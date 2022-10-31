Top 10 Best rv 12v water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

In your RV, the water system is one of the most important systems, along with the electrical system, and the gas system. From the tanks to the faucets, each piece needs to work like it should to keep your water flowing properly. One of these parts is the water pump. Even if you have a full tank of water, you might not be able to access it if the pump is not working properly. The pump is what draws the water up from these tanks and pushes it to your various fixtures and if this isn’t working right, the entire water system isn’t working right.

Water Pump Direct Replacement Chart

Shurflo

2088-554-144

WFCO

PDS3B-130-1260E

Flojet

03526-144A

Flow Max

689052

Seaflo

SFDP1-030-045-33

This 3 chamber water pump measures 4.84″ high by 5.11″ wide by 7.98″ long and is a Flomax equivalent. The valves are corrosion-resistant and the pump runs very quietly, which is perfect for camping in a packed campground. Keeping the noise down and keeping your neighbors happy, this pump runs quietly. With the smooth operation and self-priming features, you don’t have to worry about taking extra care or doing extra steps to keep it up and running.Even if your water runs out and it starts to run dry, it won’t become damaged from this. With the 8 amp draw, it has a lower energy draw, leaving more power for your other appliances and gadgets. It runs on a voltage of 12V. For the winter, make sure you clear the pump of any water, as freezing water while inside may damage the pump.

Optional Strainer and / or Silencer

Strainer

Dimensions: 3″L x 2.5″H x 1 5/8″W

Stainless steel strainer

Hard plastic exterior

Helps extend the life of your water pump

Keeps your water free of dirt and debris

Silencer

Length: 36″

150 PSI max Working Pressure

NSF certified

0.5 tubing

Two female ends

One threaded male-male adapter

Made in America

Details:

Dimensions: 4.84″H x 5.11″W x 7.98″L

Corrosion-resistant valves

Runs dry without damage

Self-priming

Voltage: 12V DC

Lower power draw | Switch: demand

GPM/LPM: 3.0/11.6 | PSI/BAR: 45/3.1 | Max draw: 8.0Amp

Clear pump of water for the winter

