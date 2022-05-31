Top 10 Best rv solar charge controller Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Go Power! 30 Amp Photo voltaic Regulator functions the Go Electric power! GP-PWM-30-UL w/Bluetooth. It is a 30 amp pulse width digital photo voltaic regulator that is utilized to defend the batteries from overcharging when making use of a solar panel. This regulator can tackle up to 30 amps of solar charge and fees the batteries making use of a 4 phase battery charging algorithm. The GP-PWM-30-UL can charge any variety of batteries and is selectable for Lithium, wet mobile, AGM, and gel batteries.

30 amp pulse width modulated electronic regulator adjustable for Lithium, soaked cell, AGM, and gel batteries

Full 4 phase battery bulk absorption and float with an equalize for moist mobile batteries

Capable of handling 570 watts of solar

5 – yr guarantee

Displays voltage, amperage and battery percentage of charge