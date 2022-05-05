Top 10 Best safety 1st humidifiers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Parts Number

509229-1 822419-2 Humidifier Bottle Valve Cap with Spring and O-ring（rubber gasket）

Item Spec

Approx Outside Dia: 1.7″. Replacement part designed for use with humidifiers. Made out of plastic.

Replace Number

509229-1,822419-2,EMR509229-1,EMR824117,EMR822419-2,ESK822419-2,ESK509229-1,ESK509229-I,509229I,B00IN8POW0,CAP291

Fixes Symptoms

Replaces your old leaking or broken cap at the bottom of the water tank（No tools are needed to complete this repair.）

Bottle Cap with Valve Assembly 509229-1 with extra seal ring (rubber gasket/o-ring)



Valve cap 509229-1 822419-2 lets water from the water bottle flow into the reservoir to maintain the reservoir water level.

Product Highlights

Improved bottle valve cap featured with one extra seal ring (rubber gasket/o-ring) to ensure no leaking from the edge of the valve cap,also effectively

helps to improve the flow of water in humidifiers

Repair INFO.

This 509229/822419 humidifier valve assembly cap fits on the bottom of the water bottle for the humidifier. No tools are needed to complete this repair.

Installation Steps

• Remove the water bottle from the humidifier

• Unscrew old valve cap and remove it

• Install the new cap on the bottom of the water bottle

Primeswift 509229-1/822419-2 humidifier bottle valve cap, a useful tool to help you increase the humidity of the air.

Easy to assemble-Save your energy and time-Extended the life of our humidifier

Supported Models



1305, HC-13030,HD-1202C1C,HD-1300,HD-13000,HD-130000,HD-13002,HD-13003,HD-1300C0C,

HD-1300WC0C,HD-1303,HD-13030,HD-1305,HD-13050,HD-1305D,HD-13W1,HD-1405,HD-1409,

HD-14050, HD-14060,HD-1407,HD-14070,HD-30030,HD-6000,HD-60000,HD-60001,HD-60002,

HD-7002,HD-70020, HD-70021,HD-7005,HD-70050,EA-1407 HD70020 Humidifiers;

14160,144070,144150,144170,144533,758.141060,758.14160,758.144070,758.144071,

758.144150,758.144151,758.144170,758.144171,758.144510,758.144520,758.144521,

758.144522,758.144530,758.144531,758.144532,758.144533,758.154140,758.154200,

758.299860C Humidifiers;

If you are not sure whether the model is suitable, Please leave us the QA!

