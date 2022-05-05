Top 10 Best safety 1st humidifiers Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated safety 1st humidifiers in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: 509229-1 822419-2 Humidifier Bottle Vavle Caps by Primeswift Replacement for 758144071 758144170 758144070 758154200 758144150-4Pack
- 💨Long Lasting Coverage for Your Home, Office, Nursery, or Dorm: Our ultrasonic humidifier has a 6 liter (1.6 gallon) tank that works in rooms up to 500 sq feet and lasts for up to 50 hours
- 🌺Not Your Average Air Humidifier: We included an essential oil tray that circulates fragrant oils into the cool mist, giving you a pure and fresh smelling aroma throughout your home
- 🔇Safe to Use, Whisper Quiet: Our large room humidifier is nearly silent (less than 30 DB) and also shuts off automatically when out of water; safe to use in baby rooms and bedrooms
- ❌Never Replace a Filter Again: Our bedroom humidifier is filterless, saving you from ongoing replacement costs. Important: Try to keep humidity between 40 to 60 percent to avoid water accumulation
- ✔️2 Year Replacement Policy: At Everlasting Comfort we care about your experience with our products, pledging to replace your humidifiers for home should anything go wrong
- Keep cabinets & drawers off limits: Peace of mind for parents while children are exploring in the home
- Toddler tested. Proven stronger; Locks outperform the competition both in home and mechanical pull force lab testing
- Invisible from the outside: Installs inside of your cabinets and drawers, concealed from children and guests
- Unlock mode: Option to keep the lock in "Unlock mode" when you need more frequent access to your cabinets
- 9 piece set: Includes eight locks and one magnetic key, along with installation templates and hardware; Tools are required for installation
- DRY AIR RELIEF! LOOK NO FURTHER FOR THE MOST EFFECTIVE COOL MIST HUMIDEFIER ON THE MARKET!
- Want to eliminate the suffering from the terrible effects of dry air? No need to struggle with cheap flimsy and leaky desk humidifiers. This quality ultrasonic humidifier is the one you’re looking for. It pumps relief immediately and effectively! – Feel better in minutes!
- OPERATES IN TOTAL SILENCE – SLEEP LIKE A BABY! No humming, whistling, or crackling as this durable Whole-House Humidifier steadily and efficiently dispenses the soothing cool mist you crave. SLEEP better, BREATHE better, LIVE better! You’ll wish you found this years ago!
- MULTIPLE MIST SETTINGS + 360 DEGREE ROTATING NOZZLE – This Humidifier was created with YOU in mind. Your environment, your needs, and your preferences! Designed with a super simple control dial and 360° rotating nozzle so that you can fully control and customize the mist output and mist flow direction. AUTOMATIC SHUT OFF- No need to babysit this Humidifier. We know you’ll want to shut this off before the tank runs out... Rest assured you can SET IT AND FORGET IT!
- 2.2L EXTRA LARGE WATER TANK – FILTER FREE- FEATURES A LIFTIME WARRENTY! Made with an impressive 2.2L super large water tank that keeps your Room-Humidifier right on chugging for over 24 hours on a single fill! Designed
- UPGRADED VERSION - taking to heart feedback from our customers, this new version features a longer hook arm that works even in kitchens with countertop overhangs. It also has greater adhesive surface area for greater security!
- EASY FOR ADULTS TO OPEN, SECURE AGAINST KIDS - The locks can handle at least 20lbs of pull tension, more than enough to keep cabinets locked against kids. Meanwhile, parents and adults can easily open locked cabinets with one press against the spring-loaded latch, without any need for special keys or magnets.
- EASY AND DAMAGE-FREE INSTALLATION - No tools required! These are installed using strong 3M adhesives. You won't need to drill holes and screws into your cabinets, drawers and cupboards, and the adhesives can be removed without leaving marks. This is especially useful for renters. Your furniture won't have to be damaged to protect your curious children.
- INVISIBLE DESIGN - unlike other magnetic and knob locks, these locks are hidden behind your cabinet and furniture doors, and hidden away from your curious children's attention. Your kitchen and furniture will look just as beautiful without obtrusive safety devices interfering with its aesthetics.
- ONE SIZE FITS ALL - these latches will fit your cabinetry whether they have crossbars or not, and regardless of size. For cabinets without crossbars, the supplied buckles will lock the latches in place.
- VICKS VAPOPADS ORIGINAL MENTHOL SCENT: Vicks VapoPads can be used with many of our humidifiers & vaporizers, for added comfort & relief. The original menthol scent of these vapor pad refills helps open your sinuses for easier, more comfortable breathing.
- VICKS VAPOPADS & VAPOSTEAM: Using medicated or non-medicated VapoPads or VapoSteam in your Vicks vaporizer or humidifier can help you feel more comfortable. Try Vick's camphor cough suppressant VapoSteam, soothing menthol or rosemary & lavender VapoPads.
- COUGH & CONGESTION RELIEF: When you or your kid has a cold, it can be difficult to sleep through the night. Humidifiers and vaporizers provide temporary relief from coughing and congestion, so your rest won't be as disturbed by coughing fits.
- VICKS VAPORIZERS, HUMIDIFIERS, & STEAM INHALERS: Steam & humidity offer temporary relief from cough & congestion due to colds or allergies. Vicks line of humidifiers & steam inhalers, help you breathe easier wherever you are, from the bedroom to office.
- HUMIDIFIERS FOR BEDROOMS, DESKS,TABLES: Our humidifiers & vaporizers help you breathe better wherever you are.
- 25 pieces including a deluxe zippered adjustable case
- Gentle care brush, comb, cradle cap comb and toddler toothbrush
- Steady grip nail clippers and 5 emery boards
- 3 in 1 thermometer (with case) and 5 thermometer probe covers
- Clear tip nasal aspirator, bottle medicine dispenser and 5 alcohol wipes
- INSTANT DRY AIR RELIEF: Ultrasonic cool mist technology safely and quickly moisturizes dry air for up to 25 hours of continuous operation so you can breathe easy and get more restful sleep
- YEAR-ROUND COMFORT: High and low-speed settings combined with a 360° mist nozzle help you consistently balance and regulate the humidity in your home all year long for relief from cold-like symptoms and sinus issues
- LARGE EASY-FILL TANK: 1.5 liter water tank provides ideal coverage for bedrooms, offices, nurseries, and other medium-sized rooms
- NIGHT LIGHT & AUTO SHUT-Off: An optional night light offers a soothing glow, while the automatic shut-off feature turns the humidifier off when water level is low or the water tank is removed
- WHAT YOU GET: Humidifier, AC power adapter, disk cleaning brush, user manual, and Pure Enrichment’s guaranteed 5-Year Warranty. Our customer support team provides daily quality service and peace of mind to millions worldwide all from a brand you can trust.
- COOL MIST HUMIDIFIER: Uses the power of ultrasonic vibration to turn water into a cool hydrating mist that runs for up to 12 hours. Mist adjuster goes from gentle mist to tropical rainforest with a twist of the knob. The water tank is BPA free
- DIFFUSER: Add Breath Frida Vapor Drops or any aromatherapy-grade essential oil for easier breathing - it covers up to 320 square feet with a 0.5 gallon tank.
- COLOR CHANGING NIGHTLIGHT: Equipped with a range of nightlight colors for even more control over the dreamy ambiance.
- AUTO-STOP FEATURE: Designed to automatically turn off when the water runs out or the tank is removed.
- 3-IN-1: Use humidifier, diffuser and nightlight all together, or individually.
- Soothing Sounds: Helps to soothe and comfort little ones with 4 relaxing sound options; choose between Heartbeat, White Noise, Ocean, or Lullaby to create a peaceful sleep environment anywhere
- Auto Shutoff: Designed with safety in mind, the battery-operated SoundSpa is cord-free; auto-off timer conserves energy with 15, 30, or 45-minute interval options; requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- Durable & Portable: Made with durable plastic material (BPA free) to withstand most bumps and tumbles; small and lightweight, it fits conveniently in diaper bags, luggage, purses, and more
- Integrated Features: Adjust the volume or choose your sound option directly on the sound machine; integrated clip allows quick accessibility and easy transport between strollers, bags, and car seats
- What’s in the Box: (1) MyBaby Portable SoundSpa; (1) Quick-Start Guide; (1) 90-Day Warranty
- EASY TO USE: This mini dehumidifier is spill and mess free. Just hang and go! Non-toxic, child and pet safe! Your small rooms will be dry and odor free. Works for areas up to 333 cubic feet
- MINI DEHUMIDIFIER GOES A LONG WAY: Super dry dehumidifier unit lasts 20-30 days before recharging the silica gel beads. Absorbing capacity up to 6oz
- SMALL, SLEEK DESIGN: This portable small design lets you hang or conveniently place the dehumidifier anywhere to fight pesky humidity! Cars, closets, boats, cabinets, gun safes, and even gym bags! A very convenient cool gift for everyone!
- 100% CORDLESS DEHUMIDIFIER: Moisture out: Cords out! No cables or batteries required. Just charge your device and say bye-bye humidity! Renewable and rechargeable moisture absorber. Lasts up to 4 weeks before recharge
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: SUPER DRY ODOR-FREE LIFE! Our dehumidifiers are top quality! Super durable and reliable. Comes with an industry-leading 5 year warranty guarantee so you can get rid of moisture and not worry about mold or leaks!
Product Description
Parts Number
509229-1 822419-2 Humidifier Bottle Valve Cap with Spring and O-ring（rubber gasket）
Item Spec
Approx Outside Dia: 1.7″. Replacement part designed for use with humidifiers. Made out of plastic.
Replace Number
509229-1,822419-2,EMR509229-1,EMR824117,EMR822419-2,ESK822419-2,ESK509229-1,ESK509229-I,509229I,B00IN8POW0,CAP291
Fixes Symptoms
Replaces your old leaking or broken cap at the bottom of the water tank（No tools are needed to complete this repair.）
Bottle Cap with Valve Assembly 509229-1 with extra seal ring (rubber gasket/o-ring)
Valve cap 509229-1 822419-2 lets water from the water bottle flow into the reservoir to maintain the reservoir water level.
Product Highlights
Improved bottle valve cap featured with one extra seal ring (rubber gasket/o-ring) to ensure no leaking from the edge of the valve cap,also effectively
helps to improve the flow of water in humidifiers
Repair INFO.
This 509229/822419 humidifier valve assembly cap fits on the bottom of the water bottle for the humidifier. No tools are needed to complete this repair.
Installation Steps
• Remove the water bottle from the humidifier
• Unscrew old valve cap and remove it
• Install the new cap on the bottom of the water bottle
Primeswift 509229-1/822419-2 humidifier bottle valve cap, a useful tool to help you increase the humidity of the air.
Easy to assemble-Save your energy and time-Extended the life of our humidifier
Supported Models
1305, HC-13030,HD-1202C1C,HD-1300,HD-13000,HD-130000,HD-13002,HD-13003,HD-1300C0C,
HD-1300WC0C,HD-1303,HD-13030,HD-1305,HD-13050,HD-1305D,HD-13W1,HD-1405,HD-1409,
HD-14050, HD-14060,HD-1407,HD-14070,HD-30030,HD-6000,HD-60000,HD-60001,HD-60002,
HD-7002,HD-70020, HD-70021,HD-7005,HD-70050,EA-1407 HD70020 Humidifiers;
14160,144070,144150,144170,144533,758.141060,758.14160,758.144070,758.144071,
758.144150,758.144151,758.144170,758.144171,758.144510,758.144520,758.144521,
758.144522,758.144530,758.144531,758.144532,758.144533,758.154140,758.154200,
758.299860C Humidifiers;
If you are not sure whether the model is suitable, Please leave us the QA![Item Spec.]:Approx Outside Dia: 1.7″,4 Bottle Caps Included. Check the size before ordering!
Product Function: Humidifier can increase the moisture content in the air and make dry air become moist.It makes the air fresher and gets rid of odors and smoke.
[Directly Replaces]:509229-1,822419-2,EMR509229-1,EMR824117,EMR822419-2,ESK822419-2,ESK509229-1,ESK509229-I,509229I,B00IN8POW0,CAP291
[Fixes Symptoms]:Replaces your old leaking or broken cap at the bottom of the water tank
[About Us]:This after-market replacement part is made from durable high quality material and well-tested by manufacturer.Absolutely meet or exceed OEM specifications.For any reason you’re not satisfied,we will be online 24hours for you！