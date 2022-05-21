Top 10 Best ruvati 32 undermount sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Ruvati is one of the premier names in kitchen sinks. With manufacturing and distribution facilities in US, Italy, Spain and Asia, the Ruvati name is synonymous with exceptional quality products and creative sensible design. Ruvati products are loved by customers, and trusted by leading interior designers and custom home builders.

Model # RVH7515



32-inch Undermount 60/40 Double Bowl Sink

Sure to please any designer with an eye for purism, the Nesta series is defined by square bowls with sharp zero Radius corners. The luxurious satin finish and heavy duty sound guard undercoating makes Nesta a perfect choice for your modern kitchen. Rear drain placement and elegant drain grooves add to the functionality of the sink.

Exterior dimensions: 32″ (wide) x 20″ (front-to-back)

Interior dimensions: 18″ x 18″ (left) x 11″ x 18″ (right)

Bowl Depth: 10″

Minimum Base Cabinet Size: 36″

Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit

Included in box: Sink, cut-out template, mounting brackets, rinse grids (set of 2), 2 basket strainers

16 GAUGE Premium T-304 Grade Stainless Steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel) will never rust or stain Heavy duty SoundGUARD padding and NOISEproof undercoating – minimizes noise and provides superior thermal insulation.Zero Radius – sharp inside corners accentuate the modern lookIncludes stainless steel bottom rinse grids that protect the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pansIncludes basket strainer drain that traps food waste and can be easily emptied into the trash (Note: Basket strainer drain is for standard plumbing only. If installing a garbage disposal, use the drain flange that comes with the garbage disposal unit)

Perfect Drain Grooves

Sloped bottom, and 4 drain grooves on the bottom of the sink channel water towards the drain, keeping your sink clean and dry.

Commercial Brushed Finish

Easy to clean and long-lasting. Unlike satin finish, Ruvati’s brushed finish masks scratches better and matches well with your kitchen appliances.

Basket Strainer Drain

Includes basket strainer drain that traps food waste and can be easily emptied into the trash.

Sharp Zero Radius

zEdge zero radius – Sharp 90 degree inside corners offer a resolutely modern look.

Dimensions

32″ x 20″ x 10″

33″ x 19″ x 10″

32″ x 19″ x 10″

32″ x 19″ x 10″

33″ x 22″ x 10″

30″ x 20″ x 10″

Minimum Base Cabinet

36″

36″

36″

36″

36″

33″

Inside Corners

Sharp Zero Radius

Zero Radius

edgeX 10mm Tight Radius

Zero Radius

edgeX 10mm Tight Radius

Tight Radius

Workstation Sink

✓

✓

✓

Installation Type

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

Material

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

1″ Thick Italian Fireclay

16 GAUGE thick premium T-304 grade stainless steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel) – 37% thicker than most standard kitchen sinks

Commercial grade BRUSHED FINISH – Easy to clean and long-lasting. Unlike satin finish, our brushed-finish hides scratches and matches well with your kitchen appliances

Heavy duty soundGUARD undercoating and thick rubber PADDING to minimize noise and reduce condensation | SLOPED bottom with DRAIN GROOVES to allow complete water drainage | zEDGE – Zero Radius sharp inside corners for a resolutely modern look

Exterior Dimensions: 32″ (wide) x 20″ (front-to-back) | Interior Dimensions: 18″ x 18″ (left) x 11″ x 18″ (right) | Bowl Depth: 10″ | Minimum Base Cabinet: 36″ wide | Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit

Included in box: Sink, Bottom Rinse Grids (set of 2), Basket Strainer Drain Assembly (qty 2), Cutout Template, Mounting Clips and Installation Guide | Limited Lifetime Warranty – Ruvati USA

