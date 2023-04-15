Top 10 Best safety 1st magnetic locks Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Day Initially Available‏:‎October 15, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎CurvGroup

ASIN‏:‎B07Z57PCF5

Uncomplicated Access to your Keys: No additional digging in your pockets or purse to lookup for your keys! The magnetic keychain dock would make getting your keys swift and simple – preserving you time and stress!

No cost your Pockets: Rather of stuffing your keys into limited pants pockets which make it hard to sit down, connect the MagConnect to your belt loop and lounge comfortably.

Quick and Effortless Installation: Connect a single loop to your bag, purse, or backpack and connect the other loop to your keys like a conventional keychain – then connect the two magnets to meet up with in the center.

Tremendous Powerful Magnet: Equipped to endure up to 3 lbs of body weight, MagConnect’s magnet ensures that your keys continue to be securely hooked up only right up until you give them a gentle tug to release!

The Final Gift: How quite a few birthday, Xmas, or holiday presents can you knock out right now? KeySmart MagConnect is the excellent stocking stuffer or gift for Father’s Working day that all essential owners will appreciate!

