Top 10 Best safety 1st onboard 35 lt infant car seat Reviews

- From Car Seat to Stroller in Seconds - 5-point harness, adjustable handlebar - also acts as an anti-rebound bar inside the car, 3 layer side impact protection, highest safety & quality standards, TUV and FAA aircraft approved for travel, 2 years manufacturer's warranty.
- Made of Baby Safe Materials & Breathable Textiles - Removable and washable stretch material canopy and shoulder pads with contrasting dark grey bamboo infant insert and head support.
- Everything you need to get Started - This set includes the Doona infant car seat, Doona bamboo infant insert, Doona bamboo head support, Doona vehicle seat protector, and our Doona base.
- Important Sizing and Usage Information - Suitable for babies between 4 lbs. to 35 lbs. and max. 32 inches in height. The Doona Infant Car Seat is rear-facing only.
- Designed For Your Lifestyle - Doona is compact and lightweight: Folded - 23.6 x 17.3 x 26 inches, Unfolded - 39 x 17.3 x 32.2 inches, The car seat weighs only 16.5 lbs. The latch base weighs 10.3 lbs.
- 4 in 1 car seat gives you 10 years of use: seamlessly transforms from rear facing harness car seat (4 40 pounds), to forward facing harness car seat (22 65 pounds), to high back belt positioning booster (40 100 pounds), to backless belt positioning booster (40 120 pounds)
- Graco protect Plus engineered helps to protect Your little one in frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes
- Simply safe adjust harness system adjusts the height of your harness and headrest to 10 positions in one motion to ensure that Your child is always properly secured.Do not use bleach
- 6 position recline helps keep your growing child comfy on Your many journeys together
- The Graco exclusive In right Latch attachment provides an easy, one second attachment with an audible click to help ensure secure installation
- 4-position adjustable base helps ensure an accurate install and helps keep baby comfortable as he or she grows
- Easy-to-read level indicator helps eliminate guesswork from the installation process, so you can feel confident it’s installed correctly
- Easy installation of stay-in-car base using LATCH system
- Graco ProtectPlus Engineered: a combination of the most rigorous crash tests that helps to protect your child in frontal, side, rear & rollover crashes; additional testing based on the New Car Assessment Program and for extreme car interior temperatures
- Create your own travel system with any Graco stroller through a one-step secure attachment
- 25 pieces including a deluxe zippered adjustable case
- Gentle care brush, comb, cradle cap comb and toddler toothbrush
- Steady grip nail clippers and 5 emery boards
- 3 in 1 thermometer (with case) and 5 thermometer probe covers
- Clear tip nasal aspirator, bottle medicine dispenser and 5 alcohol wipes
- Snug Lock Technology features a hassle free 3 step installation rear facing car seat helps protect infants from 4 to 35 pounds and up to 32 Inches quick and easy clean up with the Rapid Remove cover; Head must be more than 1 inch from the top of the headrest Infant car seats made 2011 or after
- Simply Safe Adjust Harness System adjusts headrest and harness together to prevent rethreading Safety Core absorbs frontal crash forces
- Adjustable base with 4 recline positions and easy to read bubble level indicator InRight Latch system for a one second Latch attachment.Do not use bleach
- Rotating canopy with window and visor provides shade and sun; Protection for baby removable newborn head and body; Support cushions baby
- Check your local and state laws, as well as AAP and NHTSA recommendations, for car seat usage Engineered & rigorously crash tested to meet or exceed US Standard FMVSS 213; Machine washable seat cushion and canopy; Metal and plastic parts may be cleaned with mild soap and cool water; Buckle may be cleaned with a damp cloth; Harness straps may be cleaned with a damp cloth
- Built to grow: The 3 in 1 car seat built to grow for extended use through 3 stages: Rear facing 5 to 40 pounds, forward facing 22 to 65 pounds, and belt positioning booster 40 to 100 pounds
- Side impact protection: The grow and go’s side impact protection helps keep your child safe
- Easy in, easy out: Harness holders keep the harness in an open position so it is easy to get your child in and out of the seat. Rear facing height is 19 to 40 inches. Forward facing height is 29 to 52 inches
- Quickfit harness: With the quickfit harness you can easily adjust both the harness and headrest in one simple step
- Wash and dry: Machine washable and dryer safe seat pad features snaps that make it simple to take off of the seat; No fuss for truly easy cleaning
- An industry first, UPPAbaby Mesa's smart secure auto-retracting mini latch connectors combined with a red to green tension indicator window provides parents
- Infant carrier not included
- Streamlined, low-profile base. Fits all year MESA infant car seats.
- Smooth, finished base bottom won't damage car interiors
- Red-to-green tightness indicator.ABS plastic and metal construction Dimensions Infant Car Seat: 25.8”L x 17”W x 23”H ; Car Seat on Base: 28”L x 17”W x 25”H ; Base: 21.3”L x 14.5”W x 10.3”H (lowest level), 13”H (highest level)
- EVENFLO LITEMAX CAR SEAT BASE: The Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat Base is a professionally designed and easy to install infant car seat base. It is intended to be used only with LiteMax Infant Car Seats.
- CONVENIENT AND SAFE: This convenient car seat base can be kept in your family's second vehicle making transfer of your Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat a snap.
- VERSATILE & TESTED: In addition to meeting or exceeding all applicable federal safety standards, this car seat base also passes Evenflo’s comprehensive Side Impact Test Standards.
- SAFE INSTALLATION: The LiteMax Infant Car Seat Base includes exclusive safety features like SureSafe Installation which includes Quick Connector Latch Technology and LATCH guides for an accurate installation each time.
- TRUSTED FOR NEARLY 100 YEARS: Evenflo has been a trusted source of quality-built child safety systems for almost 100 years. The real-life design placed into each of our products have been engineered for everyday use.
- Designed to help protect your rear facing child from 5 40 pounds and your forward facing child from 22 65 pounds
- Simply Safe Adjust Harness System adjusts the harness and headrest height together with one easy motion no re threading required
- Graco ProtectPlus Engineered: a combination of the most rigorous crash tests that helps to protect your child in frontal, side, rear & rollover crashes; additional testing based on the New Car Assessment Program and for extreme car interior temperatures
- 8 position headrest is adjustable using one hand and easily adapts to your growing child's needs
- Hassle free installation in the rear facing position using LATCH and an easy to read level indicator
- [ 16 LOCKS + 2 KEYS ] Magnetic Cabinet Locks Child Safety Work Both for Drawers and Cabinets. Improved Locks Extra Stronger Magnetic enough to keep a house cat or toddles out. Child Proofing Locks with Magnet key control. Adhesive for Cabinets & Drawers - No Tools, No drill, No holes
- [ WORKS FOR CABINETS AND DRAWERS ] Extra Stronger Locks work on Max 2 inches cabinets door and work on cabinets and drawers door for Childproof. Use them in the kitchen, bathroom, pantry room, storage area, and bedroom. They"ll even work for a 30 lbs determined dog who gets into the cabinets!
- [ INVISIBLE FROM OUTSIDE ] Upgraded VMAISI Cabinet Locks install inside cabinets or drawers, completely concealed from children and guests, making your home more appealing, while also providing ideal child protection.
- [ KEEP YOUR BABY SAFE ] VMAISI magnetic baby safety lock is to keep your curious little kids away from drawers and cupboards filled with dangerous tools, allowing you to have peace of mind while your children explore your home. Easy to install. Peel and stick your locks.
- [ EASY INSTALLATION ] Watch Video Before Start Installing and Use Installation Template
Our Best Choice: Evenflo God Securemax Moonstone (30412311)
