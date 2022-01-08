Top 10 Best safety alarm keychain Reviews

safety alarm keychain – Are you Googling for top 10 good safety alarm keychain for your money in 2022? Our team had scanned more than 54,886 customer satisfaction about top 10 best safety alarm keychain in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- When threatened, activate Birdie's LOUD siren and flashing strobe-light to create a diversion and to help deter an attack. The alarm is as loud as a jet engine 100 feet overhead!
- Birdie’s modern design is easy-to-use. To activate, remove the top pin. To deactivate, replace it. The alarm can be used multiple times. Batteries are replaceable and last 40 continual minutes.
- Safety-First! Carry Birdie from day to night––around town, walking your dog, on the trails, across campus, to your car, in the parking lot, on public transportation, when traveling.
- Birdie empowers women in their everyday lives. It’s the perfect gift to share––with your sisters, daughters, mothers, friends, students, colleagues and elders in your community.
- Each Birdie alarm is hand-tested and built to last. 5% of She’s Birdie’s profits are donated to our partner organizations that passionately support women’s safety, shelter and health.
- 140db Safe Sound Personal Alarm: The emergency alarm can make a loud sound to draw attention to protect you from having an emergency even at distances as far as 606.9 ft. In addition, the sounds could last 50 minutes continuous ear-piercing alarm.
- High Powered: This Personal Alarm equips with 3 AG13/LR44 batteries for extended life! The AG13/LR44 batteries are the secret to this alarm's painful loudness. They'll last up to 365 days before you need to consider replacing them.
- Multi-Function: With LED lights, the emergency alarms can be applied for night lighting, suitable for people at all ages such as students, elderly, children, women, night workers and so on; You can also use them for traveling, hiking, camping and dog walking at night.
- Compact And Convenient: The safety alarm keychain has a portable size for easy storage and carrying; It can be attached to women's bags, backpacks, school bags, belt loops, suitcases, keys, dog belts and so on; And you can take it even you are on the plane.
- Ultra Durable & High Quality: The Kosin Portable Personal Alarm uses superior environmental and durable ABS plasticn, resistance to fall, crush and voltage, and high temperature, and the copper plug, not rusty, beautiful and durable, won't break in your most adverse conditions.
- ［140DB Loud sound］:You can get 2 pack: purple/gold.This self-defense keychain alarm can make Loud sound to draw others attention even in a far distance(606.9 ft away), which can effectively scare attackers in danger and seek people around for help.
- ［LED Design］: This safety alarm keychain also has a LED light that can hel you in the dark. Suitable for night running, walking dog, traveling, hiking, camping and other outdoor activities.
- ［Portable Design］: The personal alarm has a portable size, can be attached on keychain, backpack, ladies bag,etc.It suit for students, elderly, children, women, night workers and so on.
- ［Easy to use］: The alarm will be activated when you pulled the contact pin out,and siren will sound continuously for 30 minutes unless unless pin is reinserted to device.
- ［Durable & High Quality］: Our personal alarm adopted environmental and durable ABS materials, resistance to fall.We stand by our personal alarm with our outstanding customer service, if you ever have a problem, don't hesitate to contact us.
- 【keychains for women Self Defense】- Personal alarm keychain protects your security！What ever it is, with this you will get noticed, just pull the pin and loud 125db sound and flashing strobe light will get you heard.
- 【Suitable for Everyone】 - Get the help you need quickly. Commonly used by seniors to call for help in case of falling, feeling unsafe, physically threatened, medical emergencies, accidents, or allergic reactions. Great gift for parents, college students and everyone that works evenings. Wonderful defense siren key chains for women.
- 【SOS LED Light with Alarm】-Requires no training or skill to operate. Equipped With high-intensity LED Lights. Extremely Loud (Farthest Reach up to 1000ft away). Military-Grade Durability (Weatherproof). Equipped with CR2032 battery, very durable and Long service life!
- 【Easy to Use/Carry】 Comes with hook to easily attach the alarm to bags, belts, jackets, keychain etc. just pull the pin and loud 125db sound and flashing strobe light will get you heard.
- 【PEACE】Thopeb store is committed to bring you a safe and effective self-defense alarm device. When an emergency occurs, the victim can have the opportunity to call for help! Protect yourself in a moment of need with Self Defense Siren.
- ［130 dB Safety Emergency Alarm］The Personal Security Alarm is a compact and easy way to keep yourself or your loved ones protected. An alarm emitting 130 decibels of noise can significantly disorient anyone around it, especially when people are not expecting it. Disorienting an attacker with a personal alarm will make them stop and brace themselves from the noise, giving you an opportunity to escape. The noise will also alert other people of your location so you can get help.
- ［SAFETY LED LIGHTS］In addition to using when out alone, this emergency alarm comes with LED lights for those not-so-well-lit areas. You can use it to find keys in your handbag or the lock on the front door. LED Light illuminates dark surroundings and reduce your sense of fear. Suitable for night running, walking dog, traveling, hiking, camping and other outdoor activities.
- ［EASY TO USE］The SafeSound Personal Alarm requires no training or skill to operate, and can be used by anyone regardless of age or physical ability. Simply pull the hand strap Pin, and the ear-piercing alarm will activate for up to a hour of continuous sound. If you need to stop the alarm plug the pin back into the Safe Sound Personal alarm. It can be re-used over and over again.
- ［COMPACT & PORTABLE DESIGN］The Safe Sound Personal Alarm keychain is small, portable and perfectly designed to clip onto a variety of places, whether on your belt, purses, bags, backpack straps, and any other place you can think of. It is suitable for people at all ages such as elderly persons, late shift workers, security personnel, apartment dwellers, commuters, travellers, students and joggers.
- ［PRACTICAL GIFT CHOICE］This safe sound personal alarm comes with 3 pieces and offers multiple color options, so you can share with friends and multiple family members or meet the needs of different preferences. Elegant Packaging, it's an ideal gift for birthday, thanksgiving day, Christmas, Valentine's Day and other occasions.
- 【130 dB Safety Emergency Alarm 】The world can be dangerous, where the vulnerable may be attacked, so personal safety is our top priority.The Personal Security Alarm is a compact and easy way to keep yourself or your loved ones protected. It’s a small but extremely loud 130dB protection device. The 130db ear-piercing will not only draw others attention, but also scare off attackers. With the hep of the personal alarm, you will get away from danger
- 【Easy to use】The personal alarm is easy to use, no require any training or skills to operate, and can be used by anyone regardless of age or physical ability. Pull the pin out to activate the alarm, insert it back to stop the alarm. You can also use it as a small emergency led flashlight when you need it. Just turn on the button on the side and you will get the light
- 【 Compact & Portable Keychain Alarm】The size of the personal alarm is 3.37”x1.16”x0.78”, each weight is 0.1LB. The keychain alarm is small, portable and perfectly design allows you to take it anywhere. It can be attached to purse, backpack, keys, belt loops, and suitcases. You can take it even on the plane and it is great for traveling, hotels, camping and etc. You will not worry about your safety wherever you go
- 【High Powered】The personal alarm is using 2 pieces AAA batteries (included) which can support 3 years standby, 6 hours lasting alarming, 20 hours non stop LED lighting. Those AAA batteries are stable and the high quality ABS material cover ensures the final high quality personal alarm. Therefore, there is no need for you to worry about the personal alarm can’t work when you need it
- 【 Practical Gift Choice & Service】The personal alarm suitable for everyone, maximize your personal safety & security anywhere, everywhere, A perfect defense mechanism for Students, Elders, Kids, Women, Joggers, Night workers, etc. It is gift for your firends, parents, lover, children a good choose. It's an ideal gift for birthday, thanksgiving day, Christmas, Valentine's Day and other occasions. And if you have any problem about our personal alarm in any time, please contact us
- SAFETY FIRST – The world can be dangerous, where the vulnerable may be attacked. Increase your safety with WETEN’s personal alarm siren! It’s a small but loud and bright portable protection device that startles attackers and alerts others to emergency situations. Stay safe with WETEN!
- NOT ONLY DEFENSE - your safesound personal alarm keychain can also function to draw attention in case you need medical attention or help, which is especially important for the elderly living alone.
- EASY TO OPERATE – Get the secure sonic gadget that’s so simple even your kids can use it! To activate the safe sound alarm with flashing light, just pull the pin. Press and hold the button for flash mode.
- PERFECTLY PORTABLE – Bring safety wherever you go! Unlike pepper spray or knives, WETEN’s panic keychain alarm can go everywhere, even where other weapons cannot. Take it to school, the airport, and to the bank without a hitch.
- BATTERIES INCLUDED – No need to buy batteries! Defend yourself the moment you open the box since each security keychain comes with 2 AAA batteries.
Safe Personal Alarm – 130dB Self Defense Keychain Alarm with LED Light Emergency Safety Alarm for Women Kids Elderly (Blue&Pink)
A personal alarm is essential for kids when they go out alone or without adults. Great for preventing kidnapping and stay away from danger.
For women
The self defense keychain alarm can help girls and women when you meet robber, pervert and other dangerous person. Get a personal alarm and scare them away.
For elder
The SOS keychain alarm is a necessary device for elder. When you are alone at home or upstairs, you want to draw your family members’ or neighbors’ attention to help you. Our personal alarm will be a good choice for you.
For Anyone in need
Everyone will have the emergency situations and need others’ help. Get a personal alarm and send your SOS signal.
How to use it?
1,Remove the small transparent plastic before activate the alarm.
2,Alarming Function: Pull the pin out to activate(not totally out,the pin is still connect with the alarm) , insert back to turn off.
3,LED Flashlight: Press and hold the small button on the side(refer to the picture).
4,Battery Included: 2 x AAA batteries included. Use screwdriver to change batteries.
Warning Tips:
1,Please remove the transparent plastic, then the batteries will start working.
2,It isn’t completely waterproof, please keep it in a dry condition.
3, If the sound is lower than before, please change new batteries.
【130DB Ear-piercing Sound】: The personal alarm has vigilant sound when you pull the pin out, even 1000ft away can be heard. It will easily draw someone’s attention and help you get out of the danger. Own a personal alarm in case you have emergency situation.
【Easy to use】: When you received the personal alarm, please remove the transparent insulation strip to let the battery work. Pull the pin out to activate the alarm, insert it back to stop the alarm. And the keychain design allows you to attach it on the bag, belt, keys, key chains, etc.
【Multi-Function】: The personal alarm is not only a emergency tool for scaring attackers and get help. You can also use it as a small emergency led flashlight when you need it. Just turn on the button on the side and you will get the light.
【High Powered】: The personal alarm is using 2 pieces AAA batteries (included) which can support 3 years standby, 6 hours lasting alarming, 20 hours non stop LED lighting. Those AAA batteries are stable and the high quality ABS material cover ensures the final high quality personal alarm. Therefore, there is no need for you to worry about the personal alarm can’t work when you need it.
【Portable&Lightweight】: The size of the personal alarm is 3.37”x1.16”x0.78”, each weight is 0.1LB. It is great for women,kids,elderly,men to carry it everyday. And if you have any problem about our personal alarm in any time, please contact us, we will give you the best answer within 24 hours(business day).
So you had known what is the best safety alarm keychain in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.