Top 10 Best rv solar panel Reviews

Product Description

Rated Power

50 Watts

100 Watts

100 Watts

200 Watts

Open Circuit Voltage

18-20V

18-22V

18-22V

18-22V

Weight

12.4 lbs

20.1 lbs

25.9 lbs

42 lbs

Solar Port

8mm

8mm

8mm

High Power Port (HPP)

Dimensions

21.75 x 26.75x 1.75 in

40 x 26.75 x 1.75 in

Folded: 26.75 x 21.75 x 3.75 in Unfolded: 26.75 x 43.5 x 1.75 in

Folded: 40 x 26.75 x 3.5 in, Unfolded: 40 x 53.5 x 1.75 in

Cell Type

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Charge Times

Yeti 150: 6-12 Hours, Yeti 400: 16-32 Hours, Yeti 1000: 40-80 Hours

Yeti 150: 3-6 Hours, Yeti 400: 8-16 Hours, Yeti 1000: 20-40 Hours

Yeti 400: 8-16 Hours, Yeti 1000: 20-40 Hours, Yeti 1400: 28-56 Hours, Yeti 3000: 60-120 Hours

Yeti 400: 4-8 Hours, Yeti 1000: 10-20 Hours, Yeti 1400: 14-28 Hours, Yeti 3000: 30-60 Hours

Chainable

✓

✓

✓

✓

Innovators in portable solar power | For over a decade, Goal Zero has paved a new way forward in portable energy use at home, while traveling, and off grid. Our products are engineered with precision here in the U.S. Every feature has a purpose, designed with a real-life use case in mind. Portable solar gives you the power to stay charged from the sun wherever you go.

Empower human potential | We are driven by a vision for success defined by our impact on people and the planet. To date, we’ve reached 31,000+ people around the world with our community empowerment and disaster relief projects. Our team is based along the Wasatch front in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Professional grade solar | Field-tested in a wide range of environments, from expeditions in the Arctic to job sites to the backyard. Pair the Boulder 100 solar panel with a Goal Zero power station for a solar charging solution that you can use for camping, work sites, off-grid events, and backup power at home when the grid goes down. Boulder 100 is a standalone panel that can be mounted on vans, vehicles, sheds and more.

Durable and dependable | Portable 100-watt monocrystalline solar panel built to last and survive. Boulder 100 is designed with an anodized aluminum frame with added corner protection and tempered glass covering, making it weatherproof and lightweight. Built-in kickstand lets you position the panel for optimal solar collection and stores away to easily transport from place to place. Chain with multiple Boulder panels for greater solar capacity.

Safe and user-friendly | We prioritize product safety. Boulder 100 comes with a 2-year warranty. All elements of the product from physical construction to added features are designed for ease of use.