Top 10 Best runner safety Reviews

6 Super Bright Waterproof White LED Indicators In The Front



2 Pockets On The Front Can Be Putted Into Phone, Wallet, Keys, Bottled Water & Other Small Items.Button: The Switch Button Is located In The Black Dot On The Upper Left Corner Of The Vest.(Connect The Controller And The Vest Before Use.)

8 Super Bright Waterproof Red LED Indicators In The Back



Adults Size Waist Adjustable From 36″ – 46″, Height 15.4″, Kids Size Waist Adjustable From 27″ – 36″, Height 13″,Adjustable Anchor Buttons On The Front & Both Side. USB RECHARGEABLE.(You Can Easily Charge It & Not Waste Money On Batteries) MACHINE WASHABLE.(The Controller Is Not Washable, Always Remove Before Washing) Ultra Light Mesh Fabric Provides Instant Comfort, Breathable & Keeps Your Body Cool. LED Light & Highly Reflective Stripes Cover The Front & Back Which Provide 360° Protection Under Any Lighting Conditions.

High Quality, Breathable And Reflective Material



The fabric is a light mesh that covers foam so it is very lightweight and comfortable.

If the battery runs out, this vest has a lot of reflective areas, front and back, you’ll still be plenty visible to cars.

Connect The Controller And The Vest Before Use And Then Put The Controller Into The Small Battery Pocket



Date First Available‏:‎December 31, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎FYLARFLY-TECH

ASIN‏:‎B083C4XF4W

Note: This led reflective vest is only for Adults and large body kids. Waist Adjustable From 36″ – 46″, Height 15.4″. Not suitable for large body adults. Please confirm whether it fits before buying

Best Safety Gear Investment: This LED & Reflective & USB Rechargeable & Machine Washable High Visibility Lighted Vest is Great Use For Early Morning & Late Night Walk Running Cycling Hiking Motorcycling Jogging Biking Camping, Horseback Riding, Rides Bike, Walking with the Dog at Dusk/Night. Perfect Light Up Vest Accessories & Gifts For Your FAMILY & FRIENDS, Runners Joggers Cyclers Motorcyclists, Bikers, Dog Lovers, Horseback Riders, Bicyclists. The Lights Are Very Bright & Noticeable

USB RECHARGEABLE & MACHINE WASHABLE WATERPROOF LED RUNNING VEST: The LED Running Vest Is Rechargeable, You Can Easily Charge It & Not Waste Money On Batteries(Includes A USB Charging Cable & 500mAh Rechargeable Lithium Battery, 500 Charge Cycles & Guaranteed Discharge. Can Be Charged By Computer Or Car, Charge Time 2.5 Hours, Duration LED Lights 12-13 Hours). Our Light Up Vest Could Be Machine Washed After Moving The Controller Away. Trust Me, You Will Not Be Overlooked With This Vest On

Easy To Put On & Take Off, LIGHTWEIGHT & COMFORTABLE: 14 Waterproof LED (6 white in the front & 8 red in the back, 3 glowing modes- steady light, quicky flash & slow flash) with a lifespan of more than 6,000 hours, Ultra light mesh fabric provides instant comfort, breathable & keeps your body cool. Easy to put on, the buckles & adjustments are easy to use. It’s comfortable that you’ll even forget you’re wearing it! 2 pockets on the front can be putted into phone, wallet, keys & other items

HIGH VISIBILITY RUNNING VEST: The Light Button On The Front Is Easy To Reach, Even While Wearing, If You Need To Turn It Off Or Want To Change Between 3 Glowing Modes, It’s Simple To Do On The Fly. The LED WATERPROOF Light & Highly Reflective Stripes Cover The Front & Back Which Provide 360° Protection Under Any Lighting Conditions, Which Is Allowing Motorists Or Driver To See You Well In Advance. Put On Our Vest, you don’t feel restricted in your movement, Darkness Cannot Stop Your Running

