Top 10 Best safety 1st carseat Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety 1st carseat in 2022 Comparison Table
Safety 1st Grow and Go All-in-One Car Seat, Harvest Moon
- Built to grow: The 3 in 1 car seat built to grow for extended use through 3 stages: Rear facing 5 to 40 pounds, forward facing 22 to 65 pounds, and belt positioning booster 40 to 100 pounds
- Side impact protection: The grow and go’s side impact protection helps keep your child safe
- Easy in, easy out: Harness holders keep the harness in an open position so it is easy to get your child in and out of the seat. Rear facing height is 19 to 40 inches. Forward facing height is 29 to 52 inches
- Quickfit harness: With the quickfit harness you can easily adjust both the harness and headrest in one simple step
- Wash and dry: Machine washable and dryer safe seat pad features snaps that make it simple to take off of the seat; No fuss for truly easy cleaning
Safety 1st Onboard 35 LT Infant Car Seat, Monument 2
- Give your baby a safe and secure fit for travel with this Latch-equipped Safety 1st car seat that fits infants from four pounds to toddlers of 35 pounds in rear-facing mode
- Featuring ultra-lightweight construction using next-generation engineering, this easy-to-carry seat includes side-impact protection. Head and body inserts give newborns added comfort and support
- Adjust your child's fit in the seat with four harness heights, spaced for a better fit whether your child is tiny or tall. Adjust the harness with a single pull for a secure fit
- When travel takes you away from home, this seat is ready to use on an aircraft. Compatible with any quickclick-equipped stroller, the seat attaches with one simple click
- Easy to clean, the seat pad removes easily and is ready to go into the washing machine and dryer
Safety 1st Guide 65 Convertible Car Seat (Seaport)
- Perfect for smaller cars or for extra space in your larger vehicle, this LATCH equipped Safety 1st car seat accommodates children from 5 to 40 pounds in rear facing mode and from 22 to 65 pounds in forward facing mode
- Adjust the 5 point harness from the front of the seat
- Side impact protection built into this infant car seat keeps your little one extra secure
- Three of these seats can fit side by side in the back seat of most cars, perfect for growing families and carpools
- Removable body pillows ensure that your little one sits comfortably in the seat, while a removable cup holder keeps a drink close by
Safety 1st Continuum 3-in-1 Car Seat, Wind Chime
- Extended Use 3-in-1 Car Seat: Rear-facing 5-40 pounds, Forward-facing harness 22-50 pounds, and Belt-positioning 40-80 pounds
- Side Impact Protection
- Harness holders: with the harness held back, it's easy to get your child in and out of the seat
- Grow-with-baby pillow for a comfortable ride
- Quick Fit Harness for easy adjustment of both harness and headrest in one simple step
Safety 1st OnBoard 35 LT Adjustable Infant Car Seat Base, Black
- Use with your onboard 35 it infant car seat
- Adjustable, stay in car base
- Latch equipped
Safety 1st Grand Booster Car Seat, Black Sparrow
- Extended Use: forward-facing with harness, 30-65 pounds and Belt-positioning Booster, 40-120 pounds
- Designed to fit 3 ACROSS in most vehicles - Great for growing families and car pools
- Lightweight and easy to move from car to car
- Deluxe fabric gives kids a comfy ride
- Adjustable headrest allows for customizable support
Safety 1st Onboard 35 Air 360 Infant Car Seat, Blush Pink HX
- Extended rear-facing 4-35 pounds; 360 Protect provides 5 layers of safety; Air Protect for superior side impact protection; GCell HX patented race car foam absorbs crash energy; Reinforced handle for added stability
- Deep seat structure shields child; Soft foam throughout the seat for additional safety and comfort; Crash tested from every angle: front, rear, side and rollover impacts; Machine washable and dryer safe seat pad
- Carry Curve Handle with comfort grip makes this lightweight seat even easier to carry; Reversible pillows for proper fit of babies as small as 4 pounds; Additional leg room for baby's comfort
- 4 harness heights and 3 buckle locations give growing child a better fit; 5-point harness with up-front adjustment: one pull gives baby a secure fit; 5-position, stay-in-car base for best fit to car
- LATCH equipped with LATCH storage; Exceeds Federal Safety Standards
Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat, Infant to Toddler Car Seat, with 10 Years of Use, Fairmont , 20x21.5x24 Inch (Pack of 1)
- 4 in 1 car seat gives you 10 years of use: seamlessly transforms from rear facing harness car seat (4 40 pounds), to forward facing harness car seat (22 65 pounds), to high back belt positioning booster (40 100 pounds), to backless belt positioning booster (40 120 pounds)
- Graco protect Plus engineered helps to protect Your little one in frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes
- Simply safe adjust harness system adjusts the height of your harness and headrest to 10 positions in one motion to ensure that Your child is always properly secured.Do not use bleach
- 6 position recline helps keep your growing child comfy on Your many journeys together
- The Graco exclusive In right Latch attachment provides an easy, one second attachment with an audible click to help ensure secure installation
Disney Baby Apt 50 Convertible Car Seat, Mouseketeer Minnie
- Extended use lets kids ride longer: Rear facing 5 40 pounds and Forward facing 22 50 pounds
- Side Impact Protection
- Seat pad is machine washable and dryer safe
- 5 point harness with up front adjustment
- 6 harness heights and 3 buckle locations allow for the best fit for growing children
Disney Baby Grow & Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Simply Minnie
- The car seat built to grow for extended use through 3 stages: Rear facing 5 40 pounds, forward facing 22 65 pounds, and belt positioning booster 40 to 100 pounds
- Side impact protection
- Harness holders: With the harness held back, it's easy to get your child in and out of the seat
- Grow with baby pillows for a comfortable ride
- Quick fit harness for easy adjustment of both harness and headrest in 1 simple step
Our Best Choice: Diono Radian 3QX 4-in-1 Rear & Forward Facing Convertible Car Seat | Safe+ Engineering 3 Stage Infant Protection, 10 Years 1 Car Seat, Ultimate Protection | Slim Design – Fits 3 Across, Red Cherry
Our rating: (4.5 / 5)
[ad_1] The ultimate 3 across All-in-One car seat from birth to booster (4 – 120 lbs. / 1.8 – 54 kg). Featuring 3 stages of complete rear-facing protection and all new Diono Safe+ engineering to provide the next generation in car seat safety.
From baby’s first journey the radian 3QX provides complete protection, with Safe+ newborn travel high wedge, Safe+ 2-in-1 infant positioning liner and Safe+ Anti-slip harness pads for added comfort and safety.
As your child grows the Safe+ steel anti-rebound bar increases stability and reduces rebound rotation by up to 50%, so you can keep them safely rear-facing for longer, up to 50 lbs. (approx. 4 years old). Engineered following the latest European research and technology in crash energy management, the radian 3QX features 6 layers of side impact protection. Interlocking EPS and EPP foam, high density plastic and steel reinforcement combine to create ultimate side impact protection, without compromising 3 across fit in most midsize vehicles. As they transition to forward-facing, the Safe+ easy adjust 12 position headrest is contoured to improve child head containment and provides a 22% increase in occupancy range from the radian R series.
All of these great features have been combined with Safe+ engineering, with the 3QX subjected to a combination of the most rigorous crash tests; including side impacts and rollover test to ensure the safest seat possible.
Parents can also expect the travel friendly traits Diono is famous for, including convenient fold and FAA approval for use on an aircraft. So, no matter where you go you can take Diono safety with you.
4-in-1 NEWBORN PROTECTION FROM 4 lbs: Provides the perfect lie flat travel position, adjustable harness and anti-slip harness pads complete with Safe+ steel anti-rebound bar to reduce rebound rotation by 50%. Security 3 different ways – rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster mode
SAFE+ 12 POSITION HEADREST: Easy one hand adjust 22% increase in headrest occupancy, comfort and protection
SAFE+ ENGINEERING: Radian 3QX is subjected to a combination of the most rigorous crash tests to ensure we have the safest car seat possible. The radian 3QX features high density plastic and steel reinforcement to create the ultimate protection.
10 YEARS ONE CAR SEAT: With 4 ways to travel safely from birth to booster, the radian 3QX adapts as your child grows to offer a custom adjustable fit from birth to 120 lbs.