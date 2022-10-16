Top 10 Best royal blue bathroom rug set Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Why choose BYSURE bathroom rugs ?You might need rugs set that can absorbent water fast also quick dry in your bathroom. BYSURE rugs set had plenty longer shaggy fiber, it was about 3x absorbent ability compare to most other brand rugs from the market, GSM 1400-1500 produced standard, absorbent water from feet and dispersion the water to around; 1 inch long Dacron fiber, water will be absorbent to the bottom quickly, the surface can be dry again; under-cover PVC material has a stronger grip ability on the ground, it’ll protect you from slip down when stepped on. Also, these rugs set contains 3 pieces rugs and various colors for you to choose for decor. 2 styles for you to choose with different uses in the bathroom. Also you wanna know before you wash the rugs:It is best to wash a bathroom rug on warm/cold, to maintain a bathroom rug that has a rubber backing, only wash it once ever 3-4 weeks, if bath rugs is washed on hot too many times the rubber backing can be weak.If you want to using the laundry room, make sure wash in cold water on the gentle cycle. These bathroom rugs set back were made of PVC material. PVC is made of high-molecular material of PVC soft rubber, and the bottom is flat, because of its high molecular adsorption capacity it can adhere on the ground very well. ✔ For safety concerned, please clean the floor dry before cover these rugs. ✔

Microfiber – Super absorbent and quick-drying abilityAnti-skid – PVC bottomExtra softness – Each microfiber pile is 1’’ longEasy cleaning – Machine washableIdeal for bathroom, living room, kitchen, bedroom, guestroomPet friendly

Shaggy Chenille Bathroom Rug Set

New generation Chenille Bath rug contains 1400-1500 Shaggy micro fiber every Square meter, each fiber measure about 1’inch high, compact and thick chenille fiber absorbent ability about 3 times compare to usual type.

PERFECT SIZE

1 Bath Rug 20″x32″.

1 U-Shape Contoured Rug 20″x24″.

1 Round Toilet Lid Cover apply to size 15.5-19.5 inch, wide using for most lids at home.

Toilet lid size between the above size range is suitable to use this cover.

Chenille Bathroom Rug Set 3 Pieces

Various color for choice, two design style. Useful for all ages, from little kids to seniors, this non-slip bath rug provides a safer alternative to stepping onto slippery bath rugs or wet floors. Great choice for your home, bathroom, kitchen or hotels, spas, gyms, and anywhere else you need a premium soft experience, creating an elegant and timeless style.

PROTECTS YOUR TOILET LIDS

BYSURE toilet lid covers protect your toilet lid from scratches and damage, and protect your hands from a cold toilet seat! Fits most toilet lids.

Friendly Design Bathroom Rug Set

Bysure Bath Rugs Set Very friendly to your pet, durable using won’t easy drop fiber around, design for keeps you house clean, chenille fiber were very soft and dry, skin touching it’s very comfortable. Especially recommend for winter day using to help your feet keep warm and dry.

Super non-slip design

Non slip design were very important feather for family using. We using the PVC underneath because PVC material were very close to solid glue. It reliably grips the floor, holding the rug in the desired spot. The durable binding PVC material maintains shape for long-lasting performance.

HIGH WATER ABSORBENCY

Avoid wet footprint everywhere caused by kids/pets in your house. We have higher absorbent, more easily dry and shaggy to help kids/pets enjoying their feet touching feeling with chenille rugs. Also these rugs can block water penetration thus protect the floor from hurting by water.

MACHINE WASHABLE

Hand Wash/ Machine Washable, hang dry, air dry flat or low Speed tumble dry, Chenille long pile firmly locks the suede, avoid a large amount of fiber loss when cleaning.Won’t easy Breakdown/fade.

Pack

3 Pieces

3 Pieces

3 Pieces

3 Pieces

3 Pieces

Color

Ivory white

Light grey

Black

Grey

Navy Blue

Material

Chenille

Chenille

Memory Foam fiber

Memory Foam fiber

Memory Foam fiber

Water Absorbent

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Recommend

Bathroom/ Door

Bathroom/ Door

Bathroom

Bathroom

Bathroom

Size

32*20, 24*17, 24*20 (U shape)

32*20, 24*17, 24*20 (U shape)

32*20, 24*17, 24*20 (U shape)

32*20, 24*17, 24*20 (U shape)

32*20, 24*17, 24*20 (U shape)

