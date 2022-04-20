Top 10 Best room air conditioner filter Reviews

Contents
- 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity. Intake / Exhaust hoses: Based on the version of the portable air conditioner you have, you may need a 5.0″ or 5.9″ diameter hose(s) and/or connector(s) listed below. Please make sure to measure your existing hose(s) before ordering additional accessories. NOTE: Please note that we do not recommend extending the exhaust hose(s) more than 9 feet long.
- Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square feet space(ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- Three operational modes: Air conditioner, dehumidifier or fan; Cooling capacity 14000 BTU (ASHRAE-128 Standard) / 9500 BTU (DOE+ 2017 Standard); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A. Noise level (dBA): <56
- Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant; Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″); Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H
- Noise reflecting off hard surfaces such as a floor or wall can make the sounds seem louder than they actually are.
- Self-Evaporative System – exhausts most or all condensate under average ambient conditions in cooling and dehumidifying modes
- Drain Methods: Continuous, Manual, and Auto Pump (heating mode only)
- Upper and lower direct drain option for continuous operation without excess condensate accumulation (cooling and dehumidifying modes)
- Heat Mode AutoPump for continuous operation (required in heating mode)
- Adjustable digital thermostat control range from 62° – 88°F (ambient conditions above 45° F in heating mode
- PORTABLE, QUIET ENERGY-EFFICIENT AIR CONDITIONER - Experience a cool and relaxing day at home with the hOmelabs portable air conditioner. It cools quietly and is perfect for 450 to 600 square feet room with horizontal window opening. Equipped with an automatic vertical swing function that evenly distributes airflow throughout the room
- EASY TO INSTALL, NO HEAVY WINDOW UNIT TO LIFT - Our portable AC measures 17.9 x 15 x 30.7 inches and has wheels so it can be easily moved to any room that has a window accessible. Simply attach the hose and the window slide adapter, plug in the power supply and you’re good to go. Most customers are able to install in 8 minutes or less. At the end of a season or when you don’t need it, simply unhook the unit and store in your closet, basement or garage
- WASHABLE AIR FILTER AND REMOTE CONTROL - Keep your air clean and your portable AC running efficiently with the included washable filter. The filter indicator light will illuminate to remind you when to clean the air filter. We recommend you clean the filter approximately once every two weeks. The unit also comes with a remote control to quickly set your desired temperature, fan speed, change cooling modes or activate the sleep feature
- Portable and Space Saving – Beat the heat even without a central ac in your home or office with this Vremi 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner (CEC Rated at 10,000 BTU). This machine is suited to cool a room or space between 400 to 450 sq ft. Thanks to its portable design, you can use it from one room to another.
- Multiple Operating Modes – This air conditioner has a variety of operating modes: Cool, Fan, Dry, Sleep, and Heat that make it easier to suit the tastes and preferences of different users. It comes with a remote control for a more convenient operation.
- Designed For Comfort – This ac unit features an easy-to-read LED display and has a 24 hr adjustable timer that can cool a room to temperatures between 64 °F–90 °F (18 °C–32 °C). Cool down during hot days and warm up during chilly days through the Cool and Heat Functions of this appliance. Feel a natural breeze and enjoy maximized air flow when you activate Swing mode!
- Reusable Air Filter – This appliance comes with a removable and washable filter. Easy to clean under the faucet or in the dishwasher. To extend the life and performance of this unit, cleaning the filter weekly is recommended.
- Easy To Move and Install – This 17.7 × 29.3 × 15.6 in air conditioning unit has built-in rolling wheels and handles for you to easily move it and use it in any room with an accessible window. All accessories are included and installation can be done by one person. Simply roll the AC to your preferred cooling area, attach the 5.6 ft hose and the window slide adapter, turn the unit on, and let the cooling begin!
- 12,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 7,000 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
- Three operational modes: air conditioner, fan or dehumidifier. This unit can cool up to a 400 square feet space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance)
- Full installation set includes extendable exhaust and intake hose (up to 60") and window kit: 6.5" W x 20" (min)/ 46" (max) L
- Full thermostatic control (61°F - 89°F) with digital readout, 24 hour programmable timer; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant; Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments
- 10,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 5,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity. Filter Type: 2 in 1 silver-ion coated washable pre-filter and carbon filter
- Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments
- Cool, Dehumidify, and fan modes; equipped with Activated Carbon & SilverShield Filter
- Digital and remote control; 2 fan speeds
- Air Flow (at high speed): 350m3/h / 206 CFM
- Captures airborne particles including dust, pollen, mold, pet dander and smoke
- Features easy, cut-to-fit installation that works for all room air conditioners
- Available size: 15-Inch x 24-Inch
- 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 10,300 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
- Four Operational Modes: Auto, Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan. Fan settings include 3 speeds with directional air discharge louvers
- Adjustable temp (62 -88 degrees F), 24 hour programmable timer, 71 pints/day dehumidifying capacity with continuous and manual drain methods, Extendable exhaust hose up to 59 inches
- Noise level: 57.5 high/ 54.5 med/ 53 low, air flow (at high speed): 497m3/h / 292 CFM, maximum power consumption: 1580W / 11.9A, power supply: 115 V / 60Hz
- UL listed, LCDI plug, R-32 refrigerant, single hose, Activated Carbon Filter and Silver shield washable pre-filter
- 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
- 14,000 btu cooling, dual hose operation
- Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-410A refrigerant
- Patented auto-drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments
- Three operational modes: Air conditioner, fan or dehumidifier
FilterBuy 15x25x1 Air Filter MERV 8, Pleated HVAC AC Furnace Filters (4-Pack, Silver)
Merchandise Description
Our factory-direct filters are designed to be superior top quality and extended lasting, giving your household or company the air high quality it requirements so you can breathe improved. The pleats present far more area location to trap far more particles from the air. The frames are made of beverage board, which stays powerful by way of humidity and temperatures of up to 200° F. Family owned and operated due to the fact 1958, FilterBuy gives a wide-variety of high quality pleated filters. All filters and components are 100% made in Alabama, Usa.
Unless stated, all filters are stated by their nominal sizing, which is rounded up to the nearest inch measurement. To opt for the accurate filter dimension, evaluate your furnace opening and spherical up to the nearest inch.
AFB Silver MERV 8
Enhance your indoor air quality with the MERV 8 air filters by FilterBuy! Our best rated MERV 8 filters capture 90% of airborne particles, like dust, debris, lint, pollen, and pet dander.
The MERV 8 filter is great for standard household and professional use. Filters really should be replaced just about every 90 days, much more usually if you have animals, young children, or allergy-victims at house. We advocate often changing your filter to guarantee your air stays clean and furnace will work correctly.
Other Significant-High quality Pleated Filters
With 12 pleats for each foot & beverage board frames our filters have increased floor region to entice more airborne particles and face up to publicity to moisture/dampness.
Household owned and operated because 1958, FilterBuy offers a assortment of high quality pleated filters. All filters and parts are 100% produced in Alabama, United states.
Our filters are designed to previous 3 months. Change your filters on a regular basis to enhance indoor air high quality, decreased your electricity monthly bill, and maintain your residence cleanse.
15x25x1 alternative air filters for your furnace, air conditioner, or HVAC procedure (real size: 14.50 x 24.50 x .75 inches)
MERV 8 artificial media (equivalent with MPR 600 & FPR 5) guards homes from dust, pollen, and more by trapping 90% of airborne particles devoid of impacting air movement
Higher-good quality building characteristics an electrostatically charged, pleated style that captures a lot more unsafe particles and prolongs the goods lifespan by 3 moments that of fiberglass models
Industrial-quality beverage board frames with twin wire backings outperform typical cardboard layouts
All components are made inside the United States and developed with recyclable elements