your car, first aid kit, emergency kit, backpack, jacket pockets, bug out bag, hiking gear, hunting supplies, fishing tackle box or camping gear. The pack of four comes in a small box that can easily be stacked.
- ► LARGE DUAL SIDED SURFACE – Dimensions of 82” x 52” can accommodate up to 6’ 5” tall adults, very lightweight, durable and reusable 12-micron aluminized polyethylene mylar. Thicker than most brands.
- ►EFFECTIVE IN ALL SITUATIONS - Weather resistant, windproof, waterproof and excellent for rescue signaling in an emergency.
- ► HOW TO USE YOUR SPACE BLANKET: Wrap in it for extra warmth, insultation layer in sleeping bag, improvised rain poncho, effective cooling sunshade, rain shelter, catching rain and storing for emergency water supply, fishing lure, sling, tourniquet, waterproof cover for gear.
- ► 100% GUARANTEED – We offer a risk-free LIFETIME & SATISFACTION WARRANTY. Includes a comprehensive list of uses for your thermal blanket, a survival kit checklist, and a free VIP membership to The Atomic Bear Academy.
Our Best Choice: Risen 8 Pack Emergency Foil Mylar Thermal Blankets – Retains 90% of Body Heat, High Reflective Space Safety Blanket – Ideal Supply for Survival, Outdoors, Camping, Hiking, Marathons or First Aid
Product Description
Risen Thermal Mylar Emergency Blankets
Profile
The Emergency Essentials Survival Blanket is a must-have for any hiker, camper or prepper. It’s large enough to cover you from head to toe or to wrap around the upper body from front to back, yet small enough to fit in a pocket. This lightweight emergency blanket has a unique, reflective material that maintains up to 90% of your radiant body heat to help preserve crucial warmth. Its small size makes it easy to carry in a backpack, your pocket or the car glove box for emergencies. Whether you are planning your next big adventure or preparing your essentials for a natural emergency, be sure to include this blanket for every member of your family, just in case. Be prepared with this thermal mylar emergency survival blanket and feel secure for you and your family.
Key Features
Open size 84″ x 55″
1.7 oz per pack
Retains up to 90% of human body heat
Made of vacuum-metalized polyethylene material
Individually packed
Small enough to fit in most first aid kits
Use in all different weather conditions, waterproof and windproof
Emergency ready
The Emergency Essentials Survival Blanket is a must-have for life-saving, everyone should own one. Stay ready for natural disasters and other emergency situations with Risen Emergency Rescue Blanket now.
Retains up to 90% of body heat
This lightweight emergency blanket has a unique, reflective material that maintains up to 90% of your radiant body heat to help preserve crucial warmth.
Rescue signal
The reflective high-visibility bright silver and gold exterior is particularly striking in the outdoor, makes it easy for rescuer teams.
Large but small
It’s 84″ x 55″, large enough to cover you from head to toe or to wrap around the upper body from front to back, yet small enough to fit in a pocket.
All weatherproof, puncture-resist
Made of waterproof and windproof BoPET material, provides compact emergency protection in all weather condition. Set apart from traditional mylar blankets, it opens easily and will not shred if nicked or punctured.
Make high-quality emergency blankets
Risen will devote itself to manufacturing better products, and continue to advance and progress.
Quantity
8 pack
8 pack
8 pack
4 pack
4 pack
Color
7 silver, 1 gold
8 silver
4 silver, 4 gold
4 silver
2 silver, 2 gold
Package size per pack
4.7″ x 2.9″ x 0.4″
4.7″ x 2.9″ x 0.4″
4.7″ x 2.9″ x 0.4″
4.7″ x 2.9″ x 0.4″
4.7″ x 2.9″ x 0.4″
Outer package size
6.3″ x 5.1″ x 1.9″
11.73″ x 9.84″ x 0.68″ Gift box
11.73″ x 9.84″ x 0.68″ Gift box
10.15″ x 6.22″ x 0.66″ Gift box
10.15″ x 6.22″ x 0.66″ Gift box
Open size per pack
84″ x 55″
84″ x 55″
84″ x 55″
84″ x 55″
84″ x 55″
Weight per pack
1.7 oz
1.7 oz
1.7 oz
1.7 oz
1.7 oz
Total weight
1.19 lbs
1.37 lbs
1.37 lbs
0.68 lbs
0.68 lbs
Each open blanket measures 84″x 55″, pack of 8, includes 7 silver blankets and 1 gold blanket, individually packed
Made of vacuum-metalized polyethylene material, retains 90% of the body heat
Amazing lightweight, pocket-size, small enough to fit in most first aid kits
High reflective, waterproof and windproof, provides compact emergency protection in all weather condition
Emergency rescue essentials for survival, outdoors, camping, hiking, running, disaster, earthquake, winter, cold weather, etc