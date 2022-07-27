Top 10 Best room heater for bedroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Picture this, placing a heater, a humidifier and other office supplies on the table when you works. Is this scene familiar to you? Choose Geek Heat portable heater with humidifier,save you space, say goodbye to the messy and crowded desktop. One for multiple use.

Designed with 90° oscillation function(turn to right or left side for 45°), this space heater with humidifier quickly distributes the warmth and moisture throughout the wide-angle area. Only soft touch the button to control the oscillation function.

This space heater has not only designed with routine tip-over and overheat protection, but also designed an intelligence cooling system and auto-shut off design to protect heating part to reduce potential risk and prolong durability of machines.

Choosing Geek Heat 3 in 1 multifunction heater to let your lovers enjoy a warm and comfortable winter. The simple elegant design makes this space heater fit any scenes. What’s more, it’s only 5.2*5.5*9.8 inch and 2.8lbs, lightweight and portable.

➯ Unlike traditional heaters, Geek Heat heater designs with humidifier function, let you get warmth without drying. Better yet, heating function and humidifier function can run independently or simultaneously. You just lightly touch the mode buttons to choose the heat, humidifier or both. With the 90°oscillation, Geek Heat space heater spreads the mist and warmth to your near area.

➯ Warm without waiting: With the PTC ceramic heating technology, this space heater only takes 3s to heat up the surrounding cold air, providing you an instant warmth. Designed with intelligent cooling, the electric heater will keep running about 30s to dissipate the accumulated heat after you turn off the heater. Extending machine life and protecting your safety.

➯ Safe humidifying: Different from the traditional built-in water tank humidifying heater, this portable heater adopts independent water-tank to separate the humidifying system and heating system, giving you a absolute safety. In addition, independent water-tank is easy to refill and clean. With 200ml water capacity, providing you mist up to 6hrs.

➯ Multi-protecting: Except for the common tip-over protection and overheat protection, we extraly design with an auto shut-off function. It will auto shut off heating mode or humidifying mode after continuous 8 hrs or 5.5 hrs working time. Besides, power switch and function switch are designed separately to preventing mistakenly touching. ETL listed. Safer than you think.

➯ Slim and space-saving: Only 5.2*5.5*9.8in & 2.8lb, putting it on your desk, only take up a little corner, enjoy the warmth and mist closely. Succinct black appearance merges into surrounding easily, you can use it in office, study and bedroom. Giving you comfortable moisture and warmth in the cold winter.