Top 10 Best rv tub and shower faucet Reviews

From the brand name

America’s aftermarket RV faucet experts

Our story



How we obtained our begin?

We discovered that primary manufacturer’s fixtures are generally subpar, and do not final. By eliminating retail costs, and re-engineering the provide chain, would found that we could create far better products at a portion of the regular charge.

What tends to make our item exceptional?

Dura Faucet goods are manufactured from outstanding, resilient supplies that we ship appropriate to your house on the highway. All our items have Diy set up so you can have your water fixtures up and working quick.

Why we enjoy what we do?

Our goal is for Consumers to discover the design and end that functions greatest for their substitute demands. We like to offer top quality substitute goods that are constructed to past.

Features | This faucet features a typical exterior, absolutely useful diverter, and smoked crystal acrylic knob procedure to promptly regulate temperature and aerated h2o pressure.

Design | The basic arc spout is great for updating your present shower hardware. This faucet has been built with high quality quality lightweight artificial waterways and durable plastic building.

Good quality | This dual knob faucet comes with a resilient simple-to-convert structure, which supplies a wished-for easy turning action, while stopping unwelcome dripping. The diverter fits all regular shower hoses.

Installation | If you are concerned about plenty of place in your shower to accommodate this faucet, don’t get worried! It was built with a leisure vehicle’s space in thoughts. And no plumber is needed.

Technical specs | Operates on any 2-hole 4” opening. Flow level is a potent 4 GPM for those that are looking for highly effective stream. 1/2″ thread. This faucet is UPC and CUPC Certified. We are a very pleased American organization with United states-centered Purchaser Support so you can have faith in that any concerns will be settled timely and properly.