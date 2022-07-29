Top 10 Best rv heater vent screen Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Size

2-7/8″ x 1-5/16″

3.6” x 1.3”

8.5″ x 6″ & 4.5″ x 4.5″

8.5″ x 6″ & 2.8” x 1.3”

20″ x 1-1/2″ & 2.8”x1.3” & 6″ x 8.5″ x 1.3″

20″ x 1-1/2″ & 4.5”*4.5”*1.3” & 6″ x 8.5″ x 1.3″

Material

Stainless steel

Stainless steel

Stainless steel

Stainless steel

Stainless steel

Stainless steel

Function

RV Furnaces Screen

RV Furnaces Screen

RV Furnaces Screen

RV Furnaces Screen

Refrigerator Screen +Water Heater Screen+Furnaces Screen

Refrigerator Screen +Water Heater Screen+Furnaces Screen

Heavy-duty

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

【Package Include】: 1x RV Water Heater Screen( 8.5”x 6”x1.3”), 1x RV Water Heater Screen (4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.3″) , 2 x RV Furance Screen( 2.8″ x 1.3″),6 x Spring Fasteners, 1 x Installation Tool. Easy to install.

【RV Insect Screen 8.5″ x 6″ x 1.3″】 : Compatible with Atwood 6 & 10 Gallon and Suburban 6 Gallon water heater vents. Easy to install: It comes with four springs and a tool to connect the springs to any of the vent openings, takes no more than a minute or two to install.This water heater screen is not created or sold by Atwood.

【RV Insect Screen 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.3″】 : Compatible with Atwood furnace vent models 2540, 8516, 8520, 8525, 8531, 8535, and 8940; Fits Suburban 6, 10, and 12 gallon water heater vents and fits most battery vents. This RV bugs screen is not created or sold by Suburban.

【RV Furance Screen 2.8″ x 1.3″ 】: Screen measures 2-7/8″ diameter x 1-5/16″ tall,compatible with most Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. protects the furnace to stay away from flying, insect, mice and birds. This RV furance vent screen is not created or sold by Duo-therm or Suburban .

【High Quality & Easy to install】: RV Furnace Screen-made from heavy duty stainless steel, for maximum strength and longevity that resists corrosion. It’s non-original aftermarket part.for any reason you are not satisfied,you can ask for a refund.