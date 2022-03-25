Top 10 Best safety 1st high chair Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Graco's ultra-convenient Slim Spaces highchair offers the most compact fold for simple storage, comes pre-assembled and is easy to clean with a stain resistant seat pad.

Use your highchair immediately, right out of the box, with no assembly required

Clean-up is a breeze with stain resistant and machine washable seat pad, and dishwasher-safe tray

6 height positions and 3 recline levels make feedings comfortable for baby and easy for you

Extra plush infant body support positions baby comfortably for early feedings and removes to give toddlers more room.Convertible 3- & 5-point harness keeps baby safely secured during feedings.Weight range is not to exceed 40 lbs. Pull side bars on seat forward, and buttons on side of tray will snap into place.Recommended age range is up to 3 years old