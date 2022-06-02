Top 10 Best round solar lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

1.Convert on the change on the back of the light-weight before set up.

2.Make sure you check it in a dark environment,push the on/off change on the again of the photo voltaic panel and the gentle will be turned on.

3.If it does not do the job, you should demand it beneath immediate sunshine with no any shelter for 1-2 sunny days.

4.Photo voltaic lights are delicate to light, be sure to put in it away from street light-weight or other mild supply at night time.They only work in a dark atmosphere.

5.The charging and lights time of photo voltaic light differs with weather conditions. In wintertime, it is regular that it has decreased brightness and shorter operating time at night.

【 Optional 3 Lighting Modes】1: Safety Mode (Automatically turns off through the day and will only turn on when it senses movement at night. ) 2: Brighter Method (the light turns into 10% brightness all night, it turns brightest method for 30 seconds when detects movement ) 3: DIM Manner ( 50% brightness continuous gentle ).

【3 Adjustable Heads & 270° Rotatable Photo voltaic Flood Lights】 With the upgraded 270 °wide angle and 3 adjustable heads style and design, solar movement outdoor lights can provide broader lights for patio,back garden,lawns,deck,garden,garage,outdoors,wall,fence,and so forth.

【Quick Charging & Power-Preserving Photo voltaic Motion Lights】 Charging only by solar electricity, these photo voltaic outside lights have no added electric price. Once completely charged, outdoor solar motion lights can operate 6-12 hours, charging time 6-8 several hours.

【 Easy to Install 】1. Please push the " ON" button first and select the right mode before installation. 2. Please charge the solar outdoor motion light under direct sunlight– not in a shady area. 3. Solar panel are sensitive to light, please install it away from street light or other light source at night.They only work in a dark environment.

