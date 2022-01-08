Top 10 Best safety alarm keychain Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]A personal alarm is essential for kids when they go out alone or without adults. Great for preventing kidnapping and stay away from danger.The self defense keychain alarm can help girls and women when you meet robber, pervert and other dangerous person. Get a personal alarm and scare them away.The SOS keychain alarm is a necessary device for elder. When you are alone at home or upstairs, you want to draw your family members’ or neighbors’ attention to help you. Our personal alarm will be a good choice for you.Everyone will have the emergency situations and need others’ help. Get a personal alarm and send your SOS signal.1,Remove the small transparent plastic before activate the alarm.2,Alarming Function: Pull the pin out to activate(not totally out,the pin is still connect with the alarm) , insert back to turn off.3,LED Flashlight: Press and hold the small button on the side(refer to the picture).4,Battery Included: 2 x AAA batteries included. Use screwdriver to change batteries.1,Please remove the transparent plastic, then the batteries will start working.2,It isn’t completely waterproof, please keep it in a dry condition.3, If the sound is lower than before, please change new batteries.

【130DB Ear-piercing Sound】: The personal alarm has vigilant sound when you pull the pin out, even 1000ft away can be heard. It will easily draw someone’s attention and help you get out of the danger. Own a personal alarm in case you have emergency situation.

【Easy to use】: When you received the personal alarm, please remove the transparent insulation strip to let the battery work. Pull the pin out to activate the alarm, insert it back to stop the alarm. And the keychain design allows you to attach it on the bag, belt, keys, key chains, etc.

【Multi-Function】: The personal alarm is not only a emergency tool for scaring attackers and get help. You can also use it as a small emergency led flashlight when you need it. Just turn on the button on the side and you will get the light.

【High Powered】: The personal alarm is using 2 pieces AAA batteries (included) which can support 3 years standby, 6 hours lasting alarming, 20 hours non stop LED lighting. Those AAA batteries are stable and the high quality ABS material cover ensures the final high quality personal alarm. Therefore, there is no need for you to worry about the personal alarm can’t work when you need it.

【Portable&Lightweight】: The size of the personal alarm is 3.37”x1.16”x0.78”, each weight is 0.1LB. It is great for women,kids,elderly,men to carry it everyday. And if you have any problem about our personal alarm in any time, please contact us, we will give you the best answer within 24 hours(business day).

