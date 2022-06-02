Top 10 Best roof solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

SOLPERK 30W 12V Solar Panel strictly adopted brand-known materials aim to bring you an excellent outdoor solar charging experience. The sturdy frame and tempered glass can resist various extreme weather like rain, snow, hail and always keep still. High-end monocrystalline cells are used to trickle charge the battery continuously and keep it in top performance.

Just rest assured to hand over your battery to our solar panel, let it rejuvenate your battery once again!

Specification



Maximum Power: 30W

Maximum Power Current: 1.67A

Maximum Power Voltage:18V

Operating Voltage: 12 V

Open Circuit Voltage: 23.3V

Short Circuit Current: 1.97A

Weight: 7.2 lbs

Dimensions: 21.3*13.6*4.45 inch

All technical data at Standard Test Condition.

STC：Irradiance 1000W/m².

Cell Temperature 77℉.

Air Mass AM=1.5

Packing List

1 x Solar panel with SAE Cable(10FT)

1 x 10A Waterproof Charge Controller

2 x Alligator Clip

1 Set Brackets and Bracket Accessories

High Efficient Cells

Topping monocrystalline solar cells with high transmission delivered high efficiency for modules. The conversion rate can reach up to 24% under Standard Test Condition.

60 Degree Adjustable Bracket

Equip with a flexible bracket, which the angle can be adjusted arbitrarily to obtain maximum sunlight. The bracket is pretty easy to install on the ground, wall and roof.

Waterproof Structure

Great waterproof performance. Tempered glass brings excellent waterproof protection for the panel. Anodized aluminum frame of good insulation and corrosion resistance let you leave it outdoors for decades without worries.

Advanced Intelligent Waterproof Controller.



*Note:Please strictly follow the steps to connect, so that the controller can automatically recognize the battery voltage.

Step 1 (Load Connection) Connect the lights to the charge controller, positive to positibe and negative to negative. Wrong connection will cause short circuit to damage the controller.

Step 2 (Battery Connection) Connect the battery to controller first (MUST brfore solar panel), middle light on.

Step 3 (Solar Panel Connection) Connect the solar panel to charge conreoller. The solar panel indicator on the conreoller is on.

Step 4 (Optional)

An inverter can be used to convert the 12V to 120V electricity.

Step 5 Remove Removal of the controller is in the reverse order of the installation sequence.

Rated Power

50 Watt

30 Watt

20 Watt

Charger Controller

✓

✓

✓

Installation

Bracket

Bracket

Bracket

Cable Length

10 FT

10 FT

10 FT

Dimensions

21.3*21.3*4.45 inch

21.3*13.6*4.45 inch

14.6*13.2*4.45 inch

☞【Outstanding Quality】30W solar panel adopts well-built monocrystalline cells with high conversion efficiency up to 24%. Using Tempered glass, weatherproof film and plus aluminum frame for excellent extended outdoor use, which can withstand storms for more than 10 years.

☞【Waterproof controller】 Improved waterproof case eliminates the problem of controller water failure. Advanced PWM algorithm can fully protect the battery: under/over voltage, output overload, short circuit and anti-back connect protections. It can greatly enhances 20% charging efficiency with no additional self power consumption.

☞【Easy Installation】Equipped with an adjustable mounting bracket, which can rotate 60 degrees to get the best sunlight reception. Comes with mounting accessories to install solar panel on the ground, wall, etc. without any extra maintenance.

☞【Wide Application】 It can be used as solar battery charger and maintainer for different 12V DC batteries, such as Wet, Gel, MF, EFB and AGM. A variety of scenarios for RV, car, boat, marine, camper,lawn mower, motorcycle, jet ski, water pump, shed, gate opener, etc.

☞【What You Get】 1 solar panel + 1 solar charger regulator controller + 2 alligator clips + 1 SAE extension cable + 1 set of mounting pieces. Extended 12 months warranty and our 7*24h technical service support.

