Top 10 Best rv solar panel kits Reviews

ECO-WORTHY 100 Watts Solar Panel Off Gird RV Boat Kit :100W Mono Solar Panel +20A LCD Charge Controller+Z Brackets
Product Description
How To Connect ?
Step 1
Connect the controller and battery
Step 2
Connect solar panel and solar cable with connector
Step 3
Connect solar cable to controller
Step 4
Connect controller and load
100W Mono Solar Panel
Rated power: 100WOpen-Circuit Voltage (Voc): 21.6VShort circuit current (Isc): 6.13AWorking current (Iop): 5.78ASize / Weight: 39.8*20.1*1.4 inch / 18.96 pounds
20A PWM LCD Dispaly Controller
Battery voltage :12V/24V autoCharge current: 20AWorking current: 5.5AUsb port: 5V/2ASize/Weight: 138*85*30mm /150g
Solar Cable
12AWG solar cable 16ft red cable and 16ft black cable to connect with solar panel
Mounting Z Brackets
Material: stainless steelSize about 2.16*1.49*0.78inchFits for solar panels installed on the RV,house,and boat
Customer Questions & Answers
Q: Which loads can our solar power system supply?
A: Our travel series of solar panels can power pumps, lights, car refrigerators, Heater, TVs, laptops, mobile phones, Tablets PC
Q: Why does the charge controller need a battery to use?
A: As a core component of a solar power generation system, the controller must be used with a battery.No controller can be used alone without a battery!
Q: How do I choose the right solar power system for me?
A: First, determine your application and load like : I want to provide 5 hours of lighting power for the 20W LED light of the camping tent
Finally, send the above information to us by email, and our team of technical engineers will provide you with the system that best suits you.
Daily Electric Output
0.4 KWH
0.4 KWH
0.4 KWH
0.8 KWH
Solar Panel
100W
100W
100W
100W
Number of Solar Panel
1
1
1
2
Mounting
Not included
Z Mounting Bracket
Z Mounting Bracket
Z Mounting Bracket
Controller Model
Not included
20A
20A
20A
Lithium Battery
Not included
Not included
20AH
2pcs 20AH
Basic component for off-grid solar panel system, caravan, RV, boat, Green house solar panel system
High efficiency 100 Watt Solar Panel with high quality frame, have excellent performance in harsh weather
Easy installation with pre-drilled holes on the back of the solar panel
Controller protection system: Build-in short-circuit protection, open-circuit protection, reverse protection, over-load protection
Package included:1pc 100 Watt Mono Solar Panel,1/4 Z brackets and 1pc 20 A/LCD display ,1 pair 16FT extension cable
