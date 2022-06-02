Top 10 Best runner safety light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

AONOLOVO CHEST RUNNING LIGHT



The chest light illuminates the sporter’s path up to 20m ahead with the very powerful front lighf of 200 lumens. Rechareable battery: up to 5 hours burning time. Change the direction of the light easily.Specification: Light Models: high /low Charging Time: 2.5 h Working Time: High bright 4 hour, low bright 7 hour Net Weight: 263g

Backlight

There is also a backlight A which can remind the people behide you in the dark night.

How to use？

1. Wear the chest light belt.

2. Press the button on the light to start at low model.

3. Press the button again change to high model.

4. Press again to turn off.

Rainproof

USB Rechargeable

2.5 hours full charging via micro USB cable can be used for 4 h high bright or 7h low bright.

60° Adjustable Beam Angle

60°adjustable beam angle can illuminate the ground and slopes clearly. Aim the light up or down as you need that can avoid the obstacles easily while running.

Shoulder Strap Design

The chest running light is lightweight and much comfortable than the head light while running and you don’t need to worry about the light slipping with the 2 shoulder straps.

Package Dimensions‏:‎6.2 x 4 x 2.7 inches; 8 Ounces

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎March 2, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎Moosec

ASIN‏:‎B08XW6PY2V

【Adjustable Beam Angle】60°adjustable beam angle can illuminate the ground and slopes clearly. Aim the light up or down as you need that can avoid the obstacles easily while running.

【Bright Chestlight and Backlight】The chest light illuminates the sports’ path up to 20m ahead with very powerful front light of 200 lumens. And there is also a backlight A which can remind the people behide you in the dark night.

【Rainproof】The safety lights for walking at night is designed wiht IPX5 water resistant which available for outdoor sports like running, hiking, camping, bicycle and working in the dark nights.

【Lightweight and Rechargeable】 2.5 hours full charging via micro USB cable can be used for 4 h high bright or 7h low bright. The chest running light is lightweight and much comfortable than the head light while running and you don’t need to worry about the light slipping.

【Reliable customer service】If you have any questions after receive the Chest Running Light, please contact us to help you at the first time. We are always on standby for 24H/DAY to provide you with a perfect after-sales service.

