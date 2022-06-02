Top 10 Best safety 1st light n comfy elite infant car seat Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Travel simply with your infant in a Disney Newborn Light-weight ‘n Comfy Infant Vehicle Seat. The Gentle ‘n Comfortable keeps your youngster safe from 4-22 lbs . with a safe 5-position harness and Aspect Influence Safety. With 4 harness heights, you can regulate the harness to give your little traveler the best in shape and easily retain your newborn snugly in the seat as they mature. The further-lightweight design and style of the seat will make it less difficult to get rid of from the foundation and have though outdoors of the car or truck.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎30.7 x 18.3 x 14.3 inches 14.77 Lbs

Product product number‏:‎IC233CLV

Date First Available‏:‎December 4, 2014

Manufacturer‏:‎Disney by Dorel

ASIN‏:‎B00R7Q38EU

Aspect Influence Defense

LATCH equipped with handy LATCH storage

5-place harness

Satisfies or exceeds Federal and ASTM Basic safety Specifications

Rear Dealing with: Minimum Fat- 4 lbs, Greatest Weight- 22 pounds, Minimal Height- 19 inches, Utmost Peak- 29 inches, Product- Steel, Plastic, Polyester

