Top 10 Best safety 1st guide 65 Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety 1st guide 65 in 2022 Comparison Table
- Perfect for smaller cars or for extra space in your larger vehicle, this LATCH equipped Safety 1st car seat accommodates children from 5 to 40 pounds in rear facing mode and from 22 to 65 pounds in forward facing mode
- Adjust the 5 point harness from the front of the seat
- Side impact protection built into this infant car seat keeps your little one extra secure
- Three of these seats can fit side by side in the back seat of most cars, perfect for growing families and carpools
- Removable body pillows ensure that your little one sits comfortably in the seat, while a removable cup holder keeps a drink close by
- Built to grow: The 3 in 1 car seat built to grow for extended use through 3 stages: Rear facing 5 to 40 pounds, forward facing 22 to 65 pounds, and belt positioning booster 40 to 100 pounds
- Side impact protection: The grow and go’s side impact protection helps keep your child safe
- Easy in, easy out: Harness holders keep the harness in an open position so it is easy to get your child in and out of the seat. Rear facing height is 19 to 40 inches. Forward facing height is 29 to 52 inches
- Quickfit harness: With the quickfit harness you can easily adjust both the harness and headrest in one simple step
- Wash and dry: Machine washable and dryer safe seat pad features snaps that make it simple to take off of the seat; No fuss for truly easy cleaning
- Rear-facing from 4 lbs. To 50 lbs. Forward facing from 22 lbs. To 65 lbs., belt-positioning booster from 40 lbs. To 120 lbs.
- Adjustable Linear Side-impact Protection (L.S.Percent system) absorbs up to 25% more impact forces in the event of a side impact collision
- Patented 3-position reclining headrest helps prevent the child's head from falling forward while asleep, keeping the head and neck in a safe position and ensures a comfortable sleeping position
- 12-Position, height-adjustable headrest with an integrated no-rethread harness for protection that grows with your child
- 6-Position one-hand adjustable recline for the best fit to your car
- REAR-FACING FOR LONGER: This slimfit convertible car seat is designed and engineered to keep your child rear facing even longer up to 50 lb/ 22. 7 kg, approx. 4 years old
- HIGH BACK BOOSTER: Keep your child safe and comfortable with the high back booster seat mode now up to 120 lb, 54 kg. The high back booster adds an extra layer of protection and comfort for any child transitioning into booster mode.Shell and Components: Spot clean
- 10 YEARS ONE CAR SEAT: With 4 ways to travel safely from birth to booster, the Radian 3R adapts as your child grows to offer a custom adjustable fit from birth to 120 lbs
- REINFORCED STEEL CORE: Mechanically engineered, reinforced steel core, made from automotive grade high density plastic and steel to create the ultimate protection for your child
- THE ORIGINAL 3 ACROSS: Built with our famous radian slim fit convertible design, to fit 3 across in most vehicles without compromising child or passenger comfort. Feel safe having your children secure in the backseat
- 3-in-1 harness booster helps protect your child, from toddler to youth
- Grows with your child from forward-facing harness (22-65 pounds) to highback booster (40-100 pounds) to backless booster (40-100 pounds) to continue to meet industry standards, we have increased the weight minimum from 30 to 40 pounds
- No-rethread simply safe adjust harness system allows the headrest and harness to adjust together in one motion.Do not use bleach
- Lightweight, portable seat is ideal for busy, active parents
- One-hand, 8-position adjustable headrest grows with your child
- Extended use lets kids ride longer: Rear facing 5 40 pounds and Forward facing 22 50 pounds
- Side Impact Protection
- Seat pad is machine washable and dryer safe
- 5 point harness with up front adjustment
- 6 harness heights and 3 buckle locations allow for the best fit for growing children
- This safety 1st all in 1 travel system allows for a seamless transition from car to stroller; QuickClick technology secures the Latch equipped car seat to the stroller without disturbing your baby
- With exceptional side impact protection, the included 35 Litre rear facing infant car seat includes added back and neck support for newborns
- An oversized canopy with flip out visor and peek a boo window provides shade and airflow on sunny days and a convenient basket under the seat provides storage for baby items. Do not use harsh household cleaners or bleach to clean stroller
- Designed for travel, the stroller is lightweight, has a fast, 1 hand fold, and stands on its own when folded
- A 5 point safety harness keeps children up to 50 pounds (in stroller mode) or up to 35 pounds (in car seat mode) safe and secure, with adjustable harness heights to provide a customized fit
- 3 car seats in 1 – Rear-facing for infants 4-50 pounds | Front-facing for toddlers 22-65 pounds and for big kids 30-100 pounds
- Made of Steel reinforced | Product dimensions – 20.75” D x 19” W x 24.5” H | Product weight – 19.25 lbs.
- 4-position extension panel adjusts to provide 5 inches of additional legroom, allowing your child to ride safely rear facing longer | 6-position recline helps keep your child comfy | 10-position headrest adjusts easily for your growing child
- Simply Safe Adjust Harness System adjusts the height of your harness and headrest in one motion to ensure that your child is always properly secured
- Graco ProtectPlus Engineered – A combination of the most rigorous crash tests that helps protect your child in frontal, side, rear & rollover crashes | Additional testing based on the New Car Assessment Program and for extreme car interior temperatures
Our Best Choice: Safety 1st Grow & Go Comfort Cool 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Tide Pool, One Size
Product Description
Main description: Keep baby content in the car with the Safety 1st Grow and Go Comfort Cool 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat. The Comfort Cool fabric technology on the inserts and covers can be customized depending on the weather. One side is plush to keep baby warm and cozy, and the other side keeps baby cool and dry. Wicking fabrics pull moisture away from baby’s skin for quicker evaporation, while the cooling aspect increases airflow and breathability.
• Built to grow for extended use through 3 car seat stages: Rear-facing 5-50 lbs., Forward-facing 22-65 lbs., and Belt-positioning booster mode 40-100 lbs.
• Comfort Cool Technology keeps baby cool, dry and comfortable with moisture-wicking fabrics
• Harness holders prevent the straps from getting stuck under your child
• QuickFit Harness allows for adjustment of the harness and headrest in one simple step
• 3-position recline makes it easy to get a good fit in your car
Features
Comfort Cool fabric
Comfort Cool Technology keeps baby cool, dry and comfortable with fabric that pulls moisture away from your child’s skin.
Visible belt path
Buckling up with the vehicle belt is easy with the clearly visible red belt path guiding the way
Reversible, removable pillows
Three cozy reversible pillows for a snug fit that remove easily as your baby grows.
Rear-facing mode
The Safety 1st Grow and Go Comfort Cool Convertible Car Seat gives your child a safer and more comfortable ride with extended use at each stage; including up to 50 pounds in the rear-facing position.
Forward-facing mode
In forward-facing mode, the Grow and Go Comfort Cool seat protects your child in a harness up to 65 pounds.
Belt-positioning booster mode
When your child is ready to use the vehicle seat belts, remove the harness for belt-positioning booster mode, suitable from 40-100 lbs.
Comfort cool technology keeps baby cool, dry and comfortable
Side Impact protection
Three cozy reversible pillows for a snug fit
Soft touch armrests with integrated storage pockets