Top 10 Best rv holding tank heater Reviews

Product Description

Size

12” x 18”

7-1/4” x 25”

8” x 25”

3” x 13”

5” x 4”

8-1/2” x 5-1/2”

Voltages

DC 12Volts

DC 12Volts

AC 120Volts

DC 12Volts

AC 120Volts

AC 120Volts

Watts

65 W

78 W

84 W

7.5 W

150 W

60 W

Lead Wire Lengh

36”

36”

36”

18”

72”

72”

Thermostat Controlled

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Currect

4.8 Amps

5.8 Amps

0.7 Amps

0.55 Amps

1.25 Amps

0.5 Amps

Properly sized and installed Facon Heater Pads provide consistent & efficient protection as the first signs of freezing winter weather approach

Specifications:

Model# CW-ST725

Brand: Facon

Pad size (Inch): 7 1/4″ x 25″

Foam Pad thickness: 3.0MM

Volts: 13.5 V DC

Power:78 W

Electric Current: 5.8A

Lead Wire Lengh: 36”

Please wire it to on&off wall switch in your RV Camper for easy control.

As long as the on/off switch is in the on position and electrical power is supplied, the heater pad will continuing cycle preventing freezing.

If your RV don’t have switch, please buy a Facon heater pad switch in our store.

Size: W 7-1/4” x 25”

This size works efficiently up to 50 gallon holding tanks;

Please stick 2-3 pads to your tank if it larger than 50 gallon.

If two or more heater pads are to be used they must be connected parallel.

Wiring:

Red Wire = Positive(+), connect to RV power wire;

White Wire=Negative(-), connect to RV negative wire;

White wire end with connector can be wired to the metal frame on your RV/Camper, if your RV / Camper do not have negative wire.

If you can’t locate the negative wire correctly, this heater pad won’t work.

CAUTION: Do not install the tank heater on a circuit with a Pump Motor or Microwave Oven

Thermostat Controlled

The build-in sensor in the heater will turn “ON” the tank heater so soon as the tank temperature drops to 45°F( + – 5 degrees).

The tank heater immediately stars protecting your holding tank from freezing up.

When the temperature in the holding tank rises to 68°F( + – 5 degrees), the tank heater will automatically turn “ OFF”.

Turn the power switch “OFF” when the outside temperature remains above freezing, fluids have been vacated, or Summer is coming, or RV is not in use.

Need to add several pipe elbow heater pads to your RV Pipe and Elbow at the same time.

Works efficiently up to 50 gallon holding tanks

Fresh Water Tank

Black Water Tank

Grey Water Tank

[Exclusive Technology] Facon’s world-famous Tank Heater Pads. Heater Pads are Designed and Engineered to protect RV holding tanks, pipes and steps from freezing. Winter convenience of Today’s RV’er. Provides water for RV, Camper, Trailer, Mobile home, Boat, Marine in winter. We own the Patent and Certificate for this Products. Genesis Lighting is the only manufacturer for this product.[Thermostat Controlled] Simply turn “ON” the power switch when the outside temperature is near to freezing. Built-in Thermostat is Set to Turn Itself on at 45°F( + – 5 degrees) and Turn Itself off at 68°F( + – 5 degrees). Turn “OFF” the switch when the outside temperature remains above freezing, fluids have been vacated, or Summer is coming, or RV is not in use. If your RV don’t have individual switch for Water Tank System, please order a tank switch in our store.[Application] Pad size L 25” x W 7-1/4” works efficiently up to 50 gallon holding tanks, such as Fresh Water Tanks, Grey Water Tanks and Black Water Tanks. Please stick 2-3 pads to your tank if it larger than 50 gallon. This size is suitable to use for steps heater pads, melt the snow to prevent it from freezing and slipping.[Easy Installation] 2-Wires Design without plug – Convenience for fixed place installation. Just wire this pad to 12Volt DC power supply and RV power switch. Red Wire=Positive (+); White Wire=Negative (-). 3mm Foam Insulation Pad with self-adhesive make it easy installation, no extra facility required. Please make sure the voltage for your RV is 12 Volts DC. Please order another size 8” x 25” pad in our store if your RV Voltage is 120 Volts AC.[High Quality Warranty] Passed US Standard QAI Quality Certification. We take full Responsibility for our products and customer dissatisfaction. One Year Warranty GUARANTEE!