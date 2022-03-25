Top 10 Best safety 1st carseat Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The ultimate 3 across All-in-One car seat from birth to booster (4 – 120 lbs. / 1.8 – 54 kg). Featuring 3 stages of complete rear-facing protection and all new Diono Safe+ engineering to provide the next generation in car seat safety.From baby's first journey the radian 3QX provides complete protection, with Safe+ newborn travel high wedge, Safe+ 2-in-1 infant positioning liner and Safe+ Anti-slip harness pads for added comfort and safety.As your child grows the Safe+ steel anti-rebound bar increases stability and reduces rebound rotation by up to 50%, so you can keep them safely rear-facing for longer, up to 50 lbs. (approx. 4 years old). Engineered following the latest European research and technology in crash energy management, the radian 3QX features 6 layers of side impact protection. Interlocking EPS and EPP foam, high density plastic and steel reinforcement combine to create ultimate side impact protection, without compromising 3 across fit in most midsize vehicles. As they transition to forward-facing, the Safe+ easy adjust 12 position headrest is contoured to improve child head containment and provides a 22% increase in occupancy range from the radian R series.All of these great features have been combined with Safe+ engineering, with the 3QX subjected to a combination of the most rigorous crash tests; including side impacts and rollover test to ensure the safest seat possible.Parents can also expect the travel friendly traits Diono is famous for, including convenient fold and FAA approval for use on an aircraft. So, no matter where you go you can take Diono safety with you.4-in-1 NEWBORN PROTECTION FROM 4 lbs: Provides the perfect lie flat travel position, adjustable harness and anti-slip harness pads complete with Safe+ steel anti-rebound bar to reduce rebound rotation by 50%. Security 3 different ways – rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster modeSAFE+ 12 POSITION HEADREST: Easy one hand adjust 22% increase in headrest occupancy, comfort and protectionSAFE+ ENGINEERING: Radian 3QX is subjected to a combination of the most rigorous crash tests to ensure we have the safest car seat possible. The radian 3QX features high density plastic and steel reinforcement to create the ultimate protection.10 YEARS ONE CAR SEAT: With 4 ways to travel safely from birth to booster, the radian 3QX adapts as your child grows to offer a custom adjustable fit from birth to 120 lbs.