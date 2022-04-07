Top 10 Best safety 1st onboard 35 air Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Quinny CV083BLK Buzz Adapter for the Security 1st onBoard 35 Air Toddler Vehicle Seat permits you to use the Basic safety 1st onBoard Air Toddler Automobile Seat for your Toddler with your Quinny Buzz Stroller. A simple Click Attachment secures the Security 1st OnBoard Air carseat. The Quinny Excitement Stroller even now folds/unfolds with the adapter connected.

Fast Click on Attachment

Stroller continue to folds/unfolds with adapter attached

Adapter suitable only with Quinny Excitement Stroller