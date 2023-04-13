Top 10 Best safety 1st 360 cool mist ultrasonic humidifier Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

MIRO NR08M(2018 Premium version), the Luma Touch humidifier is Miro’s most advanced humidifier to date. MIRO NR08M features a revolutionary floating, completely washable design. The primary design principle is that all part of the main body(including not only the water tank but the ultrasonic mist-maker and fan) are water proof and washable. It comes apart easily for simple washing in hot soapy water, and easy maintenance. The floating design of Miro’s humidifiers, will delight multiple senses for users. The primary design principle is that all parts of the main body (including the replaceable ultrasonic mist-maker and fan) are waterproof and washable. It comes apart easily for simple washing in hot soapy water, and easy maintenance. The mist-maker floats inside a bowl, and is connected to a smart touch-control platform. The touch controls adjust the different features of the humidifier. Colorful LEDs work very well as a nightlight. The lights can gently cycle through the rainbow, be set at your favorite color, or be turned off. We recommend using purified water with your humidifier, especially if your tap water has a very high mineral content. Each machine comes with 2 different Vapor Caps. The tall vapor cap should be used with noise muffler, which makes the machine run more quietly and blocks water drop coming out of the machine. MIRO NR08M model can be upgraded by using MIROT Connectivity chip (separate purchase), currently Bluetooth chip and IoT (Alexa and Google Home) chip are available. This enables remote app-control of humidifiers and smart-home features, such as voice control.

Wash in a flash

All humidifiers need to be washed, and MIRO humidifier is the easiest to clean. Every surface contacting water is washable! There are 3 main parts of the unit body, which come apart easily. There are no hard to reach corners.

Washable n Waterproof

The humidifier body, the water tank and even ultrasonic + fan moving parts are also waterproof and washable. No more place for germ or mold to hide!

Unwashed humidifier might turn into a Germ Spray!

When water stagnates, germ, bacteria and mold grow easily. Even worse, these contaminants can then be dispersed into the air. Miro humidifier doesn’t need to use any harsh chemicals or filters. The best solution is to wash every surface of your machine.

Elegant Design

Miro humidifier matches any decor.

Simple but sophisticated design creates a pleasant ambiance.

Miro humidifier has an eye-catching design which stimulates people’s curiosity, and makes people smile.

Works with Alexa, Google Home and Bluetooth



MIRO NR08M can be upgraded by MIROT connectivity chip. With separate purchase of this connectivity chip, you can control your humidifier remotely and conveniently either with your smart devices or your voice. You can set up your humidifier in any setting easily including colors, output setting, timer and other functions.

Safe Humidifier (BPA-free, Low Voltage)

Miro humidifier is made from food-grade BPA-free plastic.

All electrical parts are water-proof, low voltage, and certified as protected against liquids.

Easy and simple touch control panel

Miro NR08M has a touch control panel, even works with a wet finger. You can turn on/ off the power, change output setting, set timer, and set LED light settings. This button chimes in default setting but you can put a silent mode by holding the LED button for a couple of seconds.

LED Mood light

Miro NR08M works as a night light, too. Colorful softly glowing LEDs can be set as cycle through the rainbow, choose and fix a favorite color, or turn lights off. After turning off the light, it still has a gentle glow light to prevent a night time knocking over.

Designed for your life



MIRO humidifiers have simple and powerful features and designed with safety and comfort for users in mind.

Sanitary washable design. Take apart easily, wash every surface. Refill the 1 gal. bowl without stopping operation. Easy top fill.

Miro’s most powerful, and most DURABLE ultrasonic mist-maker yet. Capacity: 8hr. continuous operation at max-power. 24hr at min power. 600 sq. ft. max coverage.

Touch-panel controls. Colorful softly glowing LEDs. Cycle through the rainbow, choose a favorite color, or turn lights off.

Opens in one motion, Easy assmbling after washing with built in magnets

Universal (220v-110v) to 26v DC Electrical Adapter. USA 2-prong plug, UL Certified.