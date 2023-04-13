Top 10 Best safety 1st 360 cool mist ultrasonic humidifier Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best safety 1st 360 cool mist ultrasonic humidifier in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: MIRO-NR08M Completely Washable Modular Sanitary Humidifier, Large room, Easy to Clean, Easy to Use, Luma Touch – Premium Cool-Mist Humidifier. Touch Control Colorful LEDs, Powerful humidification
- IMMEDIATE DRY AIR RELIEF! Want to eliminate the suffering from the terrible effects of dry air? No need to struggle with cheap flimsy and leaky desk humidifiers. This quality ultrasonic humidifier is the one you’re looking for. It pumps relief immediately and effectively! – Feel better in minutes!
- OPERATES IN TOTAL SILENCE – SLEEP LIKE A BABY! No humming, whistling, or crackling as this durable Whole-House Humidifier steadily and efficiently dispenses the soothing cool mist you crave. SLEEP better, BREATHE better, LIVE better! You’ll wish you found this years ago!
- MULTIPLE MIST SETTINGS + 360 DEGREE ROTATING NOZZLE – This Humidifier was created with YOU in mind. Your environment, your needs, and your preferences! Designed with a super simple control dial and 360° rotating nozzle so that you can fully control and customize the mist output and mist flow direction. AUTOMATIC SHUT OFF- No need to babysit this Humidifier. We know you’ll want to shut this off before the tank runs out... Rest assured you can SET IT AND FORGET IT!
- 2.2L LARGE WATER TANK – FILTER FREE- FEATURES A LIFTIME WARRENTY! Made with an impressive 2.2L super large water tank that keeps your Room-Humidifier right on chugging for over 24 hours on a single fill! Designed
- FEATURES A LIFTIME WARRENTY! Made with an impressive 2.2L super large water tank that keeps your Room-Humidifier right on chugging for over 24 hours on a single fill!
- INSTANT DRY AIR RELIEF: Ultrasonic cool mist technology safely and quickly moisturizes dry air for up to 25 hours of continuous operation in medium to large rooms up to 250 square feet. Powerful mist output with high and low settings makes this humidifier ideal for bedrooms, baby nurseries, office, and indoor plants.
- YEAR-ROUND COMFORT: High and low-speed settings combined with a 360° mist nozzle help you consistently balance and regulate the humidity in your home all year long for relief from congestion, coughs, cold-like symptoms, allergies, dry skin, and sinus issues.
- ENCOURAGE RESTFUL SLEEP: Easily run the humidifier overnight to maintain a healthy humidity level in your space. The optional night light offers a soothing glow while the whisper-quiet operation ensures you can sleep peacefully without any disturbance.
- EASY-FILL TANK & AUTO SHUT-OFF: The sleek and transparent 1.5 liter water tank is easy to fill right from your kitchen or bathroom sink and the compact design doesn’t take up too much tabletop space. Plus, the automatic shut-off feature turns the humidifier off when the water level is low or the tank is removed.
- 5-YEAR WARRANTY: This BPA-free humidifier comes with an AC power adapter, disk cleaning brush, and Pure Enrichment’s guaranteed 5-Year Warranty. Our customer support team provides quality service and peace of mind to millions worldwide all from a brand you can trust.
- POWERFUL PERFORMANCE, FUllY UPGRADED: The unexpected 4× faster humidification speed lasts up to 60 hours, and the covering is up to 505 ft². You can also use the APP to customize the humidity so that it adjusts automatically without worry
- BEST HUMIDIFIER FOR BEDROOM: Lying in bed, using the APP or Alexa to control settings, the humidifier will raise RH 12% in 30mins. Enjoy the soft night lights, and the Sleep Mode will give you an optimal sleep-humidifying environment
- BETTER SMART CARE: Simply use the free VeSync APP to control settings anytime & anywhere, create schedules, etc. And the Auto Mode will maintain the room humidity at the healthiest humidity level in you. The powerful and long-lasting cool mist Humidifier helps moisturize the dry air and your skin.
- PLANTS NEED IT: In addition to the most basic plant humidification, it offers you more comprehensive plant-care programs. Including scanning recognition, more professional encyclopedias, and specialized custom plant management
- CONVENIENT TOP-FILL DESIGN: The large opening makes refilling and cleaning the tank easy. Enjoy the convenience of a zero-leakage designed product
- RESULTFUL WORK:The 3-liter tank provides 25 hours of moisture, helping you sleep comfortably for 3 nights without congestion, coughing, or dry mouth.
- EASY TOP-FILL and CLEAN:New one-step refilling process—pour water directly from the top opening. Reduce snoring
- 2-IN-1 DIFFUSER&HUMIDIFIER: Add 10-15 drops of your favorite essential oils to the base to create a fragrant home spa.
- PERFECT FOR BEDROOM:Your baby will sleep soundly and safely every night thanks to the auto-shut off feature and nearly silent operation.
- SIMPLE KNOB and NOZZLE CONTROL:Use the knob to control mist output and the 360° nozzle to direct mist anywhere you like.
- IMPROVED WELLNESS and COMFORT: Our ultrasonic humidifier works to add moisture into the air, turning any room into a comfortable, well humidified environment so you can begin to feel better
- LARGE 6L CAPACITY: Equipped with a 6L (1.6 gal) water tank, the air humidifier can run up to 50 hrs (when used 8 hrs per night on the lowest mist setting); 2x longer than smaller home humidifiers
- WHISPER QUIET: The large humidifier is nearly silent (less than 35 dB), making it ideal for use in the bedroom, baby nursery, office, or other spaces where noise levels need to be kept low
- HIGH MIST OUTPUT: Adjust the cool mist humidifier's mist output to high or low, and point the 360 degree nozzle in any direction for efficient and comprehensive coverage for spaces up to 500 sq ft
- HUMIDIFIER with ESSENTIAL OIL DIFFUSER: The large room humidifier has a built in essential oils tray. PRO TIP: Use this vaporizer with the Everlasting Comfort Essential Oils Set for home aromatherapy
- PERFECT HUMIDIFIER FOR BEDROOM: With a 4L larger water tank, humidify your room for up to 5 nights. Enjoy your carefree bedtime.
- HUMIDIFIER and DIFFUSER 2 IN 1: Add your favorite essential oils to the aromatherapy tray to spread relaxing aromas along with healthy humidity. Add fragrance to your bedroom..
- WISPER-QUIET and SAFE: With whisper-quiet and all lights off, we will help you to create an undisturbed good sleep. The humidifier will automatically shut off when water runs out. Perfect for your babies.
- HUMIDIFY YOUR EVERY CORNER: With dual rotating nozzles and up to 300ml/h mist output, enjoy the moisture from every corner at home. We recommend using distilled/ purified water better for your health.
- EASY TO CLEAN: The water tank’s large opening and rectangular shape which can be directly put in the sink, help you conveniently wipe down the interior of the humidifier.
- COOL MIST HUMIDIFIER: Uses the power of ultrasonic vibration to turn water into a cool hydrating mist that runs for up to 12 hours. Mist adjuster goes from gentle mist to tropical rainforest with a twist of the knob. The water tank is BPA free
- DIFFUSER: Add Breath Frida Vapor Drops or any aromatherapy-grade essential oil for easier breathing - it covers up to 320 square feet with a 0.5 gallon tank.
- COLOR CHANGING NIGHTLIGHT: Equipped with a range of nightlight colors for even more control over the dreamy ambiance.
- AUTO-STOP FEATURE: Designed to automatically turn off when the water runs out or the tank is removed.
- 3-IN-1: Use humidifier, diffuser and nightlight all together, or individually.
- Space Saving Design: Vertical oval shape designed for bedroom nightstand and office desk, fitting narrow space wherever you are.
- Whisper-Quiet Operation: This cool mist humidifiers can be used at night without sound of water gurgle or fan noise.
- Dial Knob Control: Selecting the mist output conveniently for full control.
- Powerful Features: Smart indicator, and auto shut-off when water is run out and tank lifted up.
- Cool Mist: Up to 9 hours of continuous operation so you can breath fresh air and get more restful sleep.
- ULTRASONIC COOL MIST HUMIDIFIER: Breathe easier with this powerful, easy-fill cool mist humidifier. Use it continuously for up to 25 hours on low, or up to 12 hours on high, for quick relief from dry air problems all year long.
- COLD & CONGESTION RELIEF: High and low-speed settings, combined with an adjustable 360° mist nozzle that directs moisture right where you need it, help you consistently balance and regulate the humidity in your home during any dry months for relief from coughing, colds, congestion, sore throat, sinus issues, allergies, and dry skin.
- AMPLE ROOM COVERAGE: Safely moisturize the air in spaces up to 250 sq. ft. This ultrasonic humidifier holds up to 1.5L of water; making it great for adding moisture to bedrooms, offices, nurseries, living rooms, or any medium-sized space that needs extra humidity.
- PERFECT FOR OVERNIGHT USE: Designed to give you a restful night’s sleep, the whisper-quiet operation barely makes any sound, while the optional night light offers a soft blue glow that’s perfect for a baby’s nursery. For added safety, the automatic shut-off function instantly turns off the humidifier when the water level is low or the tank.
- 5-YEAR WARRANTY: This BPA-Free humidifier comes with an AC power adapter, disk cleaning brush, user manual, and Pure Enrichment’s guaranteed 5-Year Warranty. Our customer support team provides daily quality service and peace of mind to millions worldwide all from a brand you can trust.
Product Description
MIRO NR08M(2018 Premium version), the Luma Touch humidifier is Miro’s most advanced humidifier to date. MIRO NR08M features a revolutionary floating, completely washable design. The primary design principle is that all part of the main body(including not only the water tank but the ultrasonic mist-maker and fan) are water proof and washable. It comes apart easily for simple washing in hot soapy water, and easy maintenance. The floating design of Miro’s humidifiers, will delight multiple senses for users. The primary design principle is that all parts of the main body (including the replaceable ultrasonic mist-maker and fan) are waterproof and washable. It comes apart easily for simple washing in hot soapy water, and easy maintenance. The mist-maker floats inside a bowl, and is connected to a smart touch-control platform. The touch controls adjust the different features of the humidifier. Colorful LEDs work very well as a nightlight. The lights can gently cycle through the rainbow, be set at your favorite color, or be turned off. We recommend using purified water with your humidifier, especially if your tap water has a very high mineral content. Each machine comes with 2 different Vapor Caps. The tall vapor cap should be used with noise muffler, which makes the machine run more quietly and blocks water drop coming out of the machine. MIRO NR08M model can be upgraded by using MIROT Connectivity chip (separate purchase), currently Bluetooth chip and IoT (Alexa and Google Home) chip are available. This enables remote app-control of humidifiers and smart-home features, such as voice control.
Wash in a flash
All humidifiers need to be washed, and MIRO humidifier is the easiest to clean. Every surface contacting water is washable! There are 3 main parts of the unit body, which come apart easily. There are no hard to reach corners.
Washable n Waterproof
The humidifier body, the water tank and even ultrasonic + fan moving parts are also waterproof and washable. No more place for germ or mold to hide!
Unwashed humidifier might turn into a Germ Spray!
When water stagnates, germ, bacteria and mold grow easily. Even worse, these contaminants can then be dispersed into the air. Miro humidifier doesn’t need to use any harsh chemicals or filters. The best solution is to wash every surface of your machine.
Elegant Design
Miro humidifier matches any decor.
Simple but sophisticated design creates a pleasant ambiance.
Miro humidifier has an eye-catching design which stimulates people’s curiosity, and makes people smile.
Works with Alexa, Google Home and Bluetooth
MIRO NR08M can be upgraded by MIROT connectivity chip. With separate purchase of this connectivity chip, you can control your humidifier remotely and conveniently either with your smart devices or your voice. You can set up your humidifier in any setting easily including colors, output setting, timer and other functions.
Safe Humidifier (BPA-free, Low Voltage)
Miro humidifier is made from food-grade BPA-free plastic.
All electrical parts are water-proof, low voltage, and certified as protected against liquids.
Easy and simple touch control panel
Miro NR08M has a touch control panel, even works with a wet finger. You can turn on/ off the power, change output setting, set timer, and set LED light settings. This button chimes in default setting but you can put a silent mode by holding the LED button for a couple of seconds.
LED Mood light
Miro NR08M works as a night light, too. Colorful softly glowing LEDs can be set as cycle through the rainbow, choose and fix a favorite color, or turn lights off. After turning off the light, it still has a gentle glow light to prevent a night time knocking over.
Designed for your life
MIRO humidifiers have simple and powerful features and designed with safety and comfort for users in mind.
Sanitary washable design. Take apart easily, wash every surface. Refill the 1 gal. bowl without stopping operation. Easy top fill.
Miro’s most powerful, and most DURABLE ultrasonic mist-maker yet. Capacity: 8hr. continuous operation at max-power. 24hr at min power. 600 sq. ft. max coverage.
Touch-panel controls. Colorful softly glowing LEDs. Cycle through the rainbow, choose a favorite color, or turn lights off.
Opens in one motion, Easy assmbling after washing with built in magnets
Universal (220v-110v) to 26v DC Electrical Adapter. USA 2-prong plug, UL Certified.