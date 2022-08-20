Top 10 Best rv solar panel kits Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

How To Connect ?



Step 1

Connect the controller and battery

Step 2

Connect solar panel and solar cable with connector

Step 3

Connect solar cable to controller

Step 4

Connect controller and load

100W Mono Solar Panel



Rated power: 100WOpen-Circuit Voltage (Voc): 21.6VShort circuit current (Isc): 6.13AWorking current (Iop): 5.78ASize / Weight: 39.8*20.1*1.4 inch / 18.96 pounds

20A PWM LCD Dispaly Controller



Battery voltage :12V/24V autoCharge current: 20AWorking current: 5.5AUsb port: 5V/2ASize/Weight: 138*85*30mm /150g

Solar Cable



12AWG solar cable 16ft red cable and 16ft black cable to connect with solar panel

Mounting Z Brackets



Material: stainless steelSize about 2.16*1.49*0.78inchFits for solar panels installed on the RV,house,and boat

Customer Questions & Answers



Q: Which loads can our solar power system supply?

A: Our travel series of solar panels can power pumps, lights, car refrigerators, Heater, TVs, laptops, mobile phones, Tablets PC

Q: Why does the charge controller need a battery to use?

A: As a core component of a solar power generation system, the controller must be used with a battery.No controller can be used alone without a battery!

Q: How do I choose the right solar power system for me?

A: First, determine your application and load like : I want to provide 5 hours of lighting power for the 20W LED light of the camping tent

Finally, send the above information to us by email, and our team of technical engineers will provide you with the system that best suits you.

Daily Electric Output

0.4 KWH

0.4 KWH

0.4 KWH

0.8 KWH

Solar Panel

100W

100W

100W

100W

Number of Solar Panel

1

1

1

2

Mounting

Not included

Z Mounting Bracket

Z Mounting Bracket

Z Mounting Bracket

Controller Model

Not included

20A

20A

20A

Lithium Battery

Not included

Not included

20AH

2pcs 20AH

Basic component for off-grid solar panel system, caravan, RV, boat, Green house solar panel system

High efficiency 100 Watt Solar Panel with high quality frame, have excellent performance in harsh weather

Easy installation with pre-drilled holes on the back of the solar panel

Controller protection system: Build-in short-circuit protection, open-circuit protection, reverse protection, over-load protection

Package included:1pc 100 Watt Mono Solar Panel,1/4 Z brackets and 1pc 20 A/LCD display ,1 pair 16FT extension cable

