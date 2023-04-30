Top 10 Best rv sink mat Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

For the quality of your lifeYolife is devoted to its products designPursues perfection and challenge traditionCommitted to researching high-level products

Attentive attention to detail



Scientific Design

Pebble pattern– Some of those ‘pebbles” are textured make your sink more interesting and more stylish.The holes in between pebbles allows the water to seep through quickly.Points under Mat — help the mat grip the surface of sink mat.

Useful

Let your valuable tableware be properly protected and the sink no longer scratched.

Can be Cut

1. The size of sink mat is 12 x 15.8 inches.2. It can be cut, so you can cut it easily and trim this adapt to any sink shape.

Classic Black, a kind of classic color to fit your lovely sink.More importantly, Unlike clear color, it won’t be stained easily.

PVC material, Flexible and Durable. you can feel secure and safe for having sink mat in your kitchen.Used as a place mat is also a good choice.

Please immerse it in soapy water and use a scrubber or sponge to wash it, then rinse and hang it to air dry.

NOTICE:

1. Please wash it immediately after it got stained by spaghetti sauce.2. This sink mat will look like blue or purple when seen in different lights or from different angles. It is a normal phenomenon, and won’t impair its use.3. To prevent deformation，Please do not put it into boiling hot water or under hot pans.4. If you feel a little smell of PVC material，it is normal, please feel free to use.5. If the mat is not flat when you receive it, please soak it in warm water and it will become docile.

【Modern Design and Protective】 Unique pebble designed for your fine serving pieces, porcelain dishes, ceramic items, glassware and sink. Yolife sink protector mat will be your perfect choice.

【Widely Used】Classic Black, a kind of classic color to fit your lovely sink. More importantly, Unlike clear color, it won’t be stained easily. Will withstand years of use. Yolife kitchen sink mats can be used for kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room sinks.

【Adjustable Size】The size of sink mat is 12 x 15.8 inches. You can cut it easily and trim this adapt to any sink shape.

【Easy to Maintenance】 Please immerse it in soapy water and use a scrubber or sponge to wash it, then rinse and hang it to air dry. Notice: please deal with it immediately after it got stained by spaghetti sauce.

【100% Customer Satisfaction】Your satisfaction is our top priority.60 days money-back and 18 months worry-free guarantee. If you have any questions, please do feel free contact us. We will make response within 24hrs.

