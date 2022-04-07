Top 10 Best safety 1st onboard 35 Reviews

Top 10 Best safety 1st onboard 35 in 2022 Comparison Table
- Give your baby a safe and secure fit for travel with this Latch-equipped Safety 1st car seat that fits infants from four pounds to toddlers of 35 pounds in rear-facing mode
- Featuring ultra-lightweight construction using next-generation engineering, this easy-to-carry seat includes side-impact protection. Head and body inserts give newborns added comfort and support
- Adjust your child's fit in the seat with four harness heights, spaced for a better fit whether your child is tiny or tall. Adjust the harness with a single pull for a secure fit
- When travel takes you away from home, this seat is ready to use on an aircraft. Compatible with any quickclick-equipped stroller, the seat attaches with one simple click
- Easy to clean, the seat pad removes easily and is ready to go into the washing machine and dryer
- This safety 1st all in 1 travel system allows for a seamless transition from car to stroller; QuickClick technology secures the Latch equipped car seat to the stroller without disturbing your baby
- With exceptional side impact protection, the included 35 Litre rear facing infant car seat includes added back and neck support for newborns
- An oversized canopy with flip out visor and peek a boo window provides shade and airflow on sunny days and a convenient basket under the seat provides storage for baby items. Do not use harsh household cleaners or bleach to clean stroller
- Designed for travel, the stroller is lightweight, has a fast, 1 hand fold, and stands on its own when folded
- A 5 point safety harness keeps children up to 50 pounds (in stroller mode) or up to 35 pounds (in car seat mode) safe and secure, with adjustable harness heights to provide a customized fit
- Use with your onboard 35 it infant car seat
- Adjustable, stay in car base
- Latch equipped
- Use with the onBoard 35, onBoard 35 Air, onBoard 35 Air+, and onBoard 35 Air 360
- Note: NOT compatible with the onBoard 35 LT.
- 5-position base for best fit to car
- Large belt path openings
- LATCH equipped
- SUSTAINABLE DESIGN, MADE HERE AT HOME: RIVA is the first recycled stroller made in the U.S.A., highlighting Safety 1st's commitment to supporting American workers and providing affordable, quality-made products.
- 6-IN-1 TRAVEL SYSTEM: The RIVA Flex's 6-in-1 versatility allows for forward and parent facing modes whether the child is in a car seat, stroller, or napping in the carriage.
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND EASY TO FOLD: The lightest stroller in its class, weighing less than 18 lbs., features a fast, flexible lift-to-fold capability that provides two easy ways to fold, allowing the stroller to conveniently stand on its own when folded.
- MACHINE WASHABLE ZIP-OFF FABRICS: Only travel system to provide zip-off, easy to clean machine washable fabrics for both the stroller and car seat, sure to last the journey of parenthood - because life happens
- SMOOTH RECLINE FOR DOWNTIME: Never wake a sleeping baby with this innovative feature that allows for a quick transition from stroller to a completely flat recline in carriage mode.
- Extended rear-facing 4-35 pounds; 360 Protect provides 5 layers of safety; Air Protect for superior side impact protection; GCell HX patented race car foam absorbs crash energy; Reinforced handle for added stability
- Deep seat structure shields child; Soft foam throughout the seat for additional safety and comfort; Crash tested from every angle: front, rear, side and rollover impacts; Machine washable and dryer safe seat pad
- Carry Curve Handle with comfort grip makes this lightweight seat even easier to carry; Reversible pillows for proper fit of babies as small as 4 pounds; Additional leg room for baby's comfort
- 4 harness heights and 3 buckle locations give growing child a better fit; 5-point harness with up-front adjustment: one pull gives baby a secure fit; 5-position, stay-in-car base for best fit to car
- LATCH equipped with LATCH storage; Exceeds Federal Safety Standards
- Designed to help protect your rear facing child from 5 40 pounds and your forward facing child from 22 65 pounds
- Simply Safe Adjust Harness System adjusts the harness and headrest height together with one easy motion no re threading required
- Graco ProtectPlus Engineered: a combination of the most rigorous crash tests that helps to protect your child in frontal, side, rear & rollover crashes; additional testing based on the New Car Assessment Program and for extreme car interior temperatures
- 8 position headrest is adjustable using one hand and easily adapts to your growing child's needs
- Hassle free installation in the rear facing position using LATCH and an easy to read level indicator
- From Car Seat to Stroller in Seconds - 5-point harness, adjustable handlebar - also acts as an anti-rebound bar inside the car, 3 layer side impact protection, highest safety & quality standards, TUV and FAA aircraft approved for travel, 2 years manufacturer's warranty.
- Made of Baby Safe Materials & Breathable Textiles - Removable and washable stretch material canopy and shoulder pads with contrasting dark grey bamboo infant insert and head support.
- Everything you need to get Started - This set includes the Doona infant car seat, Doona bamboo infant insert, Doona bamboo head support, Doona vehicle seat protector, and our Doona base.
- Important Sizing and Usage Information - Suitable for babies between 4 lbs. to 35 lbs. and max. 32 inches in height. The Doona Infant Car Seat is rear-facing only.
- Designed For Your Lifestyle - Doona is compact and lightweight: Folded - 23.6 x 17.3 x 26 inches, Unfolded - 39 x 17.3 x 32.2 inches, The car seat weighs only 16.5 lbs. The latch base weighs 10.3 lbs.
- Big City Shopper: The Gazelle S Stroller features a detachable Shopping Basket, along with a huge stroller basket for a combined capacity of 50 lbs. Visit the weekly market or city center with ease, with plenty of room for all your kids’ essentials.
- 20+ Configurations: This stroller grows with your family, supporting over 20 configurations of seats, cots, or any CYBEX infant car seats. It’s ergonomic near-flat position makes it perfect for naps on the go or adjust for a front-facing ride.
- Compact Fold: Featuring a four-wheel design for easy strolling and clean turns, the Gazelle S is a breeze to navigate when you’re out on the town and is compatible with CYBEX car seats. A compact fold allows for easy storage in most trunks.
- Grows with You: The Gazelle S stroller includes a seat unit that can be used with infants 6 months+. Any CYBEX infant car seat or the Gazelle S cot can be attached for newborns and Sibling Mode allows different combos of seats, cots and infant car seats.
- Stroller Accessories: Customize your Gazelle S with an optional second CYBEX seat or a kid-board, allowing a third child to stand and ride. Fully personalize your ride with accessories like CYBEX snack trays, cup holders, or a parasol.
- Fully-featured lightweight stroller weighs less than 15 lb, perfect for adventures on the go
- Includes the Graco SnugRide 35 Lite Infant Car Seat, rear-facing from 4-35 lb and up to 32"
- Parent's tray with cup holders and storage keeps your essentials nearby
- Child’s belly bar with cup holder to keep baby satisfied while strolling
- Stroller easily folds down in one-step into a compact fold for on-the-go convenience
Our Best Choice: Safety 1st Riva 6-in-1 Flex Modular Travel System with Onboard 35 FLX Infant Car Seat and Base, Grey Canyon
The Safety 1st RIVA 6-in-1 FLEX Lightweight Journey Procedure is the smartest way to travel with baby. It arrives finish with an incredibly lightweight stroller, and onBoard35 FLX Infant Automobile Seat and base. Safety 1st loves encouraging mom and dad offer a much better globe for their young children, each by way of our products and solutions and with a target on sustainability. The RIVA Flex newborn journey system auto seat and stroller assists satisfy that promise with American-made innovation employing recycled plastics – together with our own recycled motor vehicle seats – to make this stroller lightweight and strong as infant grows. We invite you to stroll with us towards a additional sustainable future.
