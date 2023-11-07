Top 10 Best rv solar system Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specifications:

Product name: Solar panel (60watt mono-crystalline)

USB-A Output: 5V/9V/12V

Type-C Output: 5V/9V/12V/15V/20V

DC Output: 18V 3.3A max

Unfold size: 700*520*25mm

Folding size: 520*350*40mm

Weight: 5.73lb (2.6kg)

RFQ:

Q1: Is the solar panel waterproof?

Our 60W solar panel is not waterproof. To Maximize the lifespan of the module,Please don’t make it get wet.

Q2: How to clean the solar panel surface?

Please use a soft cloth to remove the dust and dirt on the surface.

Q3: If my device needs an input current of 1A, will the 2A output of the solar charger damage it?

No. The solar panel has intelligent charging, detecting the needs of your device and delivering exactly what it needs. If your phone accepts 1A, the charger will deliver 1A.

Q4: What if the foldable USB port solar charger is not charging my devices?

A. Check the manual of your device to ensure the input voltage is 5V.

B. Cloudy weather and indirect sunlight may cause fluctuations in the current. This in turn may hinder or prevent charging. Place the solar charger in direct sunlight or wait for the weather to clear.

C. Wipe the panels clean with a damp cloth between usage to prevent scratching.

D. Avoid exposure to fire, water and chemical liquid.

Q5: If it is partially cloudy or shady will the solar charger still work?

Yes, although the charging efficiency will be low causing prolonged charging time.

💼【Foldable and Lightweight, Easy to Carry】 This 60w solar panel comes with a Spun Polyester handle, looks like a briefcase when folded and weighs only 5.73 pounds, which makes it easier to assemble, transport and hang, you can take it with you anywhere. Dimension: 20.47 x 13.78 x 1.57 inches.

⚡【High Conversion Efficiency】 Our portable solar charger conversion rate is as high as 22%, mainly due to the use of ETFE surface and high-efficiency monocrystalline solar cells. Compared to other materials, the ETFE material has a high temperature resistant, durable, light and high light transmission as well as a longer service life.

💥【3 Output Ports】There are USB port (12V max), Type-C port (20V max) and 18V DC port. The smart technology can provide you with short circuit protection and over current protection to ensure that your mobile phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, power banks and other devices are safe when charging. Any two groups of USB port, Type-C port and DC port can be used at the same time, which saves your charging time.

🌞【Ideal for Outdoor and Emergency】The solar panel charger uses the power of the sun to provide endless green, environmentally friendly power to our devices without having to worry about running out of power. The solar panel is ideal for RV, camping, climbing, hiking, boats, or in an emergency.

🏖【Enjoy Your Outdoor Travel】Enjoy your Outdoor time with our 60W portable foldable solar panel. If you have any questions about our product, please feel free to contact us.