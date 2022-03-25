Top 10 Best safety 1st high chair Reviews

Top 10 Best safety 1st high chair in 2022 Comparison Table
- 3 modes of use: Infant recliner, toddler high chair and child seat
- Easy-to-remove, dishwasher safe insert tray
- Seat cover removes for a quick and thorough wipe down
- Compact fold that stands on its own
- 5-Point harness for safety
- 6 months to 4 years or 50 pounds
- 2 level height adjustment
- 3 level tray adjustment
- Cupholder accepts most sippies plus juice boxes. Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean
- 3 point harness
- Folds compactly for travel and storage
- [ MATERIAL ]: Nylon ribbon + POM socket. The durable and comfortable belt is made of durable high density nylon belt, which can prevent damage and keep baby's skin smooth and comfortable.
- [ ADJUSTABLE LENGTH ]: Durable nylon material, longer length and adjustable.
- [ USAGE ]: You can't use this high seat belt in the back of an adult bicycle or in the car seat. It is more suitable for high chairs and baby carriages.
- [ MULTIFUNCTIONAL ]: 3 or 5-point seat belts can grow up with your baby and suit your needs. Two seat belts can be used as 5-point seat belts at the same time. Only unfasten two removable shoulder straps to easily switch to a three-point seat belt.
- [ PRODUCT FEATURES ]: Five-way safety rope binding installed in the dining chair, adjustable length. Nylon ribbon is non-fading, environmentally friendly, safe and reliable.
- GROWING UP HAPPENS: 4 stages—baby high chair, tot booster, child stool, big kid chair
- HAPPY PLANET COLLECTION: Fabrics made with recycled materials as part of our Do More promise to Recycle, Reimagine, and Give Back
- DISHWASHER-SAFE TRAY INSERT: GoPlate tray insert doubles as a plate and reduces cleanup time
- MACHINE-WASHABLE AND WIPEABLE SEAT PAD: WashMe Seat Pad is smash-cake approved, because mini mealtimes should be messy
- TRAY REMOVES WITH ONE HAND: Hands a little busy No problem 3-position adjustable tray removes with one hand
- Makes mealtime a breeze with kids of any age
- High chair, booster, toddler chair, or seat 2-kids-at-once!
- Hidden tray extension stores utensils & more
- Folds up for storage convenience
- Swing tray with one hand makes it simple to take baby in and out
- Wipeable and washable design for easier cleaning
- Convertible high chair becomes booster and toddler seat
- Keeps little ones secure with 3 point and 5 point harnesses
- Extra soft seat keeps baby comfortable. Wipe the metal frame with soft, clean cloth and mild soap
- Accommodates toddlers up to 50 pounds
- 1.The 5-point harness passes over the shoulders and hips, fastened to the buckle between the legs. Close to the pelvis, shoulders and chest. In the event of an accident, as the child moves forward in the seat, the seat belt can "catch" them and immediately stop their displacement to keep kids safe.
- 2.Made of thickened material with excellent sewing and hard buckles, quite durable, tough and strong to hold your kid securely.
- 3.Lightweight and foldable, you can bring it everywhere during travel!
- 4.Easy to put on and off, practical for most types of stroller, pushchair, pram, buggy, and high chair.
- 5.If you are not satisfied with our products, please contact us and we will solve the problem for you as soon as possible.
- Estrada, Elizabeth (Author)
- English (Publication Language)
- 35 Pages - 02/10/2021 (Publication Date) - Independently published (Publisher)
Our Best Choice: Graco Slim Spaces High Chair | Compact High Chair, Alden
Use your highchair immediately, right out of the box, with no assembly required
Clean-up is a breeze with stain resistant and machine washable seat pad, and dishwasher-safe tray
6 height positions and 3 recline levels make feedings comfortable for baby and easy for you
Extra plush infant body support positions baby comfortably for early feedings and removes to give toddlers more room.Convertible 3- & 5-point harness keeps baby safely secured during feedings.Weight range is not to exceed 40 lbs. Pull side bars on seat forward, and buttons on side of tray will snap into place.Recommended age range is up to 3 years old