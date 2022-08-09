Top 10 Best rv lavatory sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

RUMU Aim is to Provide The Best Bathroom Experience.

Elegant water flow, clear and steadyHigh-quality bubbler, soft water output, no splashing, minimum noiseSleek, minimalistic design makes this Single-Handle Bathroom Faucet in the perfect complement to today’s modern home

At a Glance:

Quality Service

Easy Installation

Refined Quality

Advanced Equipment and Technology

Detail description：



Type: Bathroom Sink Faucet

Finish: Chrome

Mounting: Deck-Mounted /1 hole/1 handle

Main Body Material: Lead-Free Solid Brass

Valve Type: Drip-Free Ceramic Valve

Water Feature: Mix Hot and Cold

Includes with Full-Copper Pop Up Drain

The modern commercial bathroom faucet, simple and stylish, is the perfect choice for your home renovation

Square bathroom sink faucet, One-piece made of solid brass, No welding, Prevent water leakage and rust

Surface 10 grade salt spray test，corrosion resistant, scratch resistant

Will This Faucet Fit My Sink?



Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style

Number of Holes Required: 1-3A Cover Plate Included: Length : 6 Inch, Wideth :2.36 Inch, The dimater of the center hole : 1.34inchSpout Reach:5 inchSpout Height:3.2 inchOverall Height:7 inchMounting Hole Diameter: 1.1-inch(28mm) to 1.42-inch(36mm)Max. Counter Thickness: 2.36-inch(60mm)

Water Flowing



Water flow is ideal for everyday bathroom tasks, like brushing teeth and washing handsWhile maintaining beauty and quality, we also maintain high efficiency of water pressure and overall performance

Screw Tube Design



Easy to install, even in a small space, it can be easily installed.matching any sink hole size, a quick way to change the look of your bathroom.

Easy Water Adjustments



Faucet with a single handle design, you can easily adjust the amount of water and temperature

Package Contents



1 x Faucet Body

2 x Supply Lines(Hot & Cold),(included 1/2 inch adapter) more extensive adaptation

1 x Cover Plate, Mounting Hardwares

1 x Pop-up Drain Assembly

Note: Please avoid using plumber’s putty, the seal on top is leak-free. Plumber’s putty might cause damage.

cUPC Certified

The high-quality water supply line has passed cUPC certification safe and leak-proof.High density nylon braided exterior which protects against chemical corrosion and rusting.

Convenient to Operate and Clean

A simple push on the pop-up head is all it takes to open and close the drain stopper.Pull out the pop-up cap from the sink drain easily, and clean the dirt from the stopper easily.The big bounce plug makes the water flow smoother, the drain plug will not get stuck in the hole, safe use and high sanitation

Pop Up Drain

Provided pop up drain assembly with overflow.

If your sink don’t have spillway as shown, advice you select drain without overflow ASIN B08JK541KM

Single Handle Mixer Faucet for precise & effortless control of cold & hot water.

Made of lead- free BRASS, ensures for product quality and safety of drinking water. Built-in a Ceramic disc cartridge, a high seal performance cartridge valve provide you a smooth stream and low probability of leakage, Guarantee Durable and Drip-Free.

Popular Design: Contemporary appearance is applicable as one handle bar sink faucet,as bathroom shower faucet,rv vanity sink faucet.

Chrome Finish: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style resists tarnishing and peeling caused by corrosion.

Aaccessories Included: Pop-up drain assembly and cUPC approved faucet supply hoses included,with 1/2″ adapters, 6″ deck plate included for one or three holes 4 inch center sink installation. for easy install.

