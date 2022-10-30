Top 10 Best rv water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Package includes

1× Diaphragm Pump

2× 1/2″ Barbed Hose Adaptors

1×50 Mesh Inlet Filter

1× User Manual

**PLEASE NOTE:

When the pump leaves the factory, a small amount of water may remain in the pump. This is due to strict tests on the pump to ensure quality and meet the testing standards. This does not mean that the pump has been used.

DC HOUSE F42 Series 12V DC

Multifunctional pump to meet your needs

Our F42 series is designed as a sealed pure copper motor that makes the pump have low consumption and high performance. The four-chamber large-volume can achieve high flow up to 5.0GPM (18.9L/minute) . It retains the functions and features of its predecessors, increase the pump body length, a stronger motor, a larger water flow to meet your greater water demand.

12V DC, 5.0GPM Flow Capacity, 55PSI.

Self-Priming up to 9.8 vertical feet.

Built-in pressure switch, adjustable range from 40 PSI to 80 PSI.

Internal bypass switch to reduce circulation.

Easy to install, compact and high-performance.

Adjustable Pressure Switch

Open the lid on the top, tighten clockwise to increase pressure, unscrew counterclockwise to reduce the pressure. Turns on/off at 55 PSI.

*TIP: The pressure value of the pump has been set to standard 55PSI before leaving the factory, please rest assured to use.

Inlet Filter

The filter can be removed for cleaning.

*Tip: The diaphragm pump can only be used to pump clean water. If the liquid contains impurities, please install a filter at the inlet.

Hose Adaptors

The 1/2″ hose adaptors for easy connection to inlet and outlet.

Inlet/Outlet: 1/2″ Threaded MNPT

Multiple applications

The 12V DC pump can also be used in RV, caravan, garden sprinkler, spray car wash, yacht.

Voltage

12V DC

12V DC

12V DC

Flow Capacity

3.0 GPM

3.0 GPM

5.0 GPM

PSI on/off

45 PSI

55 PSI

55 PSI

Amps

4.24 A (MAX 6.74 A)

3.5 A (MAX 8.0 A)

7.0 A (MAX 16.0 A)

Wiring

Double core wire

Double core wire

Double core wire

Diaphragm

Santropene

Santropene

Santropene

Inlet/Outlet

1/2″ Threaded MNPT

1/2″ Threaded MNPT

1/2″ Threaded MNPT

SIze(L*W*H)

7.97 x 5.12 x 4.92 inches

7.97 x 5.12 x 4.17 inches

8.66 x 5.12 x 4.17 inches

