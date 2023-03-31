Top 10 Best safety bars for walls Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Keeney PP19000 Reliable Mount Fiberglass Shower Get Bar Backer and Mounting Package is uniquely designed for installing get bars into pre-present fiberglass showers and bathtubs. The Stable Mount is put in by means of the deal with of the fiberglass panel and takes advantage of a patented mounting assembly that attaches to the stud, sealing the hole and leaving a mounting floor to which a normal seize bar can conveniently be attached. This set up satisfies or exceeds ANSI and ADA security requirements. When securely set up, the Stable Mount stops the tearing apart of walls for the duration of installation of any get bar. The Good Mount can get up to 50-60 minutes to set up and involves 2 mounting products, 2 spacers, 6 stainless metal screws, and 2 bolts.

MOUNTING BRACKET Package: Sound Mount bracket kit for fiberglass enclosures can make it uncomplicated to include a get bar into your present fiberglass shower or bathtub walls

Protected Answer: Patented mounting assembly attaches to the stud, sealing the gap and leaving a mounting floor to simply attach a seize bar

Enhances Bathtub Basic safety: Introducing a seize bar can greatly make improvements to the protection of your bathroom, 1 of the most common areas for a slide to occur

Installation: Reliable Mount is mounted by way of a 2-inch diameter gap in the fiberglass into the stud, and when installed appropriately fulfills or exceeds ANSI and ADA security prerequisites

What is Incorporated: Incorporates 2 mounting equipment, 2 spacers, 6 stainless steel screws, and 2 bolts