Top 10 Best safety 1st grow and go ex air 3-in-1 convertible car seat Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Here’s What You Get



2 Drop Stops

1 Bonus Slide Free Pad

(10 Dollar Value)

1 Bonus LED Credit Card Light

(5 Dollar Value)

Don’t Drop and Drive!



80% of all accidents occur when you take your eyes off the road for 3 seconds or less!Distracting Driving is now the #1 cause of all accidents and deaths on the road.

Blocking the Gap!



The Original Patented Drop Stop prevents keys, phones, change, jewelry, make-up, bottle caps, pens, gum and more from falling down the gap. Drop Stop will work with any vehicle that has the configuration of a seat and center console with a gap in between.

Slide Free Pad & LED Credit Card Light



Rinse and Re-use Again and Again!

Holds Items in Place

Hands Free

Keeps Phone From Sliding Around

Bright LED Credit Card Light

Press Circle to Activate Light

Drop Stop provides 100% Gap Coverage in front of, surrounding and behind seat belt catch. Drop Stop attaches to the seat belt catch via built in slot; moves with the seat and no need to readjust or reinstall.

As Seen on Shark Tank, Drop Stop blocks that annoying yet ever so dangerous gap between your car or truck seat and center console.

Drop Stop is the Original and Patented Seat Gap Filler. Drop Stop will never fall apart and lasts a lifetime.

Each package comes with 2 Drop Stops (1 for the driver side and 1 for the passenger side; universal fit). You also get two bonus gifts; a Slide Free Pad and an LED Credit Card Light.

One size fits most vehicles. High Grade Neoprene casing allows Drop Stop to contract or expand to whatever size gap you have. One color blends all. The Gap is always a dark shadow so once you install Drop Stop, you won’t know it’s there until it Stops the Drop.