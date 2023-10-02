Top 10 Best safety bike lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Flickering light-weight to attract consideration:

There are 5 light modes for people to choose, like regular blue, flash blue, stead crimson, flash pink, strobe purple and blue, they have respective visible outcome to participate in a reminding purpose, passerby and driver will detect your signal by your bicycle mild, proving more security to your cycling vacation.

Hassle-free to cost:

Compared to other gentle operated by batteries, bicycle tail gentle is practical to charge by linked to laptop or computer, ability financial institution or other digital devices with USB cable, you really don’t want to commonly transform the battery, handy to use for a extended even though.

Specs:

Measurement: as demonstrated in photo

Light-weight colour: red and blue

Package deal incorporates:

2 x Bicycle tail lights

2 x Rubber straps

2 x USB cables

2 x Consumer manuals

Note:

If you want to switch off the light, remember to extended push the swap.

Owing to guide measurement, you should let slight variances on sizing.

There may possibly have slight shade dissimilarities thanks to different shows.

Bundle Dimensions‏:‎8.11 x 7.52 x 1.65 inches 5.64 Ounces

Batteries‏:‎2 CR2 batteries necessary. (provided)

Day 1st Available‏:‎July 24, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Mudder

ASIN‏:‎B08DKVX16G

