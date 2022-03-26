Top 10 Best safety 1st guide 65 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Main description: Keep baby content in the car with the Safety 1st Grow and Go Comfort Cool 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat. The Comfort Cool fabric technology on the inserts and covers can be customized depending on the weather. One side is plush to keep baby warm and cozy, and the other side keeps baby cool and dry. Wicking fabrics pull moisture away from baby’s skin for quicker evaporation, while the cooling aspect increases airflow and breathability.

• Built to grow for extended use through 3 car seat stages: Rear-facing 5-50 lbs., Forward-facing 22-65 lbs., and Belt-positioning booster mode 40-100 lbs.

• Harness holders prevent the straps from getting stuck under your child

• QuickFit Harness allows for adjustment of the harness and headrest in one simple step

• 3-position recline makes it easy to get a good fit in your car

Features



Comfort Cool fabric

Visible belt path

Buckling up with the vehicle belt is easy with the clearly visible red belt path guiding the way

Reversible, removable pillows

Three cozy reversible pillows for a snug fit that remove easily as your baby grows.

Rear-facing mode

The Safety 1st Grow and Go Comfort Cool Convertible Car Seat gives your child a safer and more comfortable ride with extended use at each stage; including up to 50 pounds in the rear-facing position.

Forward-facing mode

In forward-facing mode, the Grow and Go Comfort Cool seat protects your child in a harness up to 65 pounds.

Belt-positioning booster mode

When your child is ready to use the vehicle seat belts, remove the harness for belt-positioning booster mode, suitable from 40-100 lbs.

Side Impact protection

Soft touch armrests with integrated storage pockets