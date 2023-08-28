Top 10 Best safcord carpet cord cover Reviews

Top 10 Best safcord carpet cord cover in 2023 Comparison Table
- High-Quality Floor Cable Protectors, Made in USA from flexible pvc, supplied coiled - uncoils to lay flat (no need to add to boiling water to uncoil). Can be easily cut to size if shorter wire cover lengths are required, cut using sharp utility knife or heavy duty scissors.
- Use D-Line Floor Cord Covers to protect trailing cords and address a cable-trip hazard. Popular for use in offices, warehouses, events, exhibitions, classrooms, gymnasiums, retail, hospitality, gaming set-ups or anywhere trailing wires need to be covered.
- D-Line Floor Cable Cover profile can be used to protect up to 2x 0.31" diameter cables
- All D-Line Floor Cable Protectors have a ribbed non-slip base & pre-split rear for ease of use... no need to apply adhesive tapes to secure to floor
- D-Line Black Floor Cable Cover Dimensions: 2.4" (W) x 0.44" (H) x 6ft Length - Inner Channel = 0.63" (W) x 0.31" (H)
- Cable management set: the long cord organizer is a neat and easy way to keep cables in place, and to minimize the risk of cables becoming a trip or electrocution hazard
- Easy to use: the floor strip is designed in hook and loop design, grips well and easy for cutting to the length that you require; Pinch cables, just lay on the carpet, simple 3 steps, its over
- Reusable and easy to clean: the floor cable protector can be scissored to meet your needs, open and close repeatedly without leaving adhesive residue, easy to remove and clean, reusable for many times.
- Proper size: each roll of the floor cord cover tidy band measures 9.8CM/3.86inch in width, proper size, and enough length to meet your different needs.
- Wide applications: the floor cable cover protector is suitable for closed loop and office carpet, works well on floors under desks, or around floor perimeters.
- Multi-function: the floor cable management is a neat and easy way to hold cords in place, keep cables organized, protect cords and minimize the risk of cables becoming a trip or electrocution hazard
- Simple installation: you can simply cut the black carpet cable cover to an appropriate length according to your actual needs, pinch cables and lay them on the carpet; There are just 3 simple steps to finish the installation
- Delicate design: the long cord organizer adopts hook and loop design, ensuring strong grip and making it easy to open and close; The floor wire cover strip is easy to remove and clean without leaving sturdy residue, reusable for many times
- Appropriate size: you will get 1 roll of floor cable cover protector, appropriate size and enough length to meet your different needs
- Wide range of uses: the floor cord cover tidy band is suitable for closed loop and office carpet, and works well on floors under desks, or around floor perimeters; It is also suitable for multiple scenes like home, office and photography room, keeping you floor neat and orderly
- You will receive: package includes 1 piece cable floor strip, black color, long enough to meet your needs; Only for felt carpet
- Size: each roll of the floor cable cover measures 3 inches in width and 24.6 feet in length, convenient to use
- Reliable quality: the floor cord cover is made of nylon, which is double-sided strong sticker, not easy to loosen; The cable cover is easy to remove and is reusable without leaving adhesive residues; Keep the carpet clean before using the product; After use, press the fastening products and carpets to make them play a full role
- Convenient to use: the wire organizer can be cut to meet your different needs, also can be repeatedly opened and closed, very convenient for you
- Applications: the cable management floor is suitable for cable harness, wires, wires or packaging, under the desk or around commercial closed-loop office building cable finisher
- NON-ADHESIVE SOLUTION – Premium hook-and-loop fastening secures the Cord Cover over cables running across the carpet to keep them in place and prevent tripping. Just apply the hook layer to carpet for easy installation. Suitable for LOOP PILE and COMBINATION CUT AND LOOP PILE carpeting. NOT SUITABLE for Cut Pile Carpeting.
- 3-LAYER PROTECTION – Constructed with a durable exterior, high-quality padding, and its hook layer, the Cord Cover ensures the cords are well-protected.
- REUSABLE & ADJUSTABLE – To remove or adjust the Cord Cover’s position, just pull it back up and apply again over the wires. Cut to your desired length with a pair of scissors. No adhesives involved means no residue to remove.
- FLEXIBLE CAPACITY – Able to conform to the shape of the cords underneath, this cable management cover offers some of the lowest profiles cable covers have to offer. Fits up to 3 Ethernet or HDMI cables or 1 power cable.
- PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: 60 x 3 x 0.125”H (Inch)
- Unique design: Our cable cover is designed with blank space in the middle, so that the cable can be more fixed and won’t be loosened.
- Enough space:4" wide to provide plenty of space for thicker or bundled cables,A perfect way to cover over cables running across carpet
- High quality: Made of tough nylon to hold of to years of heavy use
- Easy to use: Just put your cable in the middle,and stick on the carpet,hook closure strips stick to any standard closed-loop-pile carpet
- Lightweight and reusable — will not leave residue or mar carpets
- 2 Pack cable management set: long cord organizer is a neat and easy way to keep cables in place, and to minimize the risk of cables becoming a trip or electrocution hazard; Hook and loop design on rear of cable management, acts as a cable cover for use on closed loop and office carpet
- Easy to use: hook and loop design, grip well, cut length to required size, pinch cables, lay on the carpet, simple 3 steps, its over; After use, press the fastening products and carpets to make them play a full role
- Size: each roll of the floor cord cover tidy band measures 3 inches in width and 10 feet in length, 20 feet in total (2 packs), easy to remove, reusable; Our carpet is in hook and loop design, suitable for carpet, keeps the carpet clean before using the product
- Reusable: the floor cable concealer management can be cut to meet your needs and use open and close repeatedly only for office carpet
- Widely applied: the floor cable cover protector is suitable for closed loop and office carpet, great on floors under desks, or around floor perimeters, only for office carpet
- HIGH QUALITY: The floor cable cover is made of high quality nylon material, wear-resistant and flexible,easy to hold cords in place without getting loose
- EASY TO USE: The cable cord cover protector size is 2.7” Width X 10’Length, you can cut its length to meet your requirement. Hook and loop design, easy to use and stuck like glue to the carpet.
- BE DURABLE: Super durable for repeated uses and can stick back on just as effectively as the first time
- WIDE APPLICATION: With hook and loop design, perfect for office or industrial carpet as well as the household carpets, ideal on floors under desks, or around floor perimeters.Wire cord organizer has certainly eliminated the risk of tripping on an extension cord and hiding cables running around the edge of the room.
- 1PCS/2 PCS SET: High quality floor cord covers, your best choice !!!
- DIMENSIONS – Width – 3" Inch | Length – 12’ Feet Long | Color – Black | Material – Durable Cordura Nylon | High Strength Hook and Loop Technology | Washable and Reusable | Convenient to Use | Professionalizes Your Workspace | Cable Grip Strip
- MATERIAL – Safcord Carpet Cord Covers are made from industrial grade durable cordura nylon, allowing for simple installation and removal, and efficient transportation. With their innovative hook and loop design, Safcord’s cord covers can be cut to desired lengths and are the only commercial-grade cable covers that secure cords to looped carpet without using messy adhesives and damaging your carpet.
- MULTIPURPOSE – These non-adhesive floor cord covers greatly reduce tripping and electrocution hazards. Efficiently secure cords on stair carpet, carpet wall trim, tradeshow booths, and around curves. They are ideal for use in conference rooms, sound stages, office workplaces, restaurants, hotels, retail stores, hallways, stairs, and doorways. Perfect for photographers, video cameramen, at weddings, conferences, and sound stages.
- EASY TO USE – Using their press on and lift off technology, these cable covers are extremely user friendly, durable, and flexible. Safcord’s carpet cord covers are repositionable and provide the lowest profile possible as it keeps cords in place. Can be used both indoors and outdoors and scuffing feet or vacuums will not budge the carpet cord covers. With Safcord’s intelligent design, the covers lay extremely flat and when it is time to pack up, lift the cover and roll it up for easy storage.
- RELIABLE QUALITY – The choice of multiple colors and sizes makes Safcord’s floor cable covers the ideal product for your needs. The various colors allow you to easily and discretely hide your cables based on your location and carpet colors. Built to last, the covers and can be washed and reused as required. It is important to note that Safcord’s carpet cord covers do not work on cut pile carpet.
- DIMENSIONS – Width – 3" Inch | Length – 6’ Feet Long | Color – Gray | Material – Durable Cordura Nylon | High Strength Hook and Loop Technology | Washable and Reusable | Convenient to Use | Professionalizes Your Workspace | Cable Grip Strip
Our Best Choice: Electriduct 4″ SafCord Carpet Cord Cover Strip Secure and Hide Floor Cables and Wires – 30 Feet – Black | Works only on Commercial Carpet, Barber and Loop Style Rugs
4″ SafCord Carpet Cord Cover – Length: 30FT – Color: Black | Works only on Barber and Loop Style Carpet and Rugs
Dimension: 4″ | Length: 30 Feet | Color: Black
Attention: The product only works on certain types of carpet: typical commercial office carpet (Berber and Loop style carpets). THIS PRODUCT DOES NOT WORK ON CUT PILE CARPETS
Reusable: The only non-adhesive solution for securing cords and cables to carpet and rugs | IF YOU DO NOT KNOW WHAT TYPE OF CARPET YOU HAVE, CONTACT US WITH PHOTO AND WE WILL HELP YOU
Hook Grip: Perfect for use in stairways, hallways, office workstations, meeting rooms, tradeshow booths, and doorways.
Washable, reusable, can be slash to duration | Small profile which ‘hugs’ the floor beneath it which alleviates tripping.