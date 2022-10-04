Top 10 Best rv fresh water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Polypropylene Casing

The wash down pump has a durable polypropylene body without burrs, discoloration, paint drop, etc. It is designed for a long life span, weatherproof, tear-resistant, and corrosion-proof.

Superior Details

The pump has shockproof mounting feet, the Santoprene diaphragm, and EPDM valve. It has a high power flow of 3 GPM with 45 psi pressure to achieve excellent performance.

Metal Filter Included

Compare to others, the water pump has a strainer to eliminate unnecessary repairs by keeping debris and other particles out of the pump. The transparent lid can show you when you need to clean the strainer.

Built-In Check Valve

This self-priming pump features a built-in check valve and a thermal protector. It can avoid the backflow and run dry in a short time to ensure safety, thus prolonging its service time.

Tight Ring Seal

This washdown diaphragm pump adopts an “O” ring seal for tight sealing and connection. The long-life pump provides easy operation of low noise and with no leak.

Wide Application

The water pump is widely used for pumping water and is ideal for automotive marine/RV/caravans, agricultural spraying, general industrial, sprayer fixtures, etc.

Specifications

Material: Polypropylene BodyVoltage: 12V DC 7.5-11.3ARated Flow: 3 GPMMax. Pressure: 45 psiInlet/Outlet: 1/2 inch NPTFeature: Built-in Check Valve/ Thermal ProtectorDiagram: SantopreneValve: EPDMMotor Sealing: O Ring SealTemperature of Liquid: 60℃/140℉

Package & Content

1 x Water Pump

1 x Filter Strainer

1 x Installation Kit

12V Water Diaphragm Pump



The fresh water pump is specially made for the pressurization system. The water pump has a built-in check valve and a thermal protector to provide robust performance and enhanced protection. It is suitable for pumping and washing, such as sprayers, garden sprinklers, car washing, etc.

