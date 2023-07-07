Top 10 Best rv air conditioner cover Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] ADCO Products, Inc. is a 4th generation family owned sewing business that was established in 1955. ADCO has produced more than 20 million protective covers and assorted soft-goods. Specialists in RV Covers, Trailer Covers, Motorcycle Covers and General Contract Sewing. ADCO products offer quality and value with over 55 years of expertise.

ADCO Air Conditioner Covers – Protect your rooftop air conditioner while not in use; White Vinyl

Heavy-duty jersey-backed vinyl protects against airborne contaminates and UV

Helps reduce draft on cold days

Secures with ‘parachute’ style draw cord

Size 25 Cover – Dimensions 25″W x 9″D x 41″L